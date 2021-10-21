Mark Bennett: Would Terre Haute support a minor-league hoops club?

Tribune-Star/Mark BennettPro hoops possibility: Two former Indiana high school Mr. Basketball award winners — David Magley (left) and Kent Benson (right) — spoke to a group of Terre Haute business and civic leaders last week at The Meadows about the possibility of the community getting a franchise in The Basketball League, a professional minor league circuit. Magley serves as the TBL’s president, and Benson as a liaison with potential owners.