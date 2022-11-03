Since crafting his first documentary 30 years ago, Michael Husain has crafted more than 150 hours of broadcast programming.
The 57-year-old Vigo County native’s films have aired on networks such as ESPN, Discovery, A&E and others. Husain’s documentary on Texas Western College’s 1966 NCAA basketball championship, with a breakthrough all African American lineup, became the basis of the movie, “Glory Road.”
But the 103 minutes of his latest project — “The Addict’s Wake: A Journey to the Answers for Addiction” — pack a different impact from Husain’s previous works.
“It’s a little bit of a new experience,” Husain said of its subject matter, “because it’s such a community experience.”
His hometown can feel that cinematic experience next Thursday in a 6 p.m. screening at the Vigo County Historical Museum’s history center at 929 Wabash Ave.
“The Addict’s Wake” captures the struggle of one southern Indiana community, Brown County, to cope with the ramifications of a drug addiction epidemic. The faces and stories are distinct to the people of Brown County, but the nearly three-year project has taught Husain that communities across the state and nation face the same dilemma.
“It’s so widespread. The pain is so universal,” Husain said Tuesday afternoon from Indianapolis, where he lives and operates his Good Vibes Media company.
Those telling their stories of the darkness of addiction and gradual climb toward recovery “are extremely vulnerable” in their openness, Husain said. “That authenticity seems to resonate with people.”
Addictions pervade every community, including the place Husain grew up. “I know that it’s true in Vigo County from friends and people I’ve spoken with,” he said.
Last year, 31 people in Vigo County died from drug overdoses, a peak in the past six years, according to the Indiana Next Level Recovery Dashboard. Through the first seven months of 2022, 15 people died from overdoses in Vigo County. They include 10 men and five women, and represent an age range five decades apart.
“We could’ve shot [the documentary] right here in Vigo County,” said Dana Simons, executive director of the Next Step, a residential recovery community on Terre Haute’s south side. “It’s really reminiscent” of the life stories of folks recovering from addictions through that facility. She’s seen “The Addict’s Wake” and calls it “a beautiful film.”
Statewide, the CDC estimates 2,755 Hoosiers died from drug overdoses, setting a record for the second consecutive year. Overdose deaths have soared through the COVID-19 pandemic across the U.S., hitting a record 107,000 deaths in 2021. Wealthy, poor, all races, ages and demographics.
Husain’s path from Vigo County to documentary filmmaker started with his graduation from West Vigo High School in 1983, followed by an Indiana University degree in telecommunications, a job helping veteran newscaster Bill Kurtis launch the “American Justice” TV series, a role with A&E’s “Biography series” and then starting his own company.
His new documentary brings that career full circle, at least for a night.
Its showing at the Historical Museum will be the centerpiece of a program from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. Admission is free. The evening includes opening comments by Doug Hutsinger, executive director of Indiana’s Next Level Recovery program, and a post-film panel discussion with Husain and Lisa Hall, the documentary’s producer.
The film has already shown in Richmond, Valparaiso, Evansville, Bloomington, Columbus, Anderson, Indianapolis, Shelbyville and, of course, Brown County. Each community finds a connection to the people telling their difficult stories in “The Addict’s Wake.”
“The Q&A’s after have been so personal,” Husain said.
And painfully real.
Among those Brown Countians sharing their stories in “The Addict’s Wake” is a well-known family that lost their son to an overdose, a young guy in the throes of addiction, a sheriff who teams up with the school superintendent and local newspaper to find new ways to address the problem, and an addicted man who goes to jail, recovers and finds his life’s purpose — founding the Recover Out Loud program. The film covers more than two years.
“People’s lives changed a lot” in that span, Husain said.
They include people who recovered from addictions after being rescued from near-death overdoses, thanks to the opioid antidote naloxone, or Narcan. A naloxone vending machine was placed outside Union Hospital in June by the nonprofit Overdose Lifeline. In 2014, the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department became the first in the state to carry and administer the opioid antidote.
While the antidote has its critics, complaining the drug can increase substance use, the recovered addicts in the documentary own their ability to reverse their life’s course, at least partly, to naloxone.
“They were kept alive at a low moment in their lives because of Narcan,” Husain said.
There are more people in the depths of addiction than their neighbors realize, even in seemingly idyllic Brown County, with its hills, rustic homesteads, a popular state park, and an array of shops, eateries, wineries and music venues in its county seat of Nashville.
A trailer for “The Addict’s Wake” opens with a resident’s eye-opening description of the community.
“When you walk through Brown County, it’s like a Hallmark movie,” the voice says. “People like the idea of Norman Rockwell, but that means making it look like everything’s perfect, when we all know things aren’t perfect.”
Changing that somewhat hidden epidemic requires reaching young people before they join in the cycle of addiction. Husain said, “After every screening [of ‘The Addict’s Wake’], someone asks, ‘Is there a version of this for schools?’” It’s coming.
Health insurance provider Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield has partnered with the filmmakers to get “The Addict’s Wake” screenings in as many Indiana communities as possible, and the company’s behavioral health program director Lissi Lobb said Thursday that a school-oriented version of the documentary should be ready by early next year.
“That should be the next step — how can Anthem partner with the schools?” Lobb said.
Getting weak-kneed about such discussions with young people won’t insulate a community from drug addictions. “You can’t solve any problem until you talk about it,” Husain said.
The documentary shows Brown County having that open, community-wide conversation.
“They haven’t solved the problem, but they are in a lot better shape than they were five years ago,” Husain said. “I think that’s a lesson that’s valuable to communities everywhere.”
