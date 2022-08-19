A woman approaches the checkout station as an employee prepares to ring up her purchases at the Wabash Valley Goodwill store at 2702 S. Third St. in Terre Haute.
Along a clothing aisle, a young man looks through men’s pants. On the next aisle, a group of women sort through a rack of blouses. An employee totes incoming clothes to hang among those already on display.
It’s a modestly busy Wednesday afternoon, and not just because it’s National Thrift Shop Day. The nonprofit Wabash Valley Goodwill stores in nine Indiana and Illinois locations have experienced a boost in customers this year, and this summer, as inflation has curtailed Americans’ purchasing routines. Some for-profit secondhand shops have also seen an increase in foot traffic. Nationwide, the U.S. secondhand market sales are expected to grow by 24% this year to $43 billion, up from $35 billion in 2021, according to the “2022 Resale Report” by the online consignment company ThredUp. Growth in U.S. annual sales is projected to hit $82 billion by 2026.
“Thrifting has become a trend again, not a negative stigma,” said Meredith Osburn, president and CEO of Wabash Valley Goodwill. “So that has been helpful.” Back-to-school season was strong, she added.
Still, the impact of inflation also has required tough decisions for the local Goodwill outlets, just like decisions those shoppers face. Goodwill’s expenses have risen, too.
“Our light bills are higher. Our water bills are higher. Operating a truck from Terre Haute to Charleston is higher,” Osburn said Wednesday.
The organization also opted to shift its workforce structure in January, as employers around the nation struggled to attract and retain workers. Wabash Valley Goodwill went from a primarily part-time crew to a mostly full-time staff. Wages were increased, starting at $10 per hour at the Indiana stores and $12 per hour at the Illinois outlets.
So, with rising utilities, fuel and labor costs, some prices of Goodwill’s clothing and household items have risen, though those still remain at bargain levels.
Osburn hopes people in the community understand the mission of the organization, founded locally in 1927 by a Methodist minister. Today, Wabash Valley Goodwill covers a 12-county region, with nearly 170 employees. Its mission is “to help improve the quality of life for people with disabilities and workplace disadvantages through employment and personal growth.” The nonprofit also tries to support wrap-around services to those employees, some of whom are referred to Goodwill through Vigo County Community Corrections and Next Step Residential Recovery Community. Some may intend to make Goodwill a career. Others may be at the starting point of rebuilding their work and personal lives.
“When we make those decisions [about price increases], we try to make as little impact as we can on our shoppers, but we have to stay true to our mission,” Osburn said. A few minutes later, she answered a customer’s question about jewelry, which Goodwill doesn’t carry.
Wednesday at Goodwill looked a lot like weekends, when my wife and I will scan those shelves, looking for forgotten art pieces, classic books, vinyl LPs and Jerry Garcia ties. A treasure hunt, of sorts.
Inflation undoubtedly affects the boost in people shopping in secondhand stores. Inflation on apparel items hit 6.8% in March, the highest in 42 years, according to Coresight Research cited in a report in Retail Dive, an online industry publication. Environmental awareness factors into the trend, too.
EPA figures show the main source of textiles in municipal solid waste is discarded clothing. Goodwill and other recyclers keep 3.8 billion pounds of textile waste out of landfills, according to Goodwill statistics.
A mix of incentives are bringing people into Dawn McCracken’s secondhand shop, Repeat Boutique at The Meadows on Terre Haute’s east side.
“They’re just being more thrifty in general. They’re being environmentally conscious. They’re choosing to spend their money more wisely,” McCracken said.
She’s owned and operated the boutique since March 2021, following 35 years in retail jobs. The migration of people shopping for clothes to online sources and the closing of many brick-and-mortar retail outlets also influences her customers. They tend to be older than the back-to-school groups, she said, but just as curious about unique bargains.
“I think people come here to look to see what we have, because it’s affordable, very affordable,” McCracken said.
Inflation was likely a factor in a strong summer for the Once Upon a Child shop on U.S. 41 South in Terre Haute, assistant manager Christy Stevenson said Wednesday. The store, part of a North American chain that buys and sells gently used clothes and toys for kids and babies, is probably seeing a boost from people returning to in-person shopping after the pandemic’s peak.
“This year’s back in full motion,” Stevenson said at Once Upon a Child, now in its 17th year in Terre Haute. Inflation adds to that activity level.
“I’d say it’s helped, because you can buy stuff pretty cheap here, and that hasn’t changed,” Stevenson said.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.