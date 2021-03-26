It’s spring, and there are five words none of us want to hear.
“Don’t let your guard down.”
Ignoring that sentence increases the chances of the COVID-19 coronavirus resurging and the pandemic lasting longer. But the urge is overwhelming to leave behind masks, social distancing, avoidance of crowds and vigorous hand washing, while also putting the same four walls in the rear-view mirror for a week and heading to a beach.
Like Steve McQueen’s character — stuck perpetually in a French Guiana penal colony in the 1973 movie “Papillon” — most of us are ready to scream, “Hey, you [scoundrels], I’m still here!”
Yet, the pandemic isn’t over. And, the safety protocols still need to be followed. Yes, lots of people are wisely getting vaccinated, a step that can ultimately suppress the infectious virus, medical researchers say. As of Thursday, a total of 1,018,5231 Hoosiers, including 17,626 people in Vigo County, were fully vaccinated. The coordinated effort at the federal, state and county levels deserves a high-five. Those shots stir hope and optimism.
But those vaccination totals represent just 18.7% of Indiana’s adult population of folks ages 16 and older, and just 16.5% of those in Vigo County. That means, of course, that 81.3% of the state’s adults and 83.5% in Vigo County aren’t fully vaccinated. Thus, the awaited “herd immunity” remains months away.
So, as nearly 14,000 students in Vigo County and their families begin a week-long spring break today, the reminder remains relevant.
Don’t let your guard down.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Americans delay traveling, even those who are vaccinated. The reality is that many will head south to warmer climes, including popular beach destinations. Those determined to take such trips are advised by the CDC to get tested for COVID-19 after returning home, and to self-quarantine for seven full days.
The CDC also urges travelers to mask, distance, thoroughly wash their hands and, yes, avoid crowds, especially indoors.
As Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House’s senior medical adviser and infectious disease expert, told reporters Wednesday, “We are at the corner. Whether or not we turn the corner remains to be seen.” Daily infections, Fauci pointed out, are down to 55,000 and 1,000 daily deaths, but those stats represent real people. The numbers aren’t yet low enough for a resumption of pre-pandemic lifestyles.
Florida, a traditional spring break hotspot, has attracted massive numbers of spring breakers this month with its sand, sunshine and almost restriction-less atmosphere, frustrating community leaders who fear further spread of a COVID-19 variant. Florida already has the nation’s highest number of cases of the B.1.1.7 variant.
Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box cautioned Hoosiers traveling to such locations for spring break.
“There are certainly places and there are a lot of states where individuals like to go that have a higher percentage of the variants and specifically the B.1.1.7 variant that we actually know that we’ve had here in Indiana for many weeks. So, you can get infected away from home as easily as you can at home,” Box said during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s weekly COVID-19 update Wednesday, livestreamed statewide.
“Do I have concerns about it? Yes, because past history shows us that vacations like this, holidays like Easter coming, are times that we do tend to see a spike in our cases,” Box added. “We do know that the B.1.1.7 variant is more infectious, meaning about 1.5 times more easily transmissible from one person to another. There’s still a little bit of a question, but [it] may even be more serious.”
Indeed, Indiana had recorded 68 cases of B.1.1.7 through Wednesday, according to the CDC.
The good news, Box said, is the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have proven effective against the variant, too.
But only if people get the vaccines injected into their arms.
So, Hoosiers 16 and older should schedule a vaccination by phone at 211 or online at ourshot.in.gov.
As for spring breaking next week, Box urged Hoosiers to behave as if they were still back home in Indiana.
“I think it’s about not letting your guard down when you are in a public place or a community place,” Box said. “It’s about wearing your mask. It’s continuing those same things you do to protect yourself and your loved ones and your community here at home, when you go out of state.”
There are alternatives to driving or flying south. Visits to Indiana’s 24 state parks rose by 2 million last year, as people flocked to the relative safety of outdoors recreation during the pandemic. Seven state parks have inns, including Turkey Run in Parke County. Eight have cabins, including Shakamak in Jasonville. All have campgrounds, trails and picnic areas. (See details on the Indiana DNR’s website at: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2392.htm.)
Parks are still in demand in March 2021.
“With the good weather of this past weekend, we already have seen an increase in overnight stays at our inns, and we expect that to continue if the weather continues to be nice, regardless of spring breaks,” said Marty Benson, the DNR’s assistant director of communications. “But spring breaks might increase those numbers. The same is true of visitors to the state parks and state recreation areas.”
Terre Haute city parks, Vigo County parks and the National Road Heritage Trail are options for spring break outings, too.
Fresh air, exercise, Indiana scenery and peace may be less dreamy than sand and surf, but also less complicated and risky. Wherever you go, don’t let your guard down.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.