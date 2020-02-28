Mark Bennett: Rich heritage follows Hippodrome into its next era

Not many Terre Haute amenities could impress powerful New Yorkers.
The Hippodrome Theatre caught their attention on its opening night. New York-based barons of the nation’s vaudeville theater circuits were among hundreds of people packed into its 1,441 seats when the Hippodrome debuted on Feb. 15, 1915. The crowd witnessed the expected variety of a live vaudeville show — dancers, acrobats, jugglers, comedians, singers, actors — but most came just to get the first peek at the German Renaissance style structure, designed by noted theater architect John Eberson.
The East Coast theater barons called it “a magnificent temple of amusement.”
At 105 years old, the 28,064-square-foot structure still looks magnificent enough to have caught the eyes of new owners.
The Hippodrome remained a “temple of amusement,” in various formats, for most of the past century. Vaudeville acts filled its schedule through the first dozen years.
It later transitioned to movies, once vaudeville faded, becoming the Wabash Theater. It served as the Community Theater of Terre Haute’s home, and then as base of operations for the Terre Haute Scottish Rite of Freemasonry from 1957 until this year.
The Scottish Rite sold the historic venue late last month and moved its offices to Corporate Square, after a decline in membership and an increase in the Hippodrome’s operational costs. Lodge officials first put the structure up for sale in 2017.
Just as the Hippodrome impressed theater magnates in 1915, it also impressed its newest owners.
“It’s a very cool old building,” said Indianapolis businessman Ryan Petty. “My wife and I fell in love with the history and were really amazed at how well the Freemasons kept it.”
The Pettys’ purchase of the downtown building at 727 Ohio St. was completed on Jan. 27, according to a certificate of organization — for the Hippodrome LLC — filed with the Indiana Secretary of State. Petty said he and his wife began the process nearly 18 months ago. “We bought the building to save it and pay homage to its history and the downtown,” he said by phone last week. “And, we have no plans to tear it down whatsoever.”
They also are exploring ideas about how to use the Hippodrome. “We’re still trying to plan some things out,” Petty said.
Its original theatrical purpose, that rich history cited by Petty, shapes its look and, well, coolness. A friendly Scottish Rite official guided my wife and I on an extensive tour of the Hippodrome in 2015. Its acoustics from its broad stage remain sharp. Levers and switches on control board for sound and lights are reminiscent of vintage Hollywood movies. Ornate hallways and offices surround the auditorium. The lower-level dressing rooms include a wall that once bore signatures of touring stars such as Lucille Ball, Al Jolson, Jack Benny, Bob Hope and others. Alas, it got painted over in the 1960s.
Its walls would have stories to tell about the Hippodrome’s earliest days. Two vaudeville historians shared reflections on that bygone genre this week.
“Today, it is difficult to fathom how enormous vaudeville entertainment was on the cultural landscape of the early 20th century,” said R.W. Bacon, a historian and veteran entertainer from Newburyport, Mass.
More than 20,000 professional performers toured America at vaudeville’s peak around the end of World War I, working on a circuit that included more than 4,000 venues, Bacon explained.
Some venues “were palaces,” said another historian, Frank Cullen of Albuquerque, New Mexico. Others were neighborhood auditoriums, and some were weekend gathering spots for farmers in rural areas.
Typical 90-minute vaudeville shows featured eight acts, onstage for eight to 20 minutes each, according to Bacon. Acrobats or animal acts opened, followed by song-and-dance duos, comedy sketches, novelty acts, and a “big-name” performer before intermission, and then an orchestra or choir, a star vocalist, and then a “chaser” act at the end.
Those chasers were frequently weak short films, Cullen said, meant to “chase” guests from the theater.
Silent movies began cutting into vaudeville’s popularity around 1915. World War I dealt the genre a blow, as performers such as Buster Keaton went to war, Cullen said.
When movies added sound, many theaters converted, not just because of their popularity, but also because of cost. As the Great Depression set in, theaters opted for showing films, rather than paying numerous performers and managers.
Cost also mattered to hard-hit Americans, looking for a good time. “Are you going to spend a dollar in a vaudeville house, or are you going to spend a nickel or a dime on a movie?” Cullen said.
The Hippodrome closed as a vaudeville theater in 1929, later emerging as a movie venue known as the Wabash Theater. Live performances returned when the Community Theater of Terre Haute moved in, followed by periodic productions staged by the Scottish Rite. The Hippodrome held the niche of being one of the few vaudeville theaters still in use in the 21st century for theatrical purposes. Some found other purposes.
A cluster of former vaudeville theaters in Albuquerque are now rock music venues, Cullen explained.
Live entertainment, whether as vaudeville in 1915 or rock and roll in 2020 has a common thread. “Why do people go to live shows? Why do people go to Broadway shows?” Cullen said. “It’s talent unfolding right in front of you.”
The Hippodrome has seen its share, for sure.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
