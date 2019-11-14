Mark Bennett: Time to pull out the cardigan, relive 'Mister Rogers' memories

A pullover sweater would've turned the opening moments of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" into children's television chaos.
Rather than calmly greeting kids watching the long-running PBS show, host Fred Rogers would've been tugging at the sweater, wrestling it over his head, and then emerging with wild hair and his shirt disheveled, all the while grunting the muffled melody of "Won't You Be My Neighbor?"
Thank goodness, Mister Rogers chose a cardigan.
Those sweaters button or zip up in front. Rogers wore both versions, but eventually favored the zipper style during his show's run on public TV from 1968 to 2001. He once misaligned the buttons of his cardigan and spent most of the introduction fixing the mistake. Zippers tend to be easier to handle while singing, Rogers concluded.
The sweater he made famous may soon experience a revival, thanks to a legacy that endures 16 years after Rogers' passing.
A movie based on Rogers' life, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," hits theaters in Terre Haute and nationwide next Friday, Nov. 22. It's destined to be memorable, given that it stars two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks as the mild-mannered, minister-turned-children's-TV-host whose gentle voice and quiet program entertained generations of youngsters.
For anyone unfamiliar with Hanks' work, he earned consecutive Oscars for "Philadelphia" and "Forest Gump." But Hanks has also delivered quirky, hilarious and dramatic roles in many other films. Among the best are his breathless laugh amid disaster in "The Money Pit," playing a piano duet with his feet in "Big," talking to a volleyball in "Cast Away," and using his last breath to mentor a soldier in "Saving Private Ryan." So, his transformation into Fred Rogers surely will include yet another unforgettable moment.
Trailers of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" feature Hanks deftly replicating the entrance routine Rogers used in nearly all of the 895 episodes of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" broadcast through 31 seasons. He walks in the door singing the theme song's opening words, "It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor, won't you be mine? Could you be mine?" He opens a closet and sheds his sport coat, puts on a cardigan, zips it, walks to a bench to replace his leather shoes with sneakers, and ends the song with "please won't you be my neighbor?"
Hanks is a dead-ringer for Rogers in that red cardigan.
Rogers wore the cardigans as a tribute to his mother, who knitted one for all her kids every Christmas. He wore her handmade sweaters while hosting the show, too, until they wore out in the 1990s, according to a PBS retrospective of Rogers' life. The show's crew frantically searched for similar cardigans then, found a postal worker wearing one, and obtained all-white versions that had to be dyed red. One original now hangs in the Smithsonian at Washington, D.C.
Average folks can find a variety of cardigans in stores and online. Steinmart at The Meadows on Terre Haute's east side carries a handful of cardigan styles, though not in Rogers' favored bright red. Salesman Carey McQuery said he wears a cardigan himself on the job "for the practicality of it and the look. It gives you a little more authoritative look."
While the sweater style's popularity has gone up and down through his 20-plus years of retail clothing work, cardigans have a steady legion of loyal wearers, McQuery said. In the past two years, demand for cardigans has increased, both he and Steinmart assistant store manager Anita Criss said as they showed this columnist several versions on the racks.
"And, trust me, it's not just the old guys. It's the young guys, too," Criss said Thursday morning. "They're thinking, 'I can style that.'"
Perhaps Mister Rogers deserves some of the credit. A resurgence of interest in his life and work has brewed in the past two years through two documentaries released in 2018 and buzz about Hanks' film this year.
Women have turned to cardigans for decades. Meredith Osburn found three different women's cardigans, including a red one, on the racks Thursday at the Wabash Valley Goodwill store on South Third Street. Osburn, the Goodwill retail operations director, said gently used men's clothes are less plentiful because guys tend to wear stuff till they come apart, especially cardigans.
"When somebody gets a cardigan, they hang onto it for that comfy, cozy feel," Osburn said. "You can dress it up. You can dress it down. I think it's one of those quintessential items in everybody's wardrobe."
A British military commander started the craze — if it can be called that — in the 17th century, according to the Cardigan Sweater History on CardiganSweater.com. James Thomas Brudenell, the 7th Earl of Cardigan, saw the coattails of his waistcoat burn in a fireplace, leaving him with, essentially, a buttoned sweater. History was made.
More than four centuries later, my daughter and son-in-law dressed my handsome toddler grandson as Mister Rogers — complete with the cardigan, tie and sneakers — for a Halloween party last month. He won best costume. He also likes to watch reruns of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
Some things are timeless.
