More than 38,000 vehicles motor through the Terre Haute's south side, where coast-to-coast thoroughfares Interstate 70 and U.S. 41 intersect.
With that much traffic daily, some eye-catching rides pass through town. Muscle cars from the 1960s, wildly designed promotional contraptions like the Planters Peanuts Nutmobile and the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, and souped-up pickup trucks intermittently roll down 41 near I-70.
Yet, few roadway machines have created a classier spectacle than the caravan that quietly slipped into the Haute last Friday night.
Those lucky enough saw nearly two dozen models of "the best car in the world" — the Rolls Royce Silver Ghost.
At least that's the way prestigious Autocar magazine described the first Silver Ghosts in 1907. The famed auto manufacturing company produced 7,874 Silver Ghosts from 1907 to 1926 in Manchester and Derby, England and at a U.S. factory in Springfield, Mass.
The international Silver Ghost Association — which has 500 members worldwide — says a few thousand of the cars remain in use today, including the touring group of 20 that visited Terre Haute.
Not many of us could say the vehicle we're driving will exist a century from now.
Silver Ghost owners who spent Friday night in Terre Haute, with their cars stationed in a taped-off section of the Holiday Inn parking lot, expect the sleek, bug-eyed, spoke-wheeled vehicles to keep on chugging indefinitely.
With steady repairs, "they're probably good for hundreds of thousands of miles" more, said Doug White. He and his wife, Mary, were among 40 Silver Ghost Association members and their cars on the group's annual "Wholly Ghost Tour."
That trek goes on for two weeks and 1,500 miles or so through various parts of the world. This year, its destination was Indiana and Illinois, with a "Hoosier Bridges and Lincolnland" theme.
Though the Silver Ghosts are nearly 100 years old, or more, "most of the cars will make it to the end of the tour," Doug said.
The relics' endurance is partly attributed to Rolls Royce craftsmanship and because the owners double as their own mechanics. That's a necessity, given the Silver Ghosts' rarity. Drivers in the group carry along tools and spare parts, in case of breakdowns.
"If something goes wrong, they're easy to fix," Doug said. Silver Ghosts were made carefully, but simply. And, as Mary interjected, repairs are less complex than those involving computerized, 21st-century vehicles.
Doug's long had a knack for fixing old cars. "I've always been an enthusiast, and this is just another car [to fix]," he said, "but I've learned a lot about [the Silver Ghost]."
The 77-year-old retired a decade ago as an oncologist at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. He and Mary, now 71, bought their 1923 Silver Ghost 35 years ago. They spotted one of the unique Rolls Royce models at national classic car swap meet in the early 1980s. It was infatuation at first sight, even though that particular Silver Ghost had a weathered body atop a restored chassis.
"It was just unbelievable," he recalled. "I thought, 'What a work of art.' And, I had to have one."
The Whites located another Silver Ghost for sale, hundreds of miles from their home in Winston-Salem. "We flew down to Florida to pick it up and drive it home," Doug said, "which was ...
"... naive," Mary added, finishing his sentence, with a laugh. Their Silver Ghost was a fixer-upper, so the inaugural road trip from Florida to North Carolina wasn't smooth.
After having the chassis restored, they shipped the car to England, where a new body was crafted, just like the original 1923 exterior, also made in England. Silver Ghost restoration was less expensive in the 1980s. A rebuilt engine might cost $5,000 back then, Doug said, compared to $60,000 today.
Since the restoration, Doug and Mary have driven the car another 200,000 miles. They've guided it through the streets and roads of South Africa, England, Scotland, Canada, Alaska, other states and around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Whites planned to drive it around Australia, but the shipping company handling the car went bankrupt in the midst of the process. It took them a year to get their Rolls Royce back. They later learned, the car languished for six months in Singapore.
Last Friday, their 96-year-old Silver Ghost added Terre Haute to its lengthy list of destinations.
My wife and I spotted the Whites' car, along with the other Silver Ghost Association touring group's rides, in the hotel parking lot adjacent to our favorite bookstore. Some cars had their convertible tops down, others up. They glowed under the light poles at dusk. They stretch to nearly 12 feet long. Their straight-6-cylinder, 453-cubic-inch engines have typically been rebuilt, through the decades, with overdrives installed to add speed on the open road.
"It means you can keep up with traffic," Doug said, "but the problem is slowing down." Silver Ghosts weigh 6,000 pounds, so their heft makes a decrease in speed tricky, considering most were made with only rear foot-brakes and hand-brakes.
One feature that hasn't changed is the sound. There is little noise, hence the name, "Silver Ghost." Newspaper reporters gave it that nickname, which Rolls Royce later adopted, replacing its utilitarian original moniker, "40/50," based on the car's horsepower. "People are surprised at the gas stations when you start it up," Doug said of his Rolls' silent operation.
I spotted the touring Silver Ghosts again last Saturday on my jog through Prairieton. They rolled south down Indiana 63 one by one, a few minutes apart to their next stop, wind blowing the drivers' and passengers' hair above their smiling faces.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.