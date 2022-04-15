Most of us couldn’t imagine running in the Boston Marathon.
A sea of 30,000 runners from the U.S. and 22 other countries — including Olympic and Paralympic medalists, and past Boston Marathon champs — depart in waves throughout an April morning, striding and trudging through 26.2 miles of a historic American race dating back to 1897.
Just a few years ago, Terre Haute resident Don Edwards couldn’t picture himself among that throng either.
He was a 50-something former high school swimmer, who later dabbled in golf but never really enjoyed it. Running hadn’t crossed his mind. “I’d never been a runner, never thought I would be a runner,” Edwards said.
The idea of his ability to run somehow benefiting an ailing child hadn’t seemed possible to Edwards either.
Yet, all of that will happen Monday. Edwards will run the 126th Boston Marathon, seven years after taking up long-distance running. It will be the 57-year-old’s 10th full marathon. (He’s also run a dozen 13.1-mile half-marathons.) And, Edwards’ participation will have raised more than $10,000 for the family of a 3-year-old Massachusetts boy named Cael, who’s battling leukemia.
The youngster receives treatments three times a week at Boston Children’s Hospital. Edwards is running on behalf of the hospital’s Miles for Miracles program, one of 41 Boston-area charities and 200-plus nonprofits overall supported by the annual marathon.
Cael became Edwards’ patient partner, and Edwards has corresponded with the boy’s family through Zoom calls and sent Cael a Spiderman toy. Miles for Miracles runners — which include hospital employees and patients’ families — have raised $38 million since 1996 to provide ill kids and their families with therapy dogs, music therapy visits, meals, housing, interpreters and research, according to the hospital.
Edwards’ official race bib (a runner’s jersey) bears a picture of Cael.
Running the Boston Marathon will put Edwards a giant step closer to a lofty running goal. He will have completed four of the Six Star World Marathon Majors, a group of international marathons considered the sport’s most high-profile. Edwards has already run the New York, Berlin and Chicago marathons, and plans to add the London Marathon in October and the Tokyo Marathon next March. Only 7,154 runners worldwide have completed all six, according to Six Star sponsor Abbott Laboratories.
Pointing a computer image of the cluster-medal awarded to Six Star marathoners, Edwards emphasized that tenacity and the ability to travel is his niche, rather than speed. Should he complete all six and earn Six Star status, “it just means I’m stubborn enough to want to get this,” he said.
None are easy, including Boston, renowned for its “Heartbreak Hill” — a steep, half-mile-long incline at the race’s 20th mile.
The photo on Edwards’ race bib keeps all the difficulties in perspective.
“No matter how bad the race ends up for me, it’s nothing compared to what he and his family are going through,” Edwards said Monday morning behind the desk at Wabash Capital, the Terre Haute investment advisory firm where he serves as president. “Thinking about Cael helps me. It’s like [telling myself], ‘Stop whining about being tired. You don’t have a kid getting chemo this morning.’”
Edwards intends to push through exhaustion from Heartbreak Hill and three other late-race hills and instead focus on the experience.
“Running the Boston Marathon is a great opportunity,” Edwards said.
His path began on a family vacation to Disney World in 2015. As Edwards, his wife Terry and their daughters Kate and Emily rode a shuttle bus to their vehicle, he glanced out the window and saw a throng of runners. The runners were participating in the Disney World Half Marathon — one in a series of four distance races at the famed Orlando theme park every January.
“My dad looked at all of us and said, ‘I’m going to do that next year,’” recalled Emily, now 26. “And I said, ‘I’m doing it, too.’”
Her dad began training as soon as they got back to Terre Haute. “Once he says he’s going to do something, he gets right on it,” Emily said.
Indeed, a year later, Edwards and his daughter ran the Disney World Half Marathon. In 2019, he expanded that feat. During a four-day weekend in Orlando, Edwards finished Disney’s full marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer run and 5K run. Known as the Dopey Challenge, he’d run 48.6 miles in four days.
Four years earlier, he was a non-runner looking out a window at the runners.
Today, Edwards runs 25 to 30 miles a week. Most of all, he enjoys it. His bucket list of future marathons, in addition to London and Tokyo, includes those in Paris, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Loch Ness in Scotland. Medals from his past races, through sights like San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, hang on his office wall. Running serves as an “excuse” for him and Terry to visit places they otherwise wouldn’t, an opportunity he doesn’t take for granted.
“I love running. I never thought I would, but I absolutely love it,” Edwards said. “And the day will come when I can’t, and I’ll miss it.”
In the meantime, he finds solace on those runs.
“On a cold, clear morning, it’s peaceful and quiet,” Edwards said. “The only sound you hear is your feet hitting the road.”
He hears that sound a lot when training for a marathon. Edwards increases his workouts to a total of 700 miles during the 16 weeks prior to a marathon. His preparation for Boston included daily runs from his home near Collett Park to the Krislynn Woods neighborhood, a hilly area in western Vigo County, and then on to the Heritage and Wabashiki trails.
The training turns to reality this weekend.
Edwards and his wife will travel to Boston and stay in a hotel near the hub of the race. He’ll take a 5K “shakedown” run through the city Saturday morning, and then have lunch with Cael, if the boy feels well enough, and his family. On Monday at 11:15 a.m., Edwards will start his Boston Marathon. The weather forecast calls for overcast skies, temperatures in the 50-degree range, a slight wind at the runners’ backs and a minimal chance of rain, which suits Edwards fine.
A half-million people will line the 26.2-mile course, watching him and 30,000 run for a variety of reasons, including to help a young boy.
“It’s awe-inspiring to be a part of something people are so passionate about,” Edwards said. “It’s fantastic.”
