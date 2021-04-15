Parents pushing a toddler in a stroller through Deming Park count.

So do the “silver sneakers” groups that stroll through The Meadows Shopping Center and Haute City Center.

An office worker jogging along Ohio Boulevard on a lunch hour qualifies, too.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

As do the bicyclists pedaling on the National Road Heritage Trail, sharing that path with sweating runners and couples on a walk through the scenery.

And, don’t forget the 80- and 90-somethings determined to walk outside to their mailbox daily or around their apartment complex’s courtyard. Or the hikers venturing on Vigo County’s 30 miles of trails circling the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area, or weaving through Hawthorn and Fowler and Prairie Creek county parks, Griffin Bike Park or the city parks.

They all matter, just like the members of running clubs, and the high school and college athletes competing for victories on the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course — the world’s best.

Terre Haute’s newly earned designation as a “Runner Friendly Community” belongs to the whole town. That includes any resident who backs efforts to help more people enjoy the benefits of putting one foot in front of the other, again and again.

Road Runners Club of America sees Terre Haute as a special place, working to give people those opportunities.

It’s a distinct label. The only other town the RRCA chose for a 2020 Runner Friendly Community designation was San Antonio, a Texas city of 1.5 million people that has hosted the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four four times and five NBA Finals.

“We’re in pretty high cotton here,” said longtime Terre Haute running advocate Buddy Green.

Back in 1999, he co-founded the Wabash Valley Road Runners club’s popular Trained In Terre Haute program, which prepares novices and long-timers to run a 13.1-mile half-marathon. At 73, Green still runs regularly with friends for fitness and camaraderie, and helps the local club with its annual events. The RRCA Runner Friendly Community designation, Green said, “is a pretty big deal. And being a part of it all these years, it’s pretty exciting.”

The local running club played pivotal roles in Terre Haute receiving the national designation, and in deserving it.

Wabash Valley Road Runners veteran Don Richards took the time and effort to complete the application process for Runner Friendly Community status. Terre Haute had to prove it has the infrastructure (a trail system, marked pedestrian paths and crossings and restrooms); community support (an active running groups and businesses supporting events); and local government support (assisting with roadblocks, accessible race permits and promoting running’s benefits).

“As I worked on the application, I realized we were a cinch for this,” Richards said Wednesday outside the Vigo County Convention and Visitors Bureau center.

“It further enhances the reputation we already have,” Richards added. Moments later, Wabash Valley Road Runners president Mike Morris presented tourism bureau executive director Dave Patterson with a plaque, certifying the new designation.

The tourism building on East Margaret Avenue also houses the Indiana Track and Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame. Ten minutes east of that site is the Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, where America’s best young distance runners have competed for NCAA Division I cross country championships 13 times since 2002. Those championships — the “Big Dance” of college cross country — earned Terre Haute the nickname “Cross Country Town, USA.”

During their stays in Terre Haute for those NCAA meets, the incoming athletes — including future Olympians — have run the same trails and sidewalks, used daily by local residents, to stay sharp for the big race.

“We get to showcase the trails and all the work that’s been put in to make Terre Haute a running community,” said Angie Martin, head coach and director of the Indiana State University track and cross country program.

She stepped into that role after the unexpected passing in 2016 of her own former coach, John McNichols. He was the visionary who not only built ISU into a Midwest track and cross country powerhouse over three decades, but also led his Sycamore athletes to clean litter and trash out of the Wabash River wetlands that eventually became Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area.

While sitting in the old Boston Connection restaurant back in the early 1990s, McNichols sketched his idea for a then-rare cross country-only facility on former mining ground owned by businessman Greg Gibson and his family. Soon, McNichols, Gibson and Terre Haute coaching legend Bill Welch designed what became Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.

McNichols also envisioned Terre Haute becoming a mecca for running, on a par with Eugene, Oregon — a city with a running friendly atmosphere that bloomed around the legacy of hometown hero and 1970s distance great Steve Prefontaine. McNichols saw similarities between Terre Haute and Eugene, two college towns with riverfronts, lots of outdoors space for trails and the potential to create big-event facilities and broad community enthusiasm.

Terre Haute needs fitness and outdoors opportunities. The city has long struggled with poor health. The rate of obesity, for example, has risen to 34% of the adult population, compared to 28% in 2004, according to the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute’s annual rankings. So, more progress is needed, especially before the city’s Runner Friendly status goes up for renewal after 2025.

Outdoor activity is a prime remedy for poor health. And the county’s trails system — which will grow soon through a pedestrian walkway from West Terre Haute to Terre Haute, and a Heritage Trail extension from Fairbanks Park to Interstate 70 — offers a place for such fitness activity.

Many people tackled tasks to put Terre Haute in position to become a Runner Friendly Community, from trails development by former city planner Pat Martin to the volunteers behind the Wabash Valley Road Runners. The nonprofit group traces its origins to the Terre Haute Pacesetters, which formed in the early 1970s and evolved into the WVRR.

Today, the Road Runners stage six annual events, from one-mile to half-marathon runs. They managed to pull off five of the six in 2020, despite the pandemic, and hope to complete all six in 2021, once again with safety modifications. Jade Scott serves as the WVRR events director, and also epitomizes the club’s mantra that you don’t have to be a runner to become a runner.

As a Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College student, Scott joined the club’s Trained In Terre Haute program a decade ago.

“I was not a runner before that,” she said after Wednesday’s Runner Friendly Community plaque presentation. “Running a mile seemed like a horrible thing. I mean, who would do that?”

The cold January setting for her first Trained in Terre Haute outing didn’t ease her skepticism. “I thought, ‘Why are these people happy? We’re running,’” she recalled with a laugh. “Now, I’m the person waving at people I don’t even know.” She runs half-marathons, and enjoys them.

Terre Haute’s running community “is a big, happy family,” Scott added. That includes more than 300 WVRR club members, many of whom are walkers, she emphasized. There’s room for more.

“If you have a desire to get out on the road and walk or run, there is a place for you,” Scott said.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.