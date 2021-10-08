Signs of a brightening future loomed on the horizon in autumn of 2018, when the Rev. Clark Cottom organized a series of “community brainstorming sessions” in West Terre Haute.
“Momentum is starting to build,” Cottom said over a coffee in a West Terre Haute diner then.
Three years later, two pillars of progress are coming to fruition. And, the local brainstorming sessions are about to resume after a pandemic hiatus, with another scheduled for Oct. 21.
The new pedestrian walkway along a 1.1-mile stretch of U.S. 150 — a $6.1-million project funded 80% by the federal government and 20% by Vigo County — opened in July.
The connector ends the harrowing routine of people without a car having to walk or bike in the vehicular traffic lanes of the shoulder-less highway. It also allows the National Road Heritage Trail to extend west into West Terre Haute and beyond. The boardwalk overlooks the popular Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife area, and the path already teems with hikers, cyclists, nature photographers, bird-watchers, runners and pedestrians.
Less than a half-mile west, community leaders broke ground last month on a new, $1.42-million West Terre Haute Health Center at the corner of Sixth Street and National Avenue.
The 4,900-square-foot clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, two behavioral-health treatment rooms, a lab and a pharmacy.
People will be able to get primary care, behavioral care, patient support services and drive-through prescription pickups. Valley Professionals Community Health Center will operate the clinic. Ninety-five percent of the funding needed has been raised, including $377,000 through community fundraising and grants, $714,000 in federal COVID-19 relief monies for infrastructure, and another $330,000 in grants for beds and equipment.
The facility opens in March, if construction goes as scheduled.
Those two amenities are long needed. Advocates worked to get them for years. The walkway can prevent tragedies, improve residents’ fitness and spawn businesses that service recreational tourists. The clinic will improve the well-being of residents. Both upgrade the quality of life in West Terre Haute.
They’re “huge” additions, Cowden said Monday, revisiting that conversation from three years ago — this time over soft drinks in the Subway restaurant. Then, the pastor of Emmanuel United Methodist Church just north of the town added a reminder.
“Everybody always pays attention to the huge increases, and then forget the huge buildups over time,” he said, citing a theme in a 2000 book by British author Malcolm Gladwell, “The Tipping Point: How the Little Things Can Make a Big Difference.”
Indeed, the list of positives is extensive.
Cowden mentioned new businesses that have opened or will soon, including a coffee shop and fitness center; a hydrogen plant near Darwin Road; the Vigo County School Corp. offices, relocated from downtown Terre Haute into the former West Vigo Elementary School, after its closing last spring; additions of male students, new facilities and athletic programs at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College; and businesses nearby areas, such as Sycamore Winery (now in its fifth year), and a Dollar General and a crafts shop in New Goshen.
Optimism is easier to find lately.
“I think you’d see a little bit more if it wasn’t for the pandemic,” Cowden said, acknowledging the worldwide impact of COVID-19. “But we’re seeing some optimism.”
Sister Dorothy Rasche agrees. Rasche has overseen the Connecting Link, an outlet that guides west-side residents to needed services, since she and the Sisters of Providence at nearby St. Mary-of-the-Woods launched the nonprofit in 1997. Rasche persistently pushed for both the walkway and clinic through the years. She sees hope for more advances.
“Definitely, yes,” she said Monday. “There’s been a lot of progress in the last couple years, and I think it will continue.”
Laura Burnett feels that optimism. She and her husband opened Burnett’s Bait Shop nearly three months ago on National Avenue, where a similar shop once operated. Its clientele can range from local folks who fish to feed their families to anglers at nearby tournaments, or Wabashiki visitors.
“We look pretty confidently at this,” she said of the hunting and fishing supplies store.
“I have seen a turnaround in how everybody feels about our community,” Burnett said Wednesday afternoon. “Everybody wants to clean up the town and keep it looking nice. And, I think we’re becoming an entity unto itself, apart from Terre Haute.”
Chris Switzer, a first-term Vigo County commissioner and West Vigo High School graduate, believes the pedestrian walkway and outdoors activities at the Wabashiki venues and trails can spur growth. He’s already noticed a steady stream of photographers on the boardwalk aiming telephoto lenses at birds, high school and college cross country teams running across it, and wedding parties assembling for pictures in front of the natural scenery.
Two women, one from the Collett Park area of Terre Haute and another from Riley, strolled the walkway right after it opened and told Switzer it was their first visit to West Terre Haute. They’d lived in Vigo County for more than 30 years.
Coupled with existing amenities like the West Terre Haute branch of the Vigo County Public Library — which moved to a new location, five times larger, in 2016 — and the remodeled West Vigo Community Center, the walkway helps give West Terre Haute “some of the best quality-of-life attractions around our community,” Switzer said.
Chronic problems haven’t disappeared. Twenty-eight percent of residents have incomes below the poverty level. The number of kids receiving free or reduced-price lunches at the local elementary schools ranged from 51% to 83% in the 2020-21 year. The 2020 census showed the town’s population dipped to 2,157, its lowest total since 1900.
And, along with the abundant eagles and egrets, refuse — washed by the Wabash River into the Wabashiki wetlands — now can also be seen from the walkway.
The boardwalk makes the problem more visible, and the exposure can intensify efforts to remedy the situation.
The walkway can also draw new business. Switzer said he’s been approached by people interested in opening restaurants and a bike shop in town.
“With a little love and advertising,” Switzer said, “I really feel West Terre Haute could become a popular destination among [others in] the Midwest.”
A chance to brainstorm
• A West Terre Haute community brainstorming session is scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 in the community life center at Emmanuel Methodist Church, 6076 U.S. Highway 150, West Terre Haute. It is open to all western Vigo County residents. The goal is to share ideas about issues that need attention, finding common ground to address them, said organizer the Rev. Clark Cowden, pastor at the church. For more information, contact him at 812-533-4218, dr.clark.cowden@gmail.com or via the church’s Facebook page.
