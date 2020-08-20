Mark Bennett: Summer's not over, and reading's never out of season

Summer reading conjures images of sunblock-coated folks reclining on a beach, staring at a book through sunglasses.
Most of us can't do that right now. Hanging out at a busy beach poses health risks in the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Plus, kids are back in school, or at least in various coronavirus-adaptations of it. And summer's over, right?
Well, no, on the latter point. Summer actually doesn't end for another month. Besides, reading doesn't have to happen on sand under a baking tropical sun. Most importantly, it's something to do.
A trio of Terre Haute authors have penned books that could divert minds from pandemic-driven anxieties and troubles. Each is suitable to be read on a porch or a couch in the safety of social distance.
Noted historian Tim Crumrin's "Hidden History of Terre Haute" digs into lesser-known tales, characters and incidents from the city's past. Terre Haute native John Kelly weaves a plot filled with 2020-style twists — fugitive terrorists threatening mankind's existence by unleashing a deadly virus into the world's water systems — into his novel "Fair Ways and Foul Plays." Retired minister Gene Gilbreath sheds light on the impact of mental illness through his late father's struggles, including his dad's 47 years of confinement, in "For Pete's Sake."
Crumrin uses no varnish in his retelling of history. "I tend to be hardheaded about my history," he said last week. "I don't like to gloss things over." That was apparent in the tall, award-winning historian's last two books — 2017's "1907, Til the Coal Train Hauled it Away" about his hometown of West Terre Haute and last year's "Wicked Terre Haute," a foray into the town's bygone wide-open era of vice.
His latest, "Hidden History of Terre Haute," is "not all negative," Crumrin said.
The legacy of Terre Haute brothers Louis, Julius, Harry and Clarence Johnson actually glows with positivity. The sons of a Danish immigrant father designed and built the first monoplane (meaning single-wing) to successfully fly over the United States. Their flight happened in 1911 in Blackhawk in southeastern Vigo County, eight years after the Wright brothers famously flew their biplane (dual-wing) at Kitty Hawk in North Carolina.
Orville and Wilbur Wright undoubtedly earned their niche in aviation history by getting a man airborne on a plane for the first time in 1903. But the Johnson brothers' all-metal monoplane became a prototype of the future as single-wing aircraft soon dominated modern aviation, Crumrin writes in his new book. The Johnsons' innovative business got wiped out by the Easter Sunday tornado of 1913, just a few years after they'd launched. Their impact didn't go away, though. In 1959, the Smithsonian National Museum in Washington, D.C., highlighted the Johnsons' breakthroughs in an exhibit there.
Crumrin couples their achievement with that of another Hautean aviator, Gus Riggs, also in 1913. That year, Riggs built and flew what is often regarded as the first tractor plane — one that has the propeller and engine placed in front of the pilot.
"Those are two huge innovations that are from Terre Haute before World War I," Crumrin said.
He also delves into scores of other sagas. Those include the lynching of George Ward, a Black man accused of murder, by a white mob at the Wabash River bridge in February 1901. Another "Hidden History" story happened 66 years later, when Indiana State University professor Scott Chisholm burned a tiny American flag in front of his English class to demonstrate the difference between a concrete object and its abstract value.
One incident involved a horrific act of vigilantism. The other involved a professor who was set up, Crumrin believes, and then "run out of town."
"They're stories I'd been yearning to tell, and the book provided the perfect avenue for that," Crumrin said.
By contrast, John Kelly's "Fair Ways and Foul Plays" offers readers a fictional adventure that begins in the Indiana town of Culver and migrates to Austria, Italy and other points in Europe. Kelly, now 71 and retired from a career in marketing and advertising, built his novel's setting from his memories of spending a year studying abroad as a University of Notre Dame student and summers spent at his grandfather's lake house in Culver.
The book's fictional tale packs 21st-century relevance, though. The story features fears of global warming, terrorism and a scheme to spread a deadly virus through water systems worldwide. "Those who've read it tell me it's a real page-turner," Kelly said.
It's Kelly's first book, but he's already at work on a sequel book due out later this year. "This is kind of a late profession," Kelly said, "but I enjoy it."
Gene Gilbreath wrote his book "For Pete's Sake" in retirement, too. The United Methodist minister did the research and writing nearly two decades ago, but its focus has present day applications, he said.
"Mental health can be considered another pandemic of longstanding concern," Gilbreath said Thursday morning.
His father Pete Gilbreath dealt with a mental illness, likely schizophrenia, which led to him being confined for 47 years in facilities for mental patients. Pete's wife and kids faced struggles, as a result. Gene, who earned a master's degree in counseling from ISU, begins each of the book's chapters with a note to his father "to bring Dad into the picture in a personal way," he writes.
Gene's research to learn more about the backstory of his dad's illness, and how his family coped, may enlighten others experiencing a similar situation. The takeaway from his father's story is "that a man — a fifth-grade dropout — has something to teach us today," Gene said.
