Mark Bennett: Trebek created an environment that 'Jeopardy' viewers enjoyed

Richard House witnessed firsthand “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek’s perseverance.

House had won two episodes of that classic television quiz show in December 2007. The next morning, House’s cellphone rang as he awaited a shuttle bus ride from his Los Angeles hotel to the “Jeopardy” studio in Culver City, Calif. The show’s contestant coordinator was calling House.

“Champ, we’re not going to be taping today. Alex has had a heart attack,” House was told. So, the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology English professor flew back to his family and home in Terre Haute, unsure when he’d be able to defend his title in a third episode.

Just a few weeks later in January 2008, Trebek resumed his hosting duties, and House was called back to California to pick up where the show had left off.

Back on the studio set, Trebek looked his usual dapper and poised self. He made no mention of his health scare. “You would never know that he’d had a problem,” House recalled.

As for the professor, he placed second in his delayed return and went home with a three-day total of $47,602.

A handful of Terre Hauteans, who appeared as contestants on the long-running syndicated show, this week recalled Trebek’s steady, smooth, witty, erudite style. The man who hosted more than 8,000 episodes of “Jeopardy” during a record 37-year run died Sunday of pancreatic cancer. That stretch included Trebek working through excruciating pain during the past year and a half. He was 80.

One “Jeopardy” tradition involved Trebek chatting with each of the three contestants about unusual situations in their lives.

In August 2016, Trebek asked contestant Kylie Carrithers, a Terre Haute educator, about her stint as a teacher in Thailand. She amused Trebek by saying she’d missed the availability of a McDonald’s. After some chuckles, Carrithers clarified that after six months of Thai food, she just longed for a cheeseburger. Trebek grinned and said, “Ah, if you had just said that, we would’ve understood. Good for you.”

“He was always really respectful. No matter what the [contestant’s] story was, he made it special,” said Carrithers, now 36 and serving as an academic advisor at Indiana State University.

Trebek was known to meticulously prepare for the filming of five episodes per day, poring over the clues and the contestants’ personal biographies. Trebek closely studied House’s bio for the Rose prof’s first appearance on the show, which was filmed in December 2007. House explained in his profile that his wife was pregnant, with a baby girl due in just a few weeks.

So once the cameras rolled, Trebek let House tell the story and then quipped, “So, Rich, you put ‘Jeopardy’ ahead of your wife and baby? Good for you.” The audience laughed.

Thirteen years later, House — now 48 years old and head of Rose’s humanities and social sciences department — still chuckles at that exchange with Trebek and clarifies that he and his wife “knew we had a few weeks to go” before the baby’s due date. House also has explained to his daughter, Sophia, her niche in “Jeopardy” history.

Terre Haute native Anne Newton McFadden had recently given birth to a baby when she appeared on “Jeopardy” a decade ago. At the time, McFadden and her husband, Lane, were living in Washington, D.C., and working as attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice. Both were avid fans of the show. They’d each taken the show’s online contestant test three times.

Anne got a call from the show. Lane didn’t. “We laugh about that,” she said, then.

She passed an audition for contestants in Washington, staged on a simulated “Jeopardy” set with a Trebek stand-in host. McFadden, her husband and their baby daughter flew to Los Angeles for her appearance in August 2010.

Anybody who’s watched “Jeopardy” knows the game is about as simple as solving the famously complex New York Times Crossword Puzzle. A trio of contestants alternately select answers from often eclectic categories, racing to “buzz in” and provide the correct response, phrased in the form of a question.

Even as a graduate of Georgetown University law school, McFadden faced stiff competition, including a repeat “Jeopardy” champ. She finished last. “That was not a good feeling,” McFadden recalled Tuesday, “but I told myself that I had a newborn baby and hadn’t had a good night’s sleep in a month.”

The automatic $1,000 check for third place helped cover her travel costs, and gave McFadden a California vacation with family and friends, and “a memory I’ll cherish.” Today, the 42-year-old serves as an assistant dean at Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law, where she guides students on career paths in law.

Fittingly, McFadden also is coaching an IU student who passed the “Jeopardy” online test.

The show’s future is uncertain. The final episodes featuring Trebek will air through Christmas Day, producers told The New York Times. No plans for a replacement have been made.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

McFadden, House and Carrithers all hope the show goes on, perhaps with its all-time contestant champion Ken Jennings filling the hosting duties.

“It’s such an institution in our culture, people would want to see it continue, even without [Trebek],” Carrithers said. “But they’ll have really big shoes to fill after Alex.”

Carrithers watched the show “every day after school, and I’d keep track of my score and see how many I could get right.” When her chance to actually appear on “Jeopardy” arrived, Carrithers vaulted into the lead at the first commercial break, before finishing third, thanks to some categories what weren’t her strong suits — like “War” and “Famous Joels.”

After her initial disappointment, Carrithers saw a replay of her performance and realized she’d actually done well.

At the center of her episode and thousands of others was the Canadian-born Trebek. He and his crew masterfully handled the banter, nervous contestants and the expectant studio audience to deliver entertainment to the TV viewers — a thinking person’s 30-minute escape from the troubles of a day. Smart like the contestants, Trebek appreciated correct responses to tough clues, seemed to know when a contestant made a lucky guess and ribbed the show’s announcer during commercial breaks.

As Richard House put it, “Alex was creating an environment.” And, it was a fun place to be.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.