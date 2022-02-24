Mark Bennett: Walter Sommers' remarkable 101 years offer lessons for us all

If advice comes from someone who’s lived a century, witnessed and escaped the horrors of the Holocaust, and survived combat duty in World War II, it’s wise to listen.
Amid the holiday season in December 2020, Walter Sommers’ words felt like a gift.
People worldwide had a lot more on their minds than presents, though. The COVID-19 pandemic was surging, with coronavirus cases in the U.S. topping 100,000 in a single day, for the first time, just weeks earlier. Hope was on the horizon as preparations intensified for a rollout of the vaccines. Still, Americans also were preparing for Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s observances in relative isolation, without large gatherings of family and friends. On top of that, the bonds in many of those families and friendships were already strained by bitter political division.
Those times were rough.
Walter Sommers had just lost his wife of 73 years, Louise, on Nov. 30, 2020. “That was the worst,” Sommers said. A week earlier, a dear friend had died. In the wake of those heartaches, Sommers’ 100th birthday celebration had to be postponed because of COVID-19 precautions at Terre Haute’s Westminster Village, where he lived.
Somehow, his optimism remained. That optimism had survived the 1930s and ‘40s, when Sommers witnessed the Kristallnacht (Night of Broken Glass) during the Holocaust then escaped Nazi Germany with his Jewish family.
He came to America and fought as a U.S. Army soldier in Pacific campaign battles in Guam, the Philippines and Okinawa. 2020 couldn’t break his outlook, either.
In an interview days before his centennial birthday, Sommers amazingly took the postponed celebration in stride.
“Maybe we will do that sometime later,” he said on Dec. 17, 2020. “You have to accept what’s given to you and get over it.”
Later in our conversation, I asked Sommers his advice for people struggling to endure the pandemic’s disruptions and anxieties. He gave a practical, encouraging answer.
“Get plenty of sleep, eat well and wear a mask. Have faith. That’s all,” he said. “We’ll get through it.”
The world would be a lot better off if his suggestions were put into practice.
The long, eventful life that shaped such optimism, humility and gratitude came to an end this month. Walter Sommers, a smiling representative of the Greatest Generation, died Feb. 17, peacefully in his sleep, according to his obituary. He was 101 years old.
Many of us have spent the pandemic lamenting activities idled by the persistent coronavirus. We imagine resuming vacations, carefree dinners with friends in bustling restaurants, family and high school reunions, packed concerts and ballgames in arenas, and shoulder-to-shoulder Christmas shopping in popular stores. All hold meaning.
One activity Walter Sommers longed to resume was volunteering as a docent at the CANDLES Holocaust Museum in Terre Haute. In December 2020, the museum was temporarily closed because of the pandemic. That void was unusual for Sommers. He’d been volunteering for a variety of community organizations since retiring at age 70. This World War II vet who came to America as a teenager with no money — the Nazis confiscated all of his family’s funds and possessions — worked for 40 years for Meis department stores in this city, retired and then started volunteering for the Red Cross, hospice, Union Hospital, the Vigo County Public Library and then CANDLES.
“I come from a volunteering family. I don’t know any different,” he explained in 2020. “Giving to others, helping others — to me, that was important.”
So, at age 100, Sommers was itching to get back to his docent duties at the museum.
“I hope to be doing that again very soon
,” he said at the time.
Maybe another way for us all to endure the pandemic is to volunteer, now and when it’s over.
His generosity and service, along with tales from his colorful walk through life — much of it spent here, where he and his wife raised their family — were captured in a 2021 biography, “A Reluctant Hero: The Walter Sommers Story,” by Palestine, Illinois, author Rick Kelsheimer.
Its stories include Sommers and his fellow soldiers meeting famed war correspondent Ernie Pyle on the Japanese island of Ie Shima, two hours before a sniper bullet killed the beloved columnist. The book also devotes a chapter to Sommers standing up to Jim Crow-style discrimination by a downtown Terre Haute eatery against one of his Meis employees. As a department manager, Sommers rewarded his employees with lunch at the Terre Haute House. A waitress told Sommers she couldn’t serve one of the Meis staffers, an African-American. Sommers warned the manager that Meis employees wouldn’t be eating there anymore if his African-American coworker wasn’t served.
Sommers wasn’t sure he had that authority, but said so anyway. The manager changed his attitude, and the waitress took their order. Sommers did the same thing at other downtown eateries, helping to stop that racist tradition.
Through all of the trials, loss and victories, Sommers kept looking forward.
“Optimism has kept me going from the very start,” he said that day in 2020. “I came from a very optimistic family.”
It worked for Walter Sommers. It could work for all of us.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.