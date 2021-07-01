Terre Hauteans know railroads, like it or not.
With more than 40 crossings in the city, folks routinely get to watch the train cars roll by, one by one by one. Still, getting railroaded doesn’t make us experts in railroad history.
A new book by California author Chris Enss would enlighten any American, including residents of railroad towns like Terre Haute. It dispels the misconception that the development of the nation’s rail network was an accomplishment solely by men. Enss’ book, “Iron Women: The Ladies Who Helped Build the Railroad,” also cites an ingenious Terre Haute woman in telling the story.
Nancy P. Wilkerson isn’t a household name in her hometown. Yet, her invention — a more humane cattle car, with a rack and pinion system of sliding partitions to separate the farm animals from food compartments and water troughs — still influences transportation methods 140 years after it earned a U.S. patent in 1881.
“Nancy’s just one of many ladies who played an important part in the progress of the American railroad,” Enss said Monday.
“Iron Women” is the latest of more than 40 books Enss has written during the past 28 about the exploits of frontier women. Enss’ 2006 book, “The Doctor Wore Petticoats: Women Physicians of the Old West,” cracked the New York Times Best Sellers list. She got inspired to write about female railroad pioneers after reading newspaper and magazine coverage of the completion of the Intercontinental Railroad in 1869.
Those reports and editorials declared the task “was begun, carried on and completed solely by men,” Enss explains in her book. A story in Godey’s Lady’s Book and Magazine was more pointed. It emphasized that “no woman has laid a rail; no woman has made a survey,” and then seems to use that assertion to dismiss women’s efforts to gain voting rights.
Indeed, an estimated 4,000 men — mostly Chinese and Irish immigrants — worked five years to finish the 1,912-mile line. Nonetheless, women contributed to the development of rail transportation as telegraph operators, mechanics and registered nurses and stewardesses on passenger trains, as Enss explains.
Or, in Nancy Wilkerson’s case, as a railroad car designer.
Wilkerson took on the challenge of inventing a cattle car by entering a nationwide contest in 1880 sponsored by the American Humane Association, offering $5,000 for the chosen entry. That’s the equivalent of $131,000 in 2021. The association created a special fund to remedy the “frightful condition” of the existing cattle cars, according to a Humane Society historical account.
Cowboys moving cattle would properly feed and water the animals, Enss said, but existing train methods amounted to herding them into a big box car for long rides.
“The Humane Society said, ‘There’s got to be something done,’” Enss said.
Soon, advertisements for the contest ran in newspapers across the country. Seven-hundred and 10 designs were submitted in the contest, according to a Humane Society historical account. Entrants had to submit models and mockups of their designs by October 1880.
The number of women who entered the contest isn’t known. “Given the way the world was at that time, most women weren’t thinking about the design of cattle cars then,” Enss said.
Wilkerson, a Terre Haute resident and the daughter of a cattle rancher, apparently saw the contest ad in a Terre Haute newspaper. She entered, met all the requirements and was declared a winner in January 1881, Enss said.
Wilkerson earned her patent on Nov. 29, 1881. Her description of the design, while technical, is also “really sweet,” Enss said. The wording shows Wilkerson’s concern for the animals, emphasizing that her cattle car ensures that “there can be no danger in loading or unloading, as the cattle pass directly through the car.” Each has its own stall, with room to lie down or stand, eat on their own, remain separated to prevent hooking or fighting, and be watered from inside or outside.
Wilkerson’s invention was groundbreaking. It came decades before noted civil engineer Olive Dennis earned patents for ventilated passenger and freight cars. The Edwin Lee Brown Corporation built and produced the cattle cars, using Wilkerson’s patented design.
Wilkerson and Dennis weren’t alone. Many other women helped bring rail travel to the masses in the 19th and 20th centuries. One held the patent for railroad crossing arms, and another for couplings between rail cars.
Author Miriam Leslie gave railroad travel crucial publicity with an “extravagant” five-month journey from New York to San Francisco, making celebrated stops in popular Western outposts on the way. Leslie told the story in an 1877 book, “California: A Pleasure Trip From Gotham to Golden Gate.”
“It was a best-seller, and everybody wants to travel by train,” Enss said of the response.
The legacies of Nancy Wilkerson and her female train pioneers might give us Hauteans something to ponder the next time we get railroaded.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
