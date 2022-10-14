The needs filled by the local Y may change over time, but its basic value remains the same.
It’s a safe place to experience a sense of community.
It was true for Muriel Allen, a newcomer to America in 1946. It was true for the children of healthcare workers during the pandemic.
Brenda Williams, an advocate for the Vigo County YMCA, described the facility’s care for kids during the peak of COVID-19, when essential worker parents needed a place for their children while those moms and dads were on the job.
“There are so many stories that bring tears to your eyes. The kids needed somebody, and the Y was that somebody,” Williams said.
Williams leads the independent Y Make Waves, a group that works to keep the YMCA pool open and is assisting with the Y’s upcoming fundraiser Inspirational Gala on Nov. 5 in the Terre Haute Convention Center. Proceeds from the event, featuring Paralympic gold medalist Evan Austin, will fund quality-of-life programs and childcare needs for working families.
Seventy-six years ago, Muriel Allen turned to the Terre Haute YWCA — in the era when this city had both a YMCA and a YWCA — as an immigrant from England. She came to Terre Haute on Sept. 6, 1946, from her hometown of Birmingham, England, to marry Hautean native Edward Allen, an American serviceman Muriel met during World War II.
She was 20 then. She’d never been away from her parents, never flown and never been to the United States.
The same was true for many of the nearly 20 other young foreign women who answered an ad in the Terre Haute newspapers, placed by the YMCA executive director Ernestine McDougal, inviting them to join the Y’s newly formed Overseas Wives Club. “So we all turned up, and she was kind of a mother hen to us,” Muriel said Thursday, standing beside a photograph of those wives featured on one of 33 informational panels now hanging on the hallway wall in the Vigo County YMCA.
Those panels comprise a timeline of the local YWCA’s history, dating back to 1902. Vigo County couple Pat and Dale Bringman compiled the timeline, and have a new book coming this fall, “History of the Terre Haute YWCA.” The Bringmans are halfway through a partner book on the Terre Haute YMCA’s history. Those two venerable institutions are now, essentially, blended into one as the Vigo County YMCA.
The Bringmans started the project in 2020, after a former Y executive director suggested it and Pat volunteered. She and Dale took on the task to preserve a pivotal piece of Terre Haute history. “The people using the Y and walking through it have no idea how long it’s been here, and what it means to the community,” Pat said Thursday.
It meant a lot to Muriel Allen and her fellow YWCA Overseas Wives Club members back in 1946, when the facility was located on North Seventh Street. Besides their husbands’ local families, the women knew few, if any, other Hauteans. The women came “from all over the world,” said Muriel, now 96. Some spoke other languages. For Muriel, the mere journey to America felt perilous.
After a short flight from England to France, she boarded a TWA airplane for a 12-hour flight to New York. “I sat by an Italian lady who kept crossing herself,” Muriel said, referring to the religious gesture. “It was a rough flight.”
A week after reaching Terre Haute, she married Edward, who served in the U.S. Signal Corps and was stationed throughout the war in Smethwick, England, just a few miles from Birmingham. They’d met at a church social in Birmingham, where Muriel, her sister and parents lived. “He would ride his bicycle over about every night to see me,” Muriel recalled.
With her tight-knit family back in Europe, Muriel found the YWCA group to be a good outlet to make friends. “It was a big help,” she said. “It gave us all a chance to talk things over.”
Those talks likely included the reaction of the community to these immigrant women from a gamut of nationalities. “A lot of the girls said they were welcomed with open arms,” Muriel said, “but not all of them got that. So, [the YWCA and its wives club] helped with that.”
That experience led her to later serve on a YWCA committee and to join a seniors swimming group at the current Y, located south of Fairbanks Park.
The existing Vigo County YMCA is a survivor of 21st-century ups and downs. The old YMCA at Sixth and Walnut streets closed in 2006, a merged Terre Haute Family Y continued on at the riverfront building, became the short-lived and unaffiliated Riverbank Family and Fitness Center and then closed tumultuously in December 2010.
“I was upset when it closed,” Muriel said, “because I thought a town this size should have a Y.”
Many thought the same. Thus, the facility reopened as the Vigo County YMCA in May 2012 as an expansion of the Clay County YMCA. Today, those Y’s are part of the YMCA of the Wabash Valley, which also includes Putnam County. The city of Terre Haute owns and maintains the Vigo County YMCA building. In September 2018, it survived another low point, when local YMCA officials closed the pool because of high operational costs. An agreement between the city and the YMCA — pushed by a persistent senior swimmers group known as Y Make Waves — allowed the aging pool to reopen in January 2020.
The group’s long-term goal is to see a new Y building and pool constructed, Y Make Waves members Brenda Williams and Anita Davis said this month. Such a facility could serve an expanded range of residents’ lifelong health and wellness needs, along with the existing programs for kids, adults and seniors.
“Terre Haute deserves a place that is viable for everyone and where they can get their quality-of-life services,” Williams said.
In the meantime, Y Make Waves is supporting the Vigo County YMCA’s Inspirational Gala on Nov. 5 at the convention center. Proceeds will fund quality-of-life programs and childcare needs for working families, Vigo County YMCA executive brand director Nicole Fry explained in a news release. Presently, the Y serves more than 500 kids and 800 seniors annually, while 7,000 people have a membership or participate in Y programs, Fry stated.
Three-quarters of a century ago, it helped young Muriel Allen as she and Edward began a new life in Terre Haute. She made lifelong friendships. “I lost my last one about a year ago,” Muriel said of her friend, June. “She was Australian.”
The Y made the world a little smaller, friendlier, better then. It still can.
