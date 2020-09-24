The feeling expressed long ago by Paul Simon has hovered over us since March.

“I seem to lean on old familiar ways,” Rhymin’ Simon sang in his classic “Still Crazy After All These Years.”

Poignant and genuine songwriting, it was. In the context of a pandemic, though, leaning on old familiar ways during the next few months could be seriously problematic.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and state Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box appear to be counting on Hoosiers who’ve been vigilant about social distancing, wearing face masks in public spaces, avoiding crowds and rigorous handwashing to keep it up, even though such stringent routines aren’t our old familiar, pre-2020 ways.

The governor and his top health official also seem to believe that vigilant Hoosiers vastly outnumber those ignoring or refusing to follow the public health protocols to prevent further spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Let’s hope so.

Holcomb decided to lift most public-health capacity limits placed on restaurants and bars, and on crowd sizes at social events. His executive order takes effect Saturday. That order also leaves intact a statewide face-mask requirement — albeit without any fines or criminal penalties — until Oct. 17. A decline in the state’s 7-day positivity rates from July to August led Holcomb to drop most of the restrictions. (Eating and drinking establishments must still use social distancing protocols and customers must remain seated.)

The virus didn’t magically disappear. Face masking, distancing, avoiding crowds and handwashing are “the reason we’ve been able to make this progress,” Holcomb said Wednesday during his weekly COVID-19 news conference.

That’s what Holcomb, Box and other state officials hoped would happen in July when the governor froze the reopening of Indiana’s economy, creating a new Stage 4.5 — a tick away from a nearly full reopening. Coronavirus cases had begun surging through the Midwest. Holcomb imposed a face mask mandate, first with penalties but then none after a backlash from his support base. Capacity limits for gatherings and businesses were frozen in place, too.

So, what then does this week’s lifting of those restrictions mean?

Well, it doesn’t mean “we’re out of the woods,” as Box said during Wednesday’s COVID news conference, livestreamed from the Statehouse. “This is not a return to life the way we knew it in January.”

That’s because COVID-19 is far from gone or fading away. Like the nation, Indiana hasn’t turned a corner. In fact, the state’s seven-day rate of unique individuals testing positive for coronavirus stands at 6.6% and well above the national average of 5%, according to The Associated Press. The World Health Organization recommends an easing of restrictions at 5% or lower, AP reported Wednesday. Indiana also has more daily coronavirus cases and hospitalizations than on July 4, Holcomb’s original date for a Stage 5 reopening, the Indianapolis Star reports.

On top of all that, the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects a coronavirus surge throughout the U.S. this fall, peaking at 2,900 daily fatalities in early December. By contrast, the U.S. recorded 1,276 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Of course, a testy campaign season for the Nov. 3 election is underway, with early voting in Indiana beginning in 11 days. It’s hard not to see political pressures driving the relaxation of restrictions. Mask resisters have threatened to switch from Holcomb (the Republican) to his Libertarian challenger Donald Rainwater, struggling businesses are demanding relief, and the governor’s own party leader — President Trump — is conducting campaign rallies with a majority of the crowd unmasked and not socially distanced, and mocking his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, for wearing a face mask.

And, Holcomb’s main challenger is the state’s former health commissioner, Dr. Woody Myers, who told The AP that easing restrictions was “the wrong step — we need more vigilance, not less.”

Still, Holcomb has insisted that his decisions on public health guidelines in the pandemic are based on science, not politics. He deserves credit for sticking by the face masking requirement, which continues to rankle many. Holcomb also disagreed with an assertion — raised in Wednesday’s news conference — that his opposition to no-excuse absentee voting by mail for Hoosiers in the Nov. 3 election had become a “line in the sand” for him.

“To me, it’s part of the process,” Holcomb responded.

Indiana had a stay-at-home order in place for non-essential workers last spring as the virus spread across the U.S. As a result, Indiana’s limited voting by mail was expanded to any Hoosier wishing to do so for the Indiana primary, which was delayed until June, and more than a half-million did just that.

Now, Indiana is at Stage 5, as it were, so “there are no restrictions,” Holcomb said. “If you can go stand in line at the BMV, if you can go stand in line to get your hair cut, if you can go stand in line to get your spaghetti, then you can probably go stand in line to vote.”

Some Hoosiers are choosing not to do those things, though, in following public health recommendations. Why not allow them vote by mail? Without that option, many folks who voted by mail in the primary — and don’t meet one of the state’s required 11 excuses for voting absentee — must go into polling sites. Holcomb believes safety protocols and equipment, relayed from Secretary of State Connie Lawson to county clerks, should alleviate concerns.

Nonetheless, Hoosiers who are masking up and avoiding crowds could end up in line at a polling site with voters who refuse to abide by the governor’s mask mandate, because they can. Holcomb was asked about that possibility Wednesday.

“Some people don’t subscribe to the notion that masks slow down respiratory air droplets’ transmission, and maybe never will,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that we won’t continue to do our job and make sure that they are safe locations to vote.”

Holcomb and Box both said they’ve resumed some “normal” pre-COVID-19 activities, like haircuts, dining in restaurants and visits with family within their “social bubble.” But both emphasized that they’re diligently masking up and distancing.

“I’m always careful about that, not just because I want to set a good example, but because of my age,” said Box, a 62-year-old Terre Haute native. “And I just want to make sure I’m protecting myself and other individuals around me.”

The key this fall will be whether most Hoosiers do the same.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.