Mark Bennett: Walk, run, ride for exercise, fresh air, but maintain your social distance

Tensions ebb away when I take an evening walk at a park with my wife, or when I jog a country road in the solitude of dawn.
Thousands of other Wabash Valley residents know the virtues of moving around outside. Fresh air fills the lungs. Pulses quicken. Sunshine warms the face.
Spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus has forced suspension of many leisure activities, along with many other aspects of daily life. The toll of cancellations now includes the popular Indianapolis 500 Festival Mini-Marathon. Hundreds of thousands of people have walked or run that 13.1-mile event since its debut in 1977. Last year, a total of 19,240 hardy individuals completed that race, with rain pouring from start to finish. Today, the Indy Mini is widely recognized as America’s best half-marathon. It’s never been canceled, till now.
More than 200 people from the Terre Haute area have been preparing for the Indy Mini all year. They’re participants in the Trained In Terre Haute program (or TNT), overseen by the Wabash Valley Road Runners club for the past 21 years. TNT members this year have ranged in age from 12 to 70-plus years.
Their levels of running or fitness-walking experience range from beginners to collegiate national champions, according to TNT co-director Buddy Green. Some have overcome heart transplants, and hip and knee replacements.
“It’s just kind of amazing, really,” Green said.
OneAmerica 500 Festival officials announced the Indy Mini’s cancellation on Wednesday. On Thursday afternoon, the Wabash Valley Road Runners told members it was “sad to announce” the suspension of all club’s events and activities, including its twice-weekly Trained In Terre Haute workouts.
“We encourage TNT participants to continue with their training,” TNT co-director Ellie Caldwell said in a statement Thursday afternoon. “Exercise has many positive health benefits and is also helpful in coping with anxiety and stress.”
Caldwell urged TNT members to “post on Facebook, encourage your fellow runners and keep in touch. This will be a tough time for everyone. Be kind to each other.”
Indeed.
These are unusual times. Precautions to inhibit the spread of COVID-19 are nuanced. It’s a “novel” virus, meaning it’s a coronavirus not previously identified. Thus, there isn’t yet an approved vaccine specifically for COVID-19. So, steps recommended by public health professionals err on the side of caution.
Exercise, walks, runs and cycling outdoors can still be an option for activity. Keeping the “social distancing” guidelines and other COVID-19 precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the key. People exercising should maintain a space of six feet or more from others, a practice that embodies the CDC’s definition of social distancing. People who are sick should stay home.
That space provides adequate separation between a runner, walker or cyclist and someone else who could be sick.
“Running or walking outside while practicing social distancing is the best option,” said Megan Wade-Taxter, spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Health.
Parks can be good outlets for exercise, again while practicing social distancing. Both the Terre Haute City Parks and the Vigo County Parks remain open, officials said Thursday afternoon.
“As of right now, the county parks will remain open, and we will do our best to make sure it stays that way,” Adam Grossman, county parks superintendent, stated Thursday. However, the county Parks Department did announce Thursday on social media that while the parks remain open, its programs and events will be suspended for a two-week period, including all Griffin Bike Park, recreation and nature programs.
City parks are also available for use. “They will remain open at this time and people should practice the proper — six-foot — social distancing from others,” Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said via email Thursday.
<\z186667>Roni Elder, health educator for the Vigo County Health Department, stated Friday, “As of right now getting outdoors is safe. Keeping the groups under 50 is [Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s] order right now.”
Running, walking and biking outdoors is still possible, with some forethought, preparation and concern for others. Exercise is an important tool for people during the coronavirus pandemic, and a past regimen of regular fitness could help a person who gets infected with the virus, a Stanford University medical official told the San Jose Mercury News this week. Another Stanford microbiologist told the Mercury News that people can continue outdoors exercise, but do so conservatively, without stopping to talk with passersby or touching railings.
Likewise, the Road Runners’ Buddy Green recommends running, walking and biking outdoors, with proper social distancing.
In a nutshell, fitness outings should happen with a just a few other people, with proper spacing, or on solo basis until the pandemic ends. Focus on the fresh air, a healthy rise in the heart rate and the sunshine.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
