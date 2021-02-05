Mark Bennett: Vaccines offer protection, much-needed optimism

In the same garage that Sears auto mechanics once installed Diehard batteries, nurses injected lifesaving vaccines into anxious folks’ arms.

Sleet fell outside Thursday afternoon. Inside, that garage — vacant since Sears closed its mall store two years ago — felt warm.

It wasn’t a warmth from the heating system. It came from the sight of teamwork, that American trait so desperately needed again, now.

The old department store automotive shop was transformed into a temporary vaccination clinic this week by Vigo County Health Department staffers. Their mission was to inoculate 240 people a day with the Moderna vaccine to repel the COVID-19 coronavirus that has claimed the lives of 450,000 Americans and 11,000 Hoosiers in one year.

Volunteers in flannel shirts and jeans, Pacers sweatshirts and fishing caps sat at folding tables, helping vaccine recipients finalize their registrations for a COVID-19 shot. Others walked the concrete floor, checking on folks during their 15-minute waiting period after being vaccinated. Some steered people to one of six vaccination tables. The shots were administered by a team of nurses that included those who came out of retirement as well as nursing students from Indiana State University and Ivy Tech Community College in blue scrubs. Health Department staffers supervised, vaccinated and assisted the dozens of mostly over-65 people flowing through the lines. Staff from county emergency services and the school corporation pitched in, too.

Everyone — everyone — wore face masks.

“It’s a community effort, which is really cool,” said Health Department crew member Ashlee Stewart, bundled in a winter coat.

Cool, indeed.

A spread of bread loaves, sandwich fixings, snacks and drinks covered folding tables in a side room overlooking the garage. Some of the food came from the Health Department crew. The Red Cross also provided refreshments. People from the community donated goodies, too.

Earlier in the week, a man who received a COVID-19 vaccination at the garage returned a couple hours later. “He bought pizza for all the volunteers and staff,” said Health Department employee Robin Maurer.

Maurer usually handles insurance billing for the department. At the makeshift vaccination clinic, she’s serving as the lead registrar.

The task of delivering the highly anticipated vaccines — 240 a day at the former Sears and 90 daily at the Vigo County Annex downtown — is “pretty much all hands on deck,” said Roni Elder, health educator for the Health Department.

Vaccination centers are underway around Vigo County, through Union Hospital, Kroger pharmacies, Walmart on Indiana 46, and the Wabash Valley Health Center on Locust Street. Union Hospital administered its 10,000th vaccine dose Thursday afternoon and could soon hit a pace of 600 per day.

Almost all bring a sense of some relief to the recipients.

“They are all just so excited to get their vaccine. I mean, I’ve had people crying — tears of joy,” Maurer said at the Sears clinic. “I’ve heard stories of them not being able to see their grandkids for a year.”

Somer Nourse witnessed similar reactions as she and her ISU nursing students injected vaccines into men and women ages 65 and up. Recipients “all are excited to get the vaccine and get back to normal,” she said.

Nourse — fittingly pronounced “nurse” — serves as a clinical instructor for the ISU nursing students, as well as an assistant professor. She believes the hands-on experience at the clinic, especially in the unusual setting, benefits the young health-care workers. Nourse herself worked several years in the field at Union Hospital.

“I think as a nurse, you get thrown into various circumstances,” she said, as the students greeted the next patient. “You just have to adapt.”

She stood just inside a garage bay door that once went up and down as cars and pickups got oil changes, tuneups and other servicing. “I had my tires changed a few times in this building,” Nourse said. “Never thought we’d be vaccinating people here.”

Vaccines created with record speed by scientists across the nation and globe offer rays of hope. Optimism drained out of so many people as illness, and the threat of it, altered and ended lives — the thickest layer of many upheavals in chaotic 2020. Like a car running low on oil, souls need servicing, too.

Servants filled the old Sears garage.

At one table, Jeri Taylor glided a syringe needle into 66-year-old Terry Jay Favre’s left arm as he held up the sleeve of his black T-shirt. Favre, donning a dice-covered face mask, thanked Taylor with an elbow-bump.

Taylor retired last April after 42 years as a registered nurse. She also lost her sister to COVID-19 in 2020. She came out of retirement to help at the clinic.

Fighting the virus — with every available tool from vaccines to masking and social distancing — drives Taylor.

“I’m passionate about that,” she said, standing up for a moment between patients. “I will quickly walk out of an establishment if I see people aren’t wearing masks. We need to do all we can. We’re all in this together.”

In addition to administering vaccines, Taylor also received her own second vaccination Thursday, completing the two-shot Moderna regimen. She’s one of more than 540,000 Hoosiers and 27.9 million Americans to get a COVID-19 shot, according to the CDC’s count through Thursday.

“When I got my first one last month, I felt like somebody lifted a rock off my shoulders. Now, I might go to Texas to see my family,” she said, exhaling.

At last, hope.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.