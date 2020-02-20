Mark Bennett: Trumpet skills learned in school led to a lifetime of fun, friendships for Jack Shelton

An autographed, keepsake photo describes a memorable moment in Jack Shelton’s musical life.
Big-band singer Peter Marshall signed it after performing at the Phil Harris Festival years ago in Linton, Shelton’s hometown. Marshall brought song charts for a team of local backing musicians to follow. The arrangements were intricate. But any concerns Marshall harbored about Hoosier instrumentalists handling his tunes eased once the band began to play, as the singer entertained the Linton festival crowd.
Shelton, a veteran trumpeter with an impressive list of performance credits, assembled the 17-piece band for Marshall. Shelton recruited fellow members of Indianapolis Musicians Local 3, as well as his cohorts from the Shriners band. “I just hired the whole section of sax players,” Shelton recalled Wednesday.
The audience loved the results. So did Marshall. The singer and longtime host of “Hollywood Squares,” autographed a picture for Shelton.
“He put on there, ‘The band was great,’” Shelton said.
Years of practice, behind-the-scenes details such as rounding up available band members, rehearsals, packing up instruments and equipment, traveling to and from shows are a largely unseen part of a musician’s lot.
Shelton and 16 others could share such stories on Sunday, March 8, when they’re inducted into the Wabash Valley Musicians Hall of Fame. The Hall’s 27th annual induction ceremony, dinner and jam session is scheduled for noon to 6 p.m. that day at the Zorah Shrine in downtown Terre Haute.
It’s a celebration of live music and the folks who play it, regardless of the long hours. For musicians, it’s the audience response that matters.
“We’re here to help everyday people to relax and put away the worries for awhile,” said Andrew Hayes, chairman of the board for the Musicians Hall, a charitable nonprofit organization.
That will undoubtedly also be the atmosphere for the March 8 jam session, following the Hall inductions of the Class of 2020. It includes Steve Brown, J.T. Corenflos, Junior Grayless, Jerry Hawkins, Jim “Tubby” Holt, Jimmie Kitchen, Jack L. Lewis, Brent McPike, Don Price, Roger Neal Redmon, Randy Rhoads, Ronald Ray Rodgers, David Sanders, Shelton, Tim Weer, Lenny Wilson and James E. Wooten. Their entry into the Hall brings its all-time roster to 380 members.
West-central Indiana holds rich musical roots. “We do have a tremendous amount of musicians,” Hayes said. “So talented.”
Late co-founders Alva Grindle and Bill Akers launched the Hall in 1994. They continued its yearly inductions until 2002, when Grindle’s B.J.’s Country Lounge — the Hall’s original home base — was demolished. Musical friends revived the Hall inductions in 2006, and the tradition has continued ever since, with the Zorah Shrine serving as the ceremony site for the past decade. The Hall earned 501(c)(3) nonprofit status along the way, and contributes to charities and, particularly, school music programs.
“Education for the young should be very well rounded,” Hayes said.
Jack Shelton was an eighth-grader in Linton in the 1950s, when he signed up for band class. The director, trumpet player Bill Pirtle, introduced Shelton to that dramatic sounding brass horn. Shelton progressed so well, he got excused from attending activity periods so he could get extra training from Pirtle.
“He would sit at the piano and hit chords and different keys ... and he’d say, ‘Play something you hear,’” Shelton recalled. The teenage musician was learning to improvise. Shelton developed a skill that led to a lifelong role as a jazz trumpeter.
“It really helped,” he said.
Years later, when his band director passed away, Pirtle left Shelton his Bach Stradivarius trumpet. He’s been playing the instrument ever since.
“It’s priceless because of all the hours he spent with me,” Shelton said. “I didn’t understand it too much at the time, but it’s invaluable.”
Through the decades, Shelton performed steadily with the Jimmy Nash Orchestra, the Shrine Circus band and with Dixieland-style pianist Mike Lucas at Bear’s Place jazz club in Bloomington. Shelton handled trumpet in a band hired to perform at a fundraiser rally for then-presidential candidate Ronald Reagan in Peoria, Ill. The campaign flew the band from Indianapolis to Peoria. They appeared onstage with Reagan.
“Super person,” Shelton remembered of the future president. “He was very congenial.”
Shelton has played alongside numerous jazz and big-band greats, such as saxophonist Boots Randolph, clarinetist Pete Fountain, singer and fellow Lintonian Phil Harris, and festival regular and guitarist Roy Clark, among others. Shelton and Clark, who died in 2018, built a long friendship through their connection at the Linton festival.
Shelton emphasized he doesn’t want the list of stars he’s accompanied to appear braggadocious. “It sounds like I’m boasting, and I hate that,” he said, “but I’ve been blessed.”
His trumpet talents “helped pay for the kids to go to school,” he said. Shelton and his wife, Sonna, raised two sons and two daughters.
He’s also run a barber shop in downtown Linton since 1958. “A lot of hair on the floor,” Shelton said. Photographs on the shop’s walls include many from his musical experiences. There’s Harris, Marshall, George “Goober Pyle” Lindsey, Tommy Smothers, Frank Sinatra Jr. and more. One picture shows a role reversal, with Shelton playing guitar while Roy Clark plays trumpet — an instrument he, too, played in school.
In signing the photo for Shelton, the guitar legend wrote, “To Jack, the second hottest trumpet player in the world.”
Such moments are among a musician’s rewards. “That’s when it’s fun,” Shelton said.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
