MARK BENNETT: Upgrade means list of Hulman Center memories can grow for thousands

Tens of thousands of people have a special Hulman Center memory. Or two. Or dozens.

It may connect to the Indiana State Sycamore basketball team in the late 1970s and its star, Larry Bird, whose statue stands in front of the building. Or a high school basketball game. Or a concert, a theatrical production, the home show, a graduation ceremony, wedding, funeral, community forum, community yard sale, awards ceremony, fundraiser dinner, prom or middle school dance.

A gamut of events have drawn Terre Hauteans, folks from surrounding Wabash Valley communities, the rest of Indiana, Illinois and beyond to Hulman Center since it debuted in 1973. They’ve come in sweatshirts and blue jeans, and suits and skirts, caps and gowns, and tuxes and cowboy hats, to the tall, square structure, which fills the block between Eighth, Ninth, Cherry and Eagle streets.

It’s been a hub of downtown Terre Haute.

Like a home or business, such a central asset requires reinvestment to remain vital.

Hulman Center’s two-year, $50-million renovation has done just that. The facility’s potential can approach, and even exceed, its original bustling schedule, thanks to the upgrade that wraps up this month.

The makeover includes eye-catching elements.

A reflective exterior façade replaces the utilitarian, beige metal panels that encased the 174,000-square-foot building. A glass, naturally lit south main entrance replaces the concrete entryway and long-unused ticket office, adding 6,000 square feet of space for mingling before events or hosting meetings and other activities. Indiana limestone lines the entrance walls, and will also be used in a new south-entrance marquee. New, separated concession and restroom areas alleviates the old Hulman Center peeve of those two queues intersecting. The number of stalls in the women’s restrooms jumps to 18, up from seven.

Inside the main bowl, the orange and yellow seats, whose color had no connection to ISU, are now blue. (Somewhere, former Sycamore basketball coach Sherman Dillard is smiling.) A mid-level, multi-purpose lounge area overlooks the court. Retractable seats replace the chairs-on-risers behind both baskets. A floor-level restroom means folks won’t have to use the visiting-team lockerroom during banquets.

Other changes are mundane and costly, yet essential to the center’s longevity. An elevator gives maintenance crews easier access to upper-level utilities. Spacing added near the ceiling will improve acoustics, and new lighting illuminates the floor. New heating and cooling, and electrical and plumbing systems replace the 1973-era versions, meaning the center will no longer be “drafty, and hard to control, and hard to maintain,” said Bryan Duncan, ISU’s director of capital planning and construction.

Think of it this way: Couples rarely invite friends over to see their home’s new septic system, but that investment also means the toilet won’t back up during Fourth of July parties.

Likewise, Hulman Center’s infrastructure needs TLC, too.

“All these improvements add to the comfort of the building and help our ability to maintain it,” Duncan said Thursday, while leading reporters on a tour.

The renovated facility will be formally unveiled today at noon, when the ISU women’s basketball team plays its home opener against Murray State. The coronavirus pandemic will limit attendance, though. A fuller unveiling to the general public won’t be possible until early next year, at least.

Hulman Center has a future well beyond 2021, though. The upgrades will solidify its endurance.

“The building will last another 50 years,” Duncan said, “and could even go through another major renovation and go even longer than that.”

Century-old structures and facilities are already serving this community, from the Indiana Theatre to Swope Art Museum, the Vigo County Courthouse, Memorial Stadium, and the historic downtown churches. Upkeep and modernization keeps them alive.

So, ISU and Terre Haute could go through a Hulman Center restoration again in 2070. Imagine what the downtown will look like then, and what the community will expect from Hulman Center. One thing’s for sure — the 2020 version of Hulman Center will make the heart of the city a brighter, busier place over the next half-century.

The new, under-construction convention center, and downtown hotels, shops, businesses, museums, eateries and nightspots all benefit from a revived Hulman Center.

Hoosier taxpayers and the Sycamore community deserve thanks.

The $50-million investment includes $37.5 million allotted by the Indiana General Assembly and driven by former Bird teammate and state Rep. Bob Heaton. Skeptics who understandably believe western Indiana has long been overlooked by the Statehouse leadership should appreciate ISU’s effort to put the state funds to use wisely and promptly.

The Hulman Center project finished on time and on budget, with only a slight pandemic-based delay, Duncan said.

Crews weren’t rehabilitating an obsolete relic. Hulman Center’s original designers and architects, and its namesake benefactor Tony Hulman, got a lot right when it was built. There truly isn’t a bad seat among the 10,000 in the house.

“The sight lines are fantastic, especially with the other facilities you can go to in Indiana,” Duncan said. “And, the variety of the building, and the events you can do” are also virtues that remain intact.

The changes should help put Hulman Center back on the A-list of Midwestern concert venues, similar to its early days when Elvis, Bob Dylan, Aerosmith, Frank Sinatra, Johnny Cash, Earth Wind and Fire, Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Peter Frampton and scores of other greats took the stage.

The makeover expands at least the structural capability to host such events.

I have my roster of Hulman Center memories, including hearing Dylan and Mellencamp there twice each. I remember the moment ISU’s Michael Menser hit the second of two 3-pointers in the final eight seconds to beat Indiana University, and I looked up from my seat on press row at my wife and kids up in the crowd, to see their reaction. I recall my two young sons quietly watching the Sycamores practice, while I waited to interview Coach Royce Waltman and the players. I saw my daughter pick up a high school honors award at her senior banquet. I saw all three of our kids graduate high school in Hulman Center, saw my wife and kids receive college degrees there, and picked up my own bachelor’s degree there, too.

More lifetime highlights are yet to come.

