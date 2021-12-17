Mark Bennett: 'Water/Ways' uses mussels as lens to view history, value of the Wabash

Think of mussels in the Wabash River as a source of inspiration. Maybe even consider them role models.
They’ve endured adversity, faced extinction among some species, yet seem poised to make a comeback. Humans pollute their water, but they clean still it up for us.
Mussels are freshwater working-class heroes, in the form of a mollusk. Tough on the outside, real softies on the inside.
It’s fitting that mussels received center-stage treatment in multi-faceted “Water/Ways” exhibit in West Terre Haute, a traveling display from the renowned Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History. It debuted on Nov. 20 at the Vigo County School Corporation administration building, the former West Vigo Elementary School, and will remain open through Jan. 2.
The Smithsonian crafted the traveling exhibit for its Museum on Main Street program, while Wabash Valley Riverscape in Terre Haute created a companion exhibit “Pearls of the Wabash.” The local exhibit examines the legacy of freshwater mussels in Terre Haute’s stretch of the river — its historic portion that inspired the Indiana state song “On the Banks of the Wabash, Far Away.”
Composer Paul Dresser didn’t mention mollusks in that song, but a series of expert speakers during “Water/Ways” stay in West T have illuminated their impact here. Their topics have ranged from the mussels’ ability to filter the river water to their early- to mid-20th-century harvesting to pearls and button-making, the Native Americans’ uses of mussels, the Sisters of Providence’s historic Shell Chapel, and attempts to reintroduce some mussel species in the Wabash.
Cassie Hauswald was among the river and mussels experts who’ve spoken in Riverscape’s series at the West Terre Haute branch of the Vigo County Public Library. The audience impressed Hauswald, a freshwater ecologist with The Nature Conservancy. Her lunchtime talk dwelled on what mussels reveal about the environment, and she spoke for hour and a half, thanks to a bevy of questions.
“They really were engaged in the topic,” Hauswald said Thursday. “People in [the Terre Haute] area really have an affinity for the river.”
Vigo County resident Bill Livvix has an affinity for the Wabash. As a boy, he helped his uncle gather mussels from the river near Darwin, Ill., in eastern Clark County. Livvix learned to swim there.
“It was one of those deals where my granddad farmed, and we’d go down there to the river,” Livvix recalled Thursday.
Decades ago, his uncle gave “musseling” a try to earn extra money. He bought a boat and made a rake-like, 16-inch-wide fork that dragged behind to collect the mussels. They’d gather a couple gunnysacks full. Their grandmother then boiled the mussels, using the meat for hog feed on the farm, while Livvix and his uncle took the shells to a button-industry buyer in Terre Haute.
“Of course, we could use the money, but we actually had a ball,” Livvix recalled.
Large commercial harvesters collected far more. “We were just a small family,” Livvix said, “but the professionals would go in and get a ton.”
That was the early 1950s. The mussel numbers in the Wabash “had begun to drop off then,” he explained.
Today, the 78-year-old is retired after 30 years as a lobbyist at the Indiana Statehouse. That work included an effort in the 1990s to develop a casino on the Wabash riverfront. That didn’t happen. But nearly 30 years later, a casino soon will be in Vigo County, and Riverscape has led enhancements along the Wabash as well as sponsoring the “Water/Ways” exhibit.
Livvix toured the display this month.
“I really liked it,” he said. “It brought back memories and had things I didn’t even know.”
It also reinforced Livvix’s fondness for the Wabash and its local importance. “I don’t know what we’d do without the river going through here.”
As a kid in the 1950s, James B. Laney went musseling along the Wabash in Clinton with his granddad, who also made boats and fishing nets for fisherman. Laney helped his granddad make musseling hooks, harvest mussels, check them for pearls, heat them and separate the meat for catfishing bait, and sell the shells to local buyers.
“It started out as kind of a survival thing,” Laney said of that adventure with his grandfather, “and as the years passed, it’s engrained in me.”
Laney, now 74, still has some of the antique equipment they used.
While Native Americans once ate mussel meat, that really didn’t work out for Laney and his grandfather 60-some years ago. “It was always so tough you could hardly chew it,” he said. “We tried it, but I don’t think it would be one of my favorites.”
Laney also toured the Smithsonian and Riverscape exhibits and was encouraged to learn some segments of the mussel population are rebounding.
“The river’s cleaning up, and they are coming back,” he said.
Their recovery, from a variety of factors, is happening in certain locations and among certain mussel species, Hauswald explained. Kidney shell mussels, for example, are found in some Wabash River tributaries, but not others, she said.
Indiana has seen nearly half of its native freshwater mussel species disappear or dwindle into the endangered or species-of-special-concern category, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website states. “Alterations to waterways, (channelization, dredging, dam construction), changes in hydrology, exotic species introductions, and pollution are major threats to these animals,” the DNR site says.
<\z186667>Restrictions on mussel harvesting also are a factor in the revival of mussels in the Wabash, said James Speer, an Indiana State University professor of earth and environmental systems.
Freshwater mussel harvesting was legal in Indiana until 1991. “It was suspended to help protect dwindling populations,” according to the DNR website. Since then, the possession of mussels, taken alive or dead, from Indiana waters has been prohibited by state law.
And, significantly, the federal Clean Water Act, signed into law by President Nixon in 1972, helped improve conditions for mussels, Speer said.
The water quality of the Wabash “is a lot better than it was,” Speer said.
Freshwater mussels only survive in clean rivers, where they serve as natural water filters. Their presence in the Wabash, along with a diverse spectrum of fish and aquatic wildlife, signifies the improvement of the river’s pre-Clean Water Act days.
“The Wabash is a special place,” Hauswald said. “The diversity of that river is a result of the diversity of the mussels. ... It’s something to be proud of.”
To see the exhibits
• The Smithsonian Institution’s traveling “Water/Ways” exhibit, and the companion “Pearls of the Wabash” exhibit from Riverscape, remains open to the public daily (except for Christmas Day) from through Jan. 2 at the Vigo County School Corp. Conference Center (in the former West Vigo Elementary School) at 501 Olive St., West Terre Haute. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.
