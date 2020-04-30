MARK BENNETT: Shutdown reminds us there's actually plenty to do in Terre Haute

The creator of "Peanuts" and the composer of "Imagine" left the world advice relevant right now.

Charles M. Shulz drew timeless cartoons for nearly 50 years. His work stands up so well, that newspapers around the country — including this one — still publish his reruns of his legendary comic strip 20 years after Shulz's death. Likewise, late Beatle John Lennon wrote, played and sang music others still copy 40 years after his passing.

Neither lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but they captured the feeling of shutdowns, quarantines, cancellations, interrupted traditions and idle time.

"Absence makes the heart grow fonder, but it sure makes the rest of you lonely," Shulz once said. And, so long ago, Lennon sang, "You don't know what you got, until you lose it."

Many can relate to those words, after the past two months of social distancing. Laughs and stories over dinner and drinks in a restaurant. Listening to bands at pubs or legions. Strolling through a festival. Singing along to a favorite hymn at church. Watching movies in a theater. Waiting to hear the winning call on a bingo card. Seeing a play in an auditorium. Munching popcorn in the bleachers of a high school sports event. Eyeing artwork at a downtown gallery. Moseying through an arts and crafts fair. Reading in the library. Catching up with friends at a coffeehouse. Working up a sweat at a gym. Cheering kids at youth league softball and baseball games. Wandering through a museum.

The joy found in each of those pastimes is sorely missed by a lot of people right now.

Which brings us to another old adage, localized. "There's nothing to do in Terre Haute," the perpetual complaint goes.

If that were true, there wouldn't be so many of us lamenting our current inability to "go do something."

Folks rarely, if ever, attended some sports, arts, entertainment and fitness activities available here. Yet, after six weeks of isolation, they see those untapped resources for fun and adventure as pretty enticing.

Consider what could've been happening, but hasn't, since state and public health officials enacted precautions to prevent the pandemic's spread.

Seats inside venues at Indiana State University, Rose-Hulman and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods would've been open for fans to watch baseball, track and field, softball and other spring sports. The same would've been possible at the high schools.

The music of Lennon and his Beatles mates would've wafted through Tilson Auditorium during the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra's "Classical Mystery Tour" concert last month. The THSO musicians would've entertained kids and families in a children's concert a few days later. An organ virtuoso would've joined the symphony for a concert this Saturday.

Actors and actresses would've evoked laughter, suspense and tears while performing in productions of "Murder Room," "Beanie and the Bamboozling Book Machine" and "Ripcord."

Runners of all levels would've trekked through the scenery of Deming and Dobbs parks in the city parks department's annual Memorial 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run.

Teenagers would've sang, acted and danced on stage at high schools' spring musicals.

An array of female aviators would've landed planes at Terre Haute Regional Airport at the conclusion of the cross-country Air Race Classic.

Outdoors and environmental activities would've unfolded during the Earth Day and Craft Fair festival hosted annually by the Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, as well as brunches, workshops, coffee sessions, art and prayer gatherings, and educational outings.

Vigo County Public Library rooms would've bustled with kids programs and storytimes; community group meetings; get-togethers for gamers, trivia buffs, sewing aficionados, artists, aspiring poets, board game players, compost practitioners, genealogists, bingo lovers and guitarists; and educational classes on breastfeeding, homelessness, 3D printing, fashion, teen money management, entrepreneurship, invasive species, gardening and podcasting; support group meetings and more.

Elsewhere in the city and county, there would've been fish fries, craft classes, senior living seminars, figure drawing, dance lessons, country and rock concerts at the Zorah Shrine, church bake sales and bridge games.

Instead, those activities have been postponed or canceled to keep us from spreading a virus that has caused physical and economic suffering and loss of life across the country and world. The decisions to shut down public assemblies and urge people to shelter at home are wise and necessary. As each day passes, reminders of what would've happened flow in, with new announcements of cancellations or rescheduled events.

There's a prevailing hope that, in some recognizable form, normal life will return. If so, we'll have lots to do. We know that, now.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.