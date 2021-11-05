As Pete Kikta crafted the music for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College’s first fight song, he put his creative mind in 1920s mood.
A good college fight song “needs to sound like it was written a hundred years ago,” Kikta said Wednesday.
Indeed, most of them were written a century ago.
Take the University of Wisconsin, for example. It was founded in 1848 and has one of college sports’ most recognized fight songs, “On Wisconsin,” written in 1909. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods is eight years older than the University of Wisconsin, but SMWC is just now debuting its fight song.
The Woods has a long history of firsts and breakthroughs in college education, yet campus-life staples like a fight song and a team mascot went unfulfilled for nearly 180 years.
“It was like, ‘Really? We don’t have a fight song? Didn’t anybody think of that?’” Dottie King, the college’s president, said, with a laugh Friday.
Such oversights are understandable.
After all, The Woods was founded as a women’s liberal arts college in 1840, but only competed in intercollegiate athletics sporadically until fielding varsity basketball and soccer teams in the late 20th century.
Its roster of varsity sports teams grew in the 21st century, expanding significantly after the school began accepting male students in 2015. Today, SMWC fields eight women’s teams and seven men’s teams.
Now, it also has a bona fide official fight song — “Go, Woods, Go!” Saint Mother Theodore Guerin and five fellow Sisters of Providence, who launched the college 181 years ago, probably could’ve used a rousing performance of the song when they first laid eyes on the remote site of their future school in the woods of western Vigo County. Alas, the song’s debut had to wait a bit longer. It got played for the first time Saturday at the season-opening games for the SMWC women’s and men’s basketball teams in Knoerle Sports and Recreation Center.
A recording of the song was used, with a Woods choir singing the words over backing band music played and recorded by Kikta’s friend, Frank Sullivan — an Indiana State University graduate and former Owen Valley High School band director now living in Florida. Ideally, an SMWC pep band would play it live, but pandemic precautions put such performances on hold, King said. At some point, though, a Woods pep band will indeed play it and a dance team will move to it.
“What other schools take for granted, we’re building,” King said.
Kikta wrote the fight song’s bouncy, rhythmic melody and chords, and collaborated on the lyrics with Karen Dyer, the college’s vice president for advancement and strategic initiatives. King enlisted Dyer to guide a team to give Kikta some SMWC-specific ideas for lyrics, but after meeting with Kikta, she thought, “Well, I can do this.” So, she teamed with Kikta to assemble the words.
Its lyrics reference Woods legends like Sister Mary Joe Pomeroy (for whom the sports teams are nicknamed), the Avenue, the trees, Mother Guerin, and the alums’ distinctive onyx rings.
“I really just couldn’t be more pleased,” King said of the fight song’s uniqueness. “You couldn’t sing it for any other school, or just plug in the name of a different school.”
It was Dyer’s first songwriting attempt. She appreciates the rarity of the opportunity.
“It’s very unusual for a college to develop a fight song,” Dyer said Wednesday. “Most of them did it a long time ago.”
Given that reality, The Woods found a rare resource in Kikta, who had actually written the music for a college fight song once used by Loyola University in Chicago, his hometown. Kikta mentioned that experience to King several years ago, when he served as assistant band director at Northview High School. King and her husband, Wayne, had all six of their kids participate in Northview’s music programs.
King didn’t forget Kikta’s Loyola niche.
King’s desire to get a fight song for SMWC had been brewing when Kikta’s daughter, Kamyrn, enrolled at SWMC a few years ago. One year earlier, the college had added a mascot, the Onyx, a costumed black horse that’s roamed the sidelines and bleachers at home events ever since. The next step was a fight song. So, King approached Kikta in 2019 about writing one for The Woods. He agreed, and the college commissioned him to add that musical element to the campus atmosphere.
Kikta and Dyer finished the song more than a year ago, with plans for it to be debuted on Woods homecoming weekend in 2020. The pandemic limited that celebration, so the school decided to delay the fight song’s emergence, until last weekend.
Creating the new fight song proved to be fun for Kikta. The 58-year-old now serves as director of at-risk programs for Cumberland Academy, an alternative school adjacent to Northview. Music fills his background, though. He earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Illinois, a school regarded as a pioneer institution of marching band music. He’s arranged music for bands, especially while working alongside former Northview band director Bob Medworth. He’s only composed two fight songs, but has long admired the genre.
“I’m a little bit of a connoisseur of college fight songs,” Kikta said.
He was studying for a master’s degree at the University of Arizona, when that school hosted a men’s basketball tournament that included Loyola. The Arizona pep band needed school fight songs for each of the four participating teams. Kikta said a Loyola athletic official told the Arizona band director the Chicago school had lyrics for a fight song, but it lacked music. Kikta, an Arizona graduate assistant, took the lyrics, put them to music, made a recording, dropped it off at the Loyola campus while visiting his hometown and forgot about it.
A decade later, Kikta learned Loyola had used his fight song for several years, before the original music to “Loyola Anthem” was found and adopted for regular use.
His second fight song should last decades at The Woods. Kikta and Dyer wanted every line of “Go, Woods, Go!” to be T-shirt worthy, such as “We’re Woodsies for life and Pomeroys for good!”
Asked if they accomplished that goal, Kikta said, “This isn’t going to sound very modest, but yes.”
College fight songs have been around since 1885, when T.J. Hurley wrote Boston College’s “For Boston,” according to the Boston College Magazine. The best fight songs stir physical reactions from the audiences, said Eric Smedley, Indiana University’s director of athletic bands.
“It’s got to be something people can clap their hands to or tap their feet to,” Smedley said Wednesday.
Kikta and Dyer implore fans to do just that in “Go, Woods, Go!” with their second verse — “Stand up, dear Woodsies and make some noise!”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
