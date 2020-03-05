Plain oatmeal. A handful of raisins, a splash of milk and a dash of cinnamon. Punch the microwave for 90 seconds. Breakfast is ready, with a cup of black coffee. Maybe a slice of toast, too.
The best part of all that? As far as I know, that meal contains nothing political. I can consume it in the quiet before sunrise, with no thought of the oatmeal’s electoral ramifications.
Little else seems to escape the influence of the 2020 election season. Like it or not, the pervasiveness of politics into daily life reflects a heightened public interest in the races for elected offices.
Indeed, voters are registering in solid numbers in Vigo County. As of Wednesday, the county had 71,116 registered voters, according to Vada Long, the co-director of the county’s Voter Registration Office. That’s an increase of 479 voters from November, when Terre Haute and county voters participated in the city municipal election, which featured a countywide referendum on school operations funding.
The flow is steady. Long estimated that 50 to 60 voter registration applications are arriving at the county Voter Registration Office daily. Long said most of those applications come through the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, where Hoosiers can apply to become registered voters while getting a driver’s license, permit or ID card. Other applications come through the state’s online portal, which is indianavoters.in.gov.
It’s also important to remember that Hoosiers must be registered by April 6 to vote in the Indiana primary on May 5. The state’s century-old 29-days-before-Election-Day registration deadline is antiquated and inconvenient, but it’s the law.
Folks who are newcomers to voting or aren’t sure if their registration is valid can address those issues at that website. Hoosiers who have a relative, friend or neighbor not yet registered can guide them to that online site or other avenues to register.
The League of Women Voters of Vigo County has been busy educating and assisting new and longtime voters. The nonpartisan organization, which is celebrating a century of service locally and nationally, offered voter registration assistance during Tuesday’s Human Rights Day activities at Indiana State University. A dozen new voters filled out registration forms.
“For us, that’s a good day,” said Carolyn Callecod, president of the League’s Vigo chapter.
League members also explained to high school seniors that they can register and vote in 2020, if they turn 18 before the Nov. 3 general election.
More opportunities for Vigo County residents to register lie ahead as the Indiana primary approaches. The League registers voters from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Terre Haute Farmers Market at The Meadows.
The League will visit schools. Members will register interested students and staff from 11:50 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at West Vigo High School; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ivy Tech Community College; and from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
People attending the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Terre Haute — scheduled Saturday, March 14 — will be able to register to vote at a table manned by League of Women Voters members.
They’ll also help county residents register at the Providence Food Pantry of West Terre Haute each Thursday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Registration is also planned at Terre Haute’s housing complexes. The League will be at Warren Village on Thursday, March 12, and at Garfield Towers on Tuesday, March 17.
Hoosiers hoping to register online can also use a federal voting registration form, recommended by the League for its simplicity, at bit.ly/32U5QsN.
Once registered, voters can begin casting ballots during the early voting period from April 7 through May 4 at vote centers around the county.
Participating in America’s most democratic process, voting, is important for every eligible citizen. It’s a chance for voices to be heard by those elected to serve.
And then, on Wednesday, Nov. 4, maybe we’ll all have a few more peaceful oatmeal moments, for a short while.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
