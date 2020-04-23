MARK BENNETT: Some resisted restrictions in 1918, but most Hoosiers complied

Indiana and Terre Haute have progressed in the past 102 years, in some ways.

Yet, parts of 1918 looked a lot like 2020.

Some Hauteans and Hoosiers resisted restrictions imposed by state and public health officials trying to curtail the spread of a potentially deadly virus during the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918 and 1919. A century later, protesters marched outside the governor’s mansion in Indianapolis last weekend, insisting Gov. Eric Holcomb’s shutdown order to contain the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic infringed on their constitutional rights and should be reversed.

Protests of states’ stay-at-home orders drew encouragement from President Donald Trump. He has pushed to reopen the crushed economy. Meanwhile, health experts have warned of an even stronger resurgence this fall of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 850,000 Americans. More than 48,000 have died nationally since February. The respiratory illness, with no cure or vaccine, has taken more than 700 Hoosier lives in that short timespan.

Protesters in Indianapolis last weekend repeated the president’s mantra that “the cure” — a temporary closure of nonessential businesses and public gatherings — “is worse than the virus itself.”

The numbers of people infected nationwide include thousands of health care workers, who have risked their lives to care for victims. Those same doctors, nurses, aides, orderlies, EMTs and first-responders will be risking their lives, again, to treat new coronavirus cases fueled by a premature reopening of the economy.

As of April 9, a total of 9,282 health care workers nationwide had contracted COVID-19. Twenty-seven had died. Actual numbers are likely higher, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 12 states with the most detailed reporting, 11% of all coronavirus cases involved health care personnel.

Some Hoosiers rebelled against pandemic restrictions in 1918, too.

Soldiers returning from World War I likely spread the influenza to the U.S. during that pandemic. Indiana’s first Spanish flu case was detected Sept. 20, 1918, according to former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Mike Leavitt’s 2006 report, “The Great Pandemic of 1918.” It hit Indianapolis five days later, then the rest of the state by Oct. 11.

The Indiana Board of Health warned Hoosier city and county health officials of the pandemic in late September and recommended preventive guidelines, such as wearing face masks, limiting assemblies to 10 or fewer people and keeping those ailing at home. A week later, the state board banned all public gatherings, Leavitt’s report said. Church services, funerals, schools, pool halls, bowling alleys, skating rinks and theaters had to close down. Even Halloween parties ceased. Soldiers back from deployment were quarantined, too.

No vaccine for influenza existed at the time. In fact, that breakthrough didn’t happen until 1938, according to the National Vaccine Information Center. The Spanish flu pandemic killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million people worldwide and 675,000 in the U.S. More World War I soldiers died from influenza than in battle.

On the brink of the pandemic’s widespread outbreak — and before it had fully ravaged the war’s veterans, kids and young people — the quarantine orders drew resistance.

A Terre Haute Tribune report on Oct. 9, 1918, complained that “one or two deaths within the past week have been attributed to the [Spanish] influenza, but there seem to be no conditions which justify [the decision by city and state boards of health] to quarantine the schools, churches and theaters.” After all, city health officer Dr. Maurice Van Cleave admitted some cases may only be “heavy colds,” the Tribune said.

The day after the city board of health issued its own quarantine order, a Terre Haute high school student placed an ad in the Tribune offering to “work all day during quarantine,” according to the Indiana Historical Bureau’s retrospective, “Coping With a Quarantine in Pre-Digital Era.”

Theater managers pushed back, too. Frustrated and impatient, 14 proprietors of Terre Haute theaters opened their facilities in defiance. Police arrested and jailed them all on Thanksgiving Day, according to an account by Film History magazine. Six managers were released on bond, reopened their theaters again, and once again got arrested and jailed. A technicality, concerning the basis for the city board of health’s decision, later exonerated the theater owners in court.

Resisters were a minority. “[People] were already mobilized for war, so Hoosiers were used to pitching in,” said Jill Weiss Simins, historian for the Indiana Historical Bureau. “On the whole, both citizens and business owners — sometimes at great personal loss — did comply with the orders.”

In 2017, Simins analyzed the 1918 pandemic strategies by the Army at Fort Benjamin Harrison and public health officials in Indianapolis. Anecdotal references to businesses reopening in newspaper reports the following year hint that the economy bounced back. “It seems to be business as usual in 1919,” Simins said.

Indiana’s restrictions “may have lessened [the flu’s] cruelty,” according to former HHS Sec. Leavitt’s report. One-quarter of Americans contracted the disease, which hit in three waves from late 1918 to spring of 1919, yet only 12% of Hoosiers fell ill. Still, about 10,000 Indiana residents died of Spanish flu and secondary illnesses. Thus, more Hoosiers survived to help reopen the economy then.

Across the state line, Illinois took a harder hit. Influenza struck small cities, rural areas, mining towns and, especially, the Chicago metro. As a prime railroad hub, Chicago was vulnerable.

Before the first case was reported in the Windy City on Sept. 27, 1918, “overconfident public health officers proclaimed, ‘We have the Spanish influenza situation well in hand now,’” according to Secretary Leavitt’s HHS report.

That was premature. In the second week of October alone, more than 2,100 Chicago residents died of the disease. Another 2,300 died the next week. There weren’t enough hearses. Morgues overflowed. Leavitt quoted a U.S. Navy nurse who said medical teams had no time to even take patients’ blood pressure or temperatures. Patients got hot toddies, but often wound up with profuse nosebleeds. Nurses tried to dodge frequent sprays of blood, the Navy nurse said.

A total of 23,500 Illinoisans died in the 1918 pandemic, according to Illinois Department of Public Heath records cited by NPR.

Leavitt studied the 1918 situation as part of his pandemic preparation report, written while serving as President George W. Bush’s HHS secretary. Leavitt concluded the report’s section on Indiana, and other states, with a prediction.

“When it comes to pandemics, there is no rational basis to believe that the early years of the 21st century will be different than the past,” he wrote 14 years ago. “If a pandemic strikes, it will come to Indiana.”

