Our day will come.
Yes, Hoosiers’ chance to help nominate the 2020 presidential candidates is just 72 days away.
Residents here vote in the Indiana primary very soon, on May 5, immediately following Republican and Democratic primaries and caucuses in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina, Alabama, American Samoa, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Washington, the Virgin Islands, Guam, Northern Mariana, Wyoming, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Georgia, Puerto Rico, Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Kansas.
Fear not. We aren’t last. Nominating contests in 11 other states, U.S. territories and the District of Columbia follow Indiana. We’re merely almost last.
It’s doubtful the eight remaining Democratic candidates will all still be competing for the party’s nomination when Hoosiers vote. And, the longshot bid by President Trump’s lone Republican challenger — former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld — will likely be over by then, too.
Rarely does Indiana matter in the presidential primary races. There have been a few quirks. In 2008, Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were in a tight duel for the Democratic nomination when the Indiana primary arrived.
Clinton won Indiana, but future President Obama secured a win in the North Carolina primary hours later to lock up the nomination. Our rare significance that year was fleeting.
The 2016 Indiana primary often gets cited as important, on the Republican side, because its outcome formally knocked Trump’s closest rivals — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Ohio Gov. John Kasich — out of the GOP race. But other states had already done the heavy lifting for Trump, and his victory in Indiana was a foregone conclusion.
It doesn’t have to be this way. The existing order of presidential nominating contests can be changed. It’s happened before.
In fact, Indiana once had the nation’s first primary, in 1916. We were the Iowa and New Hampshire of the early primary system. Primaries were an idea born after the turn of the 20th century, with Oregon staging the first in 1912, according to the 2008 book, “From Primaries to the Polls: How to Repair America’s Broken Presidential Nomination Process,” by Thomas Gangale. Twenty-five states held primaries four years later, with Indiana going first on Tuesday, March 7, 1916.
The presidential primary fad faded after 1916, though, when many state legislatures scrapped their primaries, viewing them as an unnecessary expense, given the low voter turnouts. Indiana kept its primary, but moved it to the first Tuesday after the first Monday in May. Hoosiers conducted their primary through the 1920s, then suspended it until 1956. The state has voted in early May ever since. (A bill by Indiana state Sen. Tim Lanane would’ve moved the Hoosier primary to the first Tuesday in March, but it failed.)
New Hampshire immediately took Indiana’s pole position among primaries in 1920 and remains there today. Iowa has conducted the nation’s first presidential caucus since the 1970s.
That’s the tradition, but it’s not ideal. Voters in Iowa and New Hampshire — states that rank 32nd and 41st, respectively, by population — play an outsize role in narrowing the field of presidential candidates. Neither has a populace mirroring the nation. Yet, it happens every four years. Then, other states follow in a fairly random order.
A scramble in the early 21st century by other states to oust or nudge closer to Iowa and New Hampshire led to some more logical alternatives, pitched by various groups. The fairest, though not perfect, option among several seems to be the “Rotating Regional Primary System.” The National Association of Secretaries of State created the plan in 2008.
It lets Iowa and New Hampshire keep their early status to force candidates to do some retail politicking, going to small towns and door to door to campaign. Then, a series of Super Tuesday-like primaries would be conducted among four regions (made up of 12 or 13 states) of the nation. Every four years, a different region of states would follow Iowa and New Hampshire. Indiana would vote on the same day as North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, South Dakota, Illinois, Ohio, Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.
It seems more complicated, but only because we’ve grown used to an even more complicated and haphazard system. Tradition is fine, as long as it makes sense, but the current format doesn’t. Maybe the stars will align again, and Hoosiers will cast meaningful presidential primary votes again this May with a handful of Democrats still holding realistic chances at the nomination.
Or, elected officials and political parties could coordinate to make a better system that gives Indiana the same chance as other states. It’s time to make that change.
