It’s hard to watch the trauma felt by people in Ukraine as their country gets devastated by an unprovoked, brutal Russian invasion.
Terre Haute sits 5,175 miles from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city. Folks here and across America want to help the Ukrainians, somehow, despite the distance.
In this consumer-based economy, plenty of people assume their best individual impact could be through their purchasing power. They figure, buy goods made in Ukraine and avoid those made in Russia.
John Talbott understands such thinking. He serves as director of the Center on Education and Research in Retail at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, and also teaches as a senior lecturer at IU. Consumer decision-making is part of his expertise. The buy-Ukrainian, avoid-Russian holds some appeal.
“I think it’s [from] an overwhelming sense the world is feeling — ‘What can we do? This horror is unfolding before our eyes,’” Talbott said Wednesday.
Finding and buying products made in Ukraine, and snubbing goods from Russia may have a feel-good result. The actual impact of that choice may not match its sensation, though.
“In both cases, the biggest thing is, Russia isn’t even one of [the United States’] top 15 trade partners,” Talbott said. “If you want to say, ‘I’m really going to put it to Russia by not buying their stuff,’ well, you’re probably already doing that.”
In fact, Russia isn’t even close to the top 15. The United States’ top three trading partners are, in order, China (which accounts for 15% of foreign trade with the U.S.), Mexico and Canada (14.4% each), according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That trio is followed by Japan, Germany, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Taiwan, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Brazil and the Netherlands. Russia ranks 22nd among the United States’ top trading partners. Ukraine ranks 69th, and Russia actually has been its top trading partner (though that may change).
On top of that, some products Americans assume come from Russia actually don’t.
Vodka brands with Russian names have been pulled from shelves in several states in protest of the decision to invade Ukraine by Russia’s authoritarian president Vladimir Putin. In reality, Russia controls just 1.3% of all vodka imports into the U.S., according to statistics from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and cited in a Forbes report last month.
Pinpointing the source country for beverage lines is a murky proposition. The same Forbes report pointed out that little Latvia produces more vodka imported into the U.S. than does Russia.
That includes the Russian-rooted but Latvian-made brand Stolichnaya, which is — just to make things even more confusing — owned by a Luxembourg group.
Still, consumers are skipping such presumed Russian brands as a form of consumer protest.
“If people believe that, and makes the feel better, then I guess that’s OK,” Talbott said.
He compared the impact of such a gesture to driving a few bags of recyclables to the recycle center in a gas-gulping SUV. “There’s feeling good, and there’s doing something that makes a difference,” Talbott said.
One trend that Talbott does see as effective is consumers boycotting brands that don’t discontinue sales in Russia.
The most effective way to help the Ukrainians in their moment of need.
“Look up the UNICEF fund that is funding food, medical supplies and other support for Ukraine and spend money there,” Talbott said.
UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) is one of 23 relief organizations responding to the war in Ukraine, according to the USAID Center for International Disaster Information. UNICEF’s Ukraine relief effort is accessible online at unicef.org/ukraine/en. To view other relief organizations, go to the USAID listing at cidi.org/disaster-responses/ukraine-crisis/.
Certainly, folks who want to also put extra effort into finding Ukraine-made goods can do so. There are possibilities.
Agricultural products from the Ukraine and imported by the U.S. totaled $143 million in 2019, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. America imports Ukrainian fruits and vegetables, vegetable oils, snack foods and dairy products.
Ukraine produces its own vodka, and Nemiroff and Khor are two of the more common brands. Caviar from the Kyiv-based Ukraine Caviar Berry is also popular, and explained on its Facebook page (facebook.com/ukrainian.caviar.berry/). There are clothing makers, such as Zerno (see online at zerno.fashion/). But many of those companies’ online pages and websites were last updated on Feb. 23, before the Russian invasion.
Right now, the Ukrainian people need support in the form of humanitarian aid. “The best way to do that is to support a charitable organization with a 100% pass-through rate,” Talbott said.
A prayer for peace and the Ukrainians’ freedom along with that donation would help, too.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.