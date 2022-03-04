The humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine hit home, literally, for Terre Haute native Kehrt Reyher and his wife, Marzenna.
Ten Ukrainian refugees — three mothers and their seven children — arrived Thursday at the Reyhers’ bed-and-breakfast in neighboring Poland. The couple expected more refugees soon.
They’re fleeing a brutal war brought on by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. They’re among more than a million Ukrainians who left their homeland for neighboring countries in just the first seven days of bombings, explosions and gunfire. Nearly 2% of the Ukraine population have become refugees since Russian military forces began their invasion on Feb. 24. It’s an unprovoked atrocity inflicted on the people of a 30-year-old European democracy.
A network of individuals and local governments in Poland are helping transport the Ukrainian refugees from the border to shelters, and to provide them with daily supplies. Their plight struck a nerve with people in Poland, which borders northwestern Ukraine. That includes folks in Naklo, a village about 300 kilometers from Ukraine.
“The feeling is one of overwhelming sympathy, empathy, solidarity,” Kehrt said in an email interview this week. “[A] massive amount of supplies is piling up at our local community center, with the biggest logistical problem [of] getting them in the hands of those who need them — especially at the border.”
One of their destinations is Naklo. There, Kehrt and Marzenna operate The Palace at Naklo, a 1780-era-structure-turned hospitality facility.
“It’s a big place, which is set up for others, functioning as an event center and B&B in normal times. So we can,” Kehrt said.
Service to larger causes is part of the Naklo Foundation’s mission. It formed in 2008 and supports environmental protections, green industries, historic preservation, local economic development and Polish culture. When the war broke out, the foundation established a safe haven for refugees in The Palace at Naklo.
A 67-year-old former U.S. newspaperman and Terre Haute Star city editor with journalism degrees from Indiana State and Indiana universities, Kehrt has lived in Poland for 30 years. Marzenna was born in Poland and later studied at Wayne State University in Michigan, where she met Kehrt, then a WSU journalism instructor, in 1989. Poland was transitioning from a Soviet-bloc communist nation to a democracy at the time. They eventually married and moved to Poland, bought the palace in 2002 and formed the foundation six years later.
Another element of Marzenna’s background gives her a special motivation to help the Ukrainians. She spent nearly two years in the mid-1980s as a refugee from Poland’s then-communist system, living with her brother in Germany while awaiting clearance to come to the U.S.
“They were sheltered by a wonderful family in Germany, so for her, it’s payback and a statement of Polish-Ukrainian solidarity,” Kehrt explained.
Most of the Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion are women and children. Men ages 18 to 60 have been called to stay in Ukraine and defend their country’s sovereignty. More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians had been killed as of Wednesday, according to Ukrainian Emergency Service figures cited in a Reuters report.
Americans have seen images of those caught in the conflict through news reports. The Reyhers are sharing a residence with them.
“With the refugees showing up at our door, we are experiencing now what most of the world sees on TV — a drama of mainly mothers with children fleeing their homes in Ukraine, undertaking a horrific, long journey to the borders of neighboring countries to find friendly souls who would help [them] to survive,” Marzenna said Friday, also via email.
She feels a mix of regret and disbelief that NATO and other Ukraine allies can’t assist more militarily. She said there’s also “a growing anger at Putin’s ruthless, crazy politics.”
So, the Reyhers and other people in Poland help those fleeing the violence. The presence of Ukrainians in Poland isn’t unusual. NPR reported Thursday that between 1 million and 2 million Ukrainians live in Poland, many of whom fled in 2014, when Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine.
The Reyhers have seen a determination from the Polish people to shelter this war’s refugees. That effort includes finding ways to connect those waiting at the border with willing supporters in Poland. In Naklo, a local woman with Ukrainian roots coordinates communications with the waiting refugees, Kehrt said.
“Everything is still a bit chaotic on both ends, but our local officials say the donations of food, clothing, etc., have been overwhelming and they had to take on volunteers to sort through and organize everything,” Kehrt said. “There is generally great support in a practical sense for receiving refugees in Poland.”
Poland had accepted a total of 505,582 Ukrainian refugees as of Thursday, according to a United Nations count reported by the BBC. That’s more than twice the number accepted by any other neighbor nation. Poland was also preparing to begin transporting war-wounded Ukrainians to receive medical care.
Of the Ukrainian refugees heading for Poland, many waited 60 hours in freezing weather to cross into that neighbor nation, the BBC reported. Those staying in the Reyhers’ bed-and-breakfast were transported another 300 kilometers to Naklo.
“Frankly, they look shell-shocked,” Kehrt said. “Kids are kids, and after a night’s rest and some decent meals, they were running around the place. But the adults are obviously stressed.”
Most of us here in Indiana can’t imagine having our lives uprooted and families separated so violently. It’s inspiring to see neighbors, of another nationality, open their doors to those traumatized people.
“Watching these tired and shocked refugees from our close neighbor, it is not difficult to offer material and emotional help,” Marzenna said, “which we do, and will do as long as we can.”
To assist with the relief effort
• Donations to support the effort to assist and shelter Ukrainian refugees by Terre Haute native Kehrt Reyher, his wife Marzenna and their Naklo Foundation in Poland can be made through the foundation website at NakloFoundation.org/donate.
