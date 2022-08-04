Mark Bennett: Seeing an epic California wildfire through a Hoosier's eyes

To give Wabash Valley residents a mental picture of Mariposa County, California, Greg Little compared it to the scenic drive from his Indiana hometown of Clinton to nearby Rockville.
Many houses in the woods. There might be a cluster of 10 mailboxes along the highway and assorted driveways, but the houses can't be seen from the road.
Some of the world's tallest and oldest trees hide those houses in a remote county that's home to 17,319 residents and the heart of Yosemite National Park.
"That's why people move here," Little said of the solitude and landscape, "but that's one of the downsides to it."
A massive wildfire began consuming the forest and dwellings on July 22. As of Wednesday, the "Oak Fire" had burned across 19,244 acres and destroyed 127 homes, according to a Wednesday update by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention (better known as Cal Fire).
"One-hundred and 27 homes are gone. I mean, just gone, destroyed," Little said by phone Tuesday morning. "And in a county this size, that's a lot."
The Oak Fire was 81% contained Wednesday, Cal Fire said. The department has called its ferocious speed "unprecedented."
The blaze is among a series of wildfires scorching Western states this summer, also including Montana, Oregon and Idaho. A separate Washburn Fire hit in Mariposa County earlier in July, burned nearly 5,000 acres and threatened Yosemite's giant sequoias, but firefighters prevented the majestic 2,000-year-old trees from being killed, the San Jose Mercury News reported. The ongoing McKinney Fire in northern California had surpassed other 2022 wildfires in size and claimed four lives as of Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.
Incredibly, no deaths or missing persons were reported in the Oak Fire. Little broke that news this week in the Mariposa Gazette, where he serves as editor. Four-thousand residents, nearly one-fourth of the county's population, were evacuated. Residents largely heeded warnings of law enforcement and fire officials. Wildfires spread fast in a region that has grown warmer through the past 30 years, drying organic matter in forests that fuels such blazes, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions.
"People listened," Little said of the residents' Oak Fire response. "They got it."
The Clinton, Indiana native and former Terre Haute newspaper reporter runs the newsroom of the Gazette, California's oldest continuously published weekly newspaper. He and his wife Nicole bought the Gazette in 2016, and she serves as its publisher. They moved to Mariposa County from Rock Spring, Wyoming, where both worked at that community's newspaper.
Since then, they've experienced other wildfires. The Detwiler Fire in 2017 destroyed 62 homes. Another fire in 2018 wiped out a few cabins and significant acreage. The Oak Fire surpassed those and others in its level of destruction. "You have to go back to the '60s to find something equivalent," Little said.
Like his fellow Mariposa County residents, Little has grown to recognize the early stages of a potentially large wildfire. "If you live here long enough, you just know," he said. "I saw that big cloud rise up [this time], and you just knew it wouldn't be good."
The small town of Mariposa — including the Gazette — was largely spared from the Oak Fire, Little explained, as was Yosemite National Park, which is 35 miles away. Though the loss of 127 homes upends hundreds of residents' lives, firefighting efforts prevented further destruction.
"The miracle in all of this is how many homes were saved," Little said. "We lost 127, but hundreds were saved."
Residents suddenly homeless face lots of unknowns. The community response has helped ease the troubles. Little reported that citizens donated time and money to assist those who lost homes. The county sheriff and his wife are hosting a "California Nights" event this Saturday — a production he was preparing for when the fire hit on July 22 — and the proceeds will benefit victims of the Oak Fire, according to the Gazette.
Evacuation shelters and support centers have been set up in Mariposa's elementary school and high school. Animal evacuation centers also have been organized.
Questions remain, though. What sort of temporary housing will be available and how soon? What resources will be available for cleanups of devastated property? More than 250 utility poles were lost, leaving residents without power — how quickly will that situation be remedied? Even less dramatic uncertainties arise, like the start of the annual county fair. The fire's displacement of so many animals has forced a delay in the deadlines for 4-H judging.
Among the homes destroyed were rentals, used by visitors to the county and the nearby national park. Mariposa County "is completely dependent on tourism," Little said.
"The ramifications of this are so deep," he added. "School's about to start. Football practices are starting soon. And there's smoke in the air."
Temperatures moderated earlier this week, but were forecast to return to triple digits on Thursday and the upper-90s through the weekend. The heat has been intense. "The scary part is, this could happen again tomorrow," Little said.
Long-term uncertainties remain, too. "Climate change is part of the equation," Little said, but emphasized that federal care for the forest "has failed those of us who live in forested regions of the country."
In the meantime, Mariposa County will be rebuilding its lost homes and structures for years — "a long haul," Little said. "The question is, how do we prevent this?"
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.