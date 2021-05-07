A lot of talented people are picking up diplomas this month from Terre Haute’s four colleges.
Too many of them will take that document and their belongings to live and work elsewhere.
That happens every spring as Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Ivy Tech Community College conduct commencements.
This month, more than 5,100 graduates of those institutions will receive degrees — from associates to doctorates. The circumstances of the 2020-2021 school year might understandably push an unusually higher percentage of those local graduates to leave Terre Haute in their rearview mirrors.
COVID-19 starkly altered their college experiences. Each school’s Class of 2021 has endured a shift of in-person classes to those online, traditional activities being canceled or carried out virtually, and social isolation from the rest of their college-town community.
They may have lost part-time jobs as businesses closed or downsized, or wound up working in situations with high risks of contracting coronavirus.
Every other college town in America dealt with the same frustrations and disappointments.
Still, this city always will be connected with the ISU, RHIT, SMWC and Ivy Tech Class of 2021’s memories of the pandemic. No one could blame them if they packed up and declared, “Goodbye forever, Terre Haute.”
Their departures hurt even more deeply than the usual brain-drain exodus of college grads. These young people — like it or not — possess extra portions of perseverance and toughness in their toolkit of life skills. Their preparation for the “real world” has included some epic hardships caused by a novel virus that has killed more than 576,000 Americans in 14 months.
Imagine when members of the Class of 2021 are the 40-something leaders of businesses, service groups, churches, charities and youth sports programs. They’ll be better equipped to cope with a recession, a public relations “nightmare” or an unexpected change in daily routines.
Sue Ellspermann — Indiana’s former lieutenant governor and now the president of statewide Ivy Tech Community College system — used some pretty lofty language to describe 2021 graduates at the school’s Terre Haute campus. During Wednesday night’s commencement ceremony, Ellspermann said they could become America’s next “Great Generation.”
“You have succeeded during a time of adversity, great and small,” Ellspermann said, as reported by the Tribune-Star’s Sue Loughlin. “Many of you have seen your own livelihoods, or those of family and friends, on the brink. All of you have seen your day-to-day world close down.” The adversity and their resilience to move forward “will define your future.”
The next Great Generation? Absolutely.
These folks grew up in a post-9/11 world. The threat of terrorism means that — unlike their elders — they’ll never know what it’s like to board an airplane without going through layers of security checks. They attended elementary, middle and high schools guarded by police because the threat of gun violence remains unaddressed by their state and national governments. They were raised in households hammered by three progressively worse recessions after Sept. 11, 2001, again in 2007-09 and in 2020.
Some of the grads are veterans who delayed college while serving through the post-9/11 conflicts. About 6% of college students in undergraduate programs are veterans, according to Inside Higher Ed.
So, the men and women of the Class of ‘21 have been uniquely tested.
Fortunately, they’re moving into a reawakening economy. Employers expect to hire 7.2% more college graduates this spring than they did from the Class of 2020, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers’ annual report. Of course, the U.S. economy froze and plummeted last spring, so the bar is set low. Nonetheless, only 8% of the employers responding to the NACE survey expect to decrease hiring. Last fall, 31% of employers planned to decrease hiring.
“The rebound in hiring suggests optimism on the part of employers, fueled by expectations around the reopening of shuttered businesses, COVID-19 vaccine distribution and the addition of jobs to the economy,” the NACE report said.
Many will fill those jobs away from Terre Haute. Indiana ranks among the worst states in retaining its highly educated residents, like new college grads, according to a 2019 Senate Joint Economic Committee report. In recent years, they’ve been increasingly drawn to “brain gain” states on the coasts, Texas and Illinois. By contrast, most Rust Belt and Plains states, as well as a few in New England, are feeling the “brain drain.”
So, if jobs are available close to oceans or bustling metros, how does an Indiana city of 61,000 people entice its local college grads to stay, take a job here and raise families?
Offer a better quality of life.
Terre Haute and its surrounding region has to aggressively invest in itself through the schools, parks, roads, arts, outdoors venues, public-private sponsored events and public safety. Look at the communities in Indiana that are attracting businesses and residents. The answer is pretty obvious.
That reinvestment has some momentum around Terre Haute, through private ventures, public projects, the persistent efforts of many toward long-term improvements on the riverfront, and the infusion of federal COVID-19 relief funding that will make long-overdue upgrades to the core of cities — like this one — possible.
So, Class of ‘21 college grads, consider viewing Terre Haute as a town with a promising post-pandemic future. Consider taking a job here. If one isn’t available, consider starting a business here. Last month, WalletHub ranked Terre Haute 41st in its Best Small Cities to Start a Business rankings — out of 1,337 towns nationwide. (Check it out online at https://bit.ly/3vNXLDh.)
Wherever these new graduates land, their home communities will be lucky. When tough times hit again, they’ll be prepared.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
