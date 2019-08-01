The 2020 presidential candidates finally got down to the issue lingering in most Americans’ minds.
Other topics are all, generally, important. Yet, each leads back to one broader concern — how long will we live?
South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg brought up life expectancy Tuesday night in Round 1 of the Democratic debate at Detroit. Then on Wednesday, New York entrepreneur Andrew Yang also mentioned the average length of life in the U.S.
It’s grown shorter in each of the past three years. That hasn’t happened since the Spanish flu epidemic during World War I, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fittingly, two of the youngest candidates delivered that grim news to their older rivals and the TV audience.
Buttigieg is 37. Yang is 44. They weren’t darkly ribbing the others onstage. Both had a larger point to make.
Buttigieg referred to U.S. workers’ productivity increasing while life expectancy is dropping. “Think about what that means,” the Hoosier mayor said. Maybe Americans are working themselves into an early grave?
Twenty-four hours later, Yang cited “record high” levels of “suicides, drug overdoses, depression and anxiety,” and then added, “It’s gotten so bad that life expectancy has declined for the last three years.” Fact-checkers for CNN noted that each of those very real and pressing societal problems has indeed increased in recent years, but determining a record peak for each isn’t statistically possible.
Those factors do, though, contribute to one verifiable trend, the decreasing life expectancy. Yang appeared to be alluding to a growing national sense of despair.
The average Americans’ lifespan has dropped only a few ticks, from 78.9 years to 78.6. Still, because such a slide hasn’t happened for a century, it’s stirred concern in the fields of medicine, mental health and social work. And, the contributing factors have gotten extra attention, which is good.
Cancer and heart disease remain the most common causes of death in the U.S. at more than 40 percent. Nonetheless, all 50 states have seen decreases in lives lost to those diseases during the past decade, a June report by SeniorLiving.org said. That report — using CDC and Journal the American Medical Association analyses — then explained the unsettling rises in the rates of death by suicide (no state has experienced a drop in that rate since 2005), chronic liver disease and drug overdoses.
While the average American is more likely to die of heart disease or cancer than an overdose, “the huge jumps in these mental-health related causes of death is incredibly disturbing,” SeniorLiving.org reported.
Indiana and particularly Vigo County see the stark realities.
Life expectancy for the average Hoosier is 77.2 years, nearly a year and a half shorter than most other Americans. Indiana ranks near the bottom in that category at 41st out of 50 states. It’s the only northern state among the lowest 10.
America’s primary causes of death are pervasive here. Rankings show Indiana has high rates of deaths by heart disease (13th highest in the U.S.), cancer (11th), drug overdoses (13th) and liver disease (19th). The state falls in the middle for suicides at 25th, but those deaths have increased since 2005, as with other states.
Vigo County is even less healthy than most Hoosiers or Americans. The average lifetime lasts 75.6 years. More Vigo Countians die prematurely — from preventable causes before age 75 — than residents in 69 other Indiana counties, according to the 2019 County Health Rankings and Roadmap from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. And the county’s premature death rate has been climbing for more than a decade.
Buttigieg and Yang are longshots in the crowded race for next year’s Democratic presidential nomination, but their references to the country’s shrinking lifespans — uttered in a high-profile setting — could force a national conversation on the problems contributing to that decline. Those are real dilemmas affecting real families physically, financially and emotionally, right here in Terre Haute and every other community around the Wabash Valley. Those concerns far outweigh some wedge-topic food fight whipped up on social media.
Buttigieg and Yang spotlighted an issue that matters. The eventual nominee should commit to doing something about it.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
