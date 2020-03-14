Mark Bennett: When the world gets smaller, potential neighbors increase

The world has become a smaller place.
Technology is one prime reason. Videos of dog tricks, kids making goofy faces, protest marches, catastrophes, heroic rescues, natural wonders and royal weddings are magically beamed from all corners of the globe into the smartphones tucked into our blue jean pockets. Unfamiliar faces in the scenes bear familiar expressions — smiles, tears, anger and joy.
Digital communication devices aren’t the lone cause of a shrinking planet, though. A much older reminder of humans’ common connection — disease — arrived this winter. Coronavirus has hit people of all backgrounds in 118 countries around the globe, from China to Hong Kong, Iran and Israel, Italy and France, South Korea and Japan, India and Pakistan, and from Seattle to New Rochelle. Its symptoms don’t change because of a person’s nationality, ethnicity or beliefs.
A smaller world, indeed. As a result, there also are more potential neighbors.
Evidence of both filled the hills, cul de sacs, streets and apartment complexes last weekend in Nashville, Tenn. Hundreds of volunteers flowed into a city synonymous with music, not disaster.
Yet, the volunteers were drawn into Nashville because of a spate of tornadoes that devastated the metro of 691,270 residents and its suburban communities Cookeville, Hermitage, Mount Juliet, Lebanon, East Nashville and rural areas in the predawn hours of Tuesday, March 3. Twenty-five people died in the storm across the state. More than 1,000 homes, schools, businesses and other properties were damaged or destroyed.
Families suffered deep loss in a matter of minutes, with little warning. Tornadoes, including one as forceful as an EF-4, struck indiscriminately. Young, old, wealthy and paycheck-to-paycheck.
My wife and I and two friends comprised a small group from Terre Haute serving with dozens of others from Wisconsin to Florida for the disaster relief organization Samaritan’s Purse — one of many others such as Gideon’s Army, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, Community Resource Center Nashville, Cutters for Christ, Hands on Nashville, American Red Cross and Salvation Army.
The Nashville Tennessean reported that some recovery sites even had too many volunteers. Some anxious to help put their names on a waiting list. Residents of the region also donated blood, home supplies, food and clothing.
Mayor John Cooper told the Tennessean the progress toward recovery was “incredible.”
The sounds of buzzing chainsaws and growling earth-movers filled the air on Saturday. Bright sunshine illuminated shattered oaks plunged into punctured roofs, windowless houses and metal sheets twisted in the tops of 50-foot trees. Amid that surreal sight, residents told their stories to the volunteers, mostly strangers from Nashville and beyond who steadily sawed and hauled logs, brush and debris.
From the work site at one of the damaged homes, scores of other busted-up houses could be seen on the opposite hillside. A swarm of volunteers were visible, some equipped with hard hats and chainsaws, others pushing wheelbarrows and many raking up branches.
Churches had set up cafeteria tables on their lawns and parking lots, stocked with donated sandwiches, water bottles, diapers and home essentials. Lots of folks lined up to receive those items, but an almost equal number of people handed out the supplies.
On water breaks, it was hard not to stare at scene and ponder what else could be accomplished with a unified effort. It pushes people to rethink perceptions of who exactly is their “neighbor.”
In that temporarily downsized world last weekend, one Samaritan’s Purse volunteer was a woman who lost her home in 2011 in a deadly EF-5 tornado that hit Joplin, Mo. She had just paid off FEMA loans used to build a new home. Nine years later, she was dragging broken limbs to the curb at a house in Tennessee, 500 miles from her own place.
Once snapped-off trees had been cleared from the house and an adjoining cottage that had been spun sideways by the March 3 storm, the Samaritan’s Purse crew leader presented a Bible, signed by the volunteers, to the homeowner couple. That happens at each work site. Surrounded by a couple dozen dusty, sweaty strangers, the husband choked up as they accepted the gift, with thanks.
After that casual ceremony, he told a few of us that the tornado’s aftermath prompted neighbors on both sides of his family’s home to converse with him for the first time since they moved in 15 years ago.
A storm hit. The world within that block of that Nashville suburb got smaller. Strangers became neighbors.
