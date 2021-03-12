Mark Bennett: Resilient, even through a hard year

Everyday life in the Wabash Valley changed a year ago today.
A cascade of disruption began when the local colleges shifted to online classes only on March 12, 2020. The next day, the Vigo County School Corp. announced schools would close “at least until April 3.” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered restaurants and bars to close on March 16. Three days later, Vigo County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus was confirmed. Holcomb mandated Hoosiers to stay at home, except for “essential” jobs and emergencies, on March 23.
On March 26, a Vigo Countian died from COVID-19 — the first of 236 through a year of pandemic.
Soon, our upended daily routines centered on masks, distance, handwashing, Zoom calls, cancellations, and virtual learning as schools stayed closed until fall.
Jobs changed and ended. Lives did, too.
Hope arrived a week before Christmas, when the county’s first coronavirus vaccine was administered. Shots are still going into residents’ arms, older folks first.
There have been testy deniers and selfless heroes, isolation and outreach, bitter divisions and inspiring unity.
Stories of resiliency stand out.
The music goes on
As an Indiana University grad student in the early 1960s, Dave Watkins met fellow French horn player Nancy Slack. They made beautiful music together.
Dave and Nancy became a couple, got married and raised three daughters in Terre Haute, where he taught music at Indiana State University and she performed alongside her husband in the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra for 40 years. Dave’s influence on young musicians became apparent in 2020, after a fall put him in a Terre Haute long-term care facility amid the pandemic.
Some former music students wanted to show their gratitude and lift Dave’s spirits. With visits restricted to avoid spread of the virus, they gathered outside the nursing home’s windows and performed a mini-concert of his favorite songs last June.
Despite some hearing and memory loss, he appreciated their music and gesture. “He’d showed them love, and they really showed him love right back,” Nancy recalled this week.
His infirmities aside, Dave continued to enjoy reading the newspaper and telling stories of his Army years and decades as an ISU professor while in assisted living. He maintained a good appetite and still recognized family members, Nancy explained.
Interactions with Nancy and other visitors weren’t normal, though, because of precautions to prevent spread of the virus. “We would shout at him through his window,” she said.
As winter approached, COVID-19 surged across the Wabash Valley, Indiana, the nation and world.
“I was living with dread of what would happen next,” Nancy said.
Dave contracted COVID-19 in November. His symptoms led to breathing distress and violent chills. A sedative eventually eased his discomfort, Nancy said. As the virus worsened, Nancy and one of her daughters were permitted to visit in-person with Dave one evening.
“We went in with gowns on and masks up, and sat with him all night long,” Nancy said.
He passed away the next morning, Thanksgiving day. Dave was 87 years old.
COVID-19 “affected quality of life for both of us,” Nancy said. Coronavirus robs life, regardless of age.
“People think, ‘Oh, well, they were sent [to a nursing home] to die. What’s the big deal?’ But it’s not a comfortable way to go, I’ll tell you that,” Nancy said.
She’s continued her job as office manager and music librarian for the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra — the state’s oldest professional symphony. Now 78, Nancy’s been connected with the THSO since 1965. COVID-19 also has disrupted that organization’s routine. Several of its 2020 events had to be moved to alternate sites or online, rescheduled or canceled.
Preparations for more symphony events in 2021 continue, though.
“It’s a thriving organization,” Nancy said. “And, yes, not as many people are working as usual, but that’s life as we know it now.”
Dave’s ashes were interred at Highland Lawn Cemetery in December. Among the engravings on the family gravestone are two overlapping horns, signifying the couple’s long run together as musicians.
“He was a swell guy,” Nancy said. “And I’m just really happy to have had our nice life and to have been able to share music.”
Perseverance, determination
Benny Ramadani personifies the American dream.
He left his home country of Macedonia at age 16, escaping the region torn by war throughout the former Yugoslavia. “Whoever was lucky enough to leave got saved,” Benny said Tuesday afternoon. “But some didn’t make it.”
Ramadani first immigrated to Canada and then the United States. He and his wife, Esma, hail from the same town in Macedonia — Kicevo. They bought a building on South Third Street in Terre Haute in early 2005, renovated the place and opened New Day Cafe that summer.
It’s been a popular diner ever since. Benny and Esma are fixtures there, working alongside the employees. Their adult children, Albin and Gena, have pitched in around their high school and college schedules, too.
The term “family diner” truly fits.
COVID-19 jolted their routine. Benny read a Facebook post on March 16, 2020, saying Gov. Holcomb had ordered restaurants and bars to close by 5 p.m. that day. Away from the cafe at the time, Benny called a server at New Day to see if it was true.
“She said, ‘Yeah, it is,’” he recalled, sitting in a booth in the cafe.
Benny and Esma gave the employees the food from their refrigerated cooler. Vegetables, milk, meats. “Everything we had,” he said.
He assumed the closure would be short term. “Then it just kept dragging on, another two weeks, and another two weeks,” Benny said. New Day opened for deliveries and pick-ups only, using a small crew, “to keep the business going, so someday we could go back, normally.
“Those first five or six weeks were very tough,” he added, “because we’ve never been closed, and I’ve never been out of work here.”
Not once in his 32 years in America.
“Ever since I came to this country, I’ve never been out of work,” said Benny, now 48. “And, I’ve never worked under 50 hours a week.”
As the pandemic wore on, he and Esma worked five straight months without a day off. Actually, Esma put in six straight months. Benny took one day off for a dental appointment. “So, I broke my streak,” he said, grinning.
Eventually, the governor and state health officials eased restrictions, allowing restaurants to reopen at 50% capacity. Despite the reduced number of customers, “we pretty much hired everyone back,” Benny recalled. “I said, ‘If somebody’s going to be a loser, I’ll be the loser.’”
Gradually, business picked up. A Payroll Protection Program loan through the federal COVID relief fund helped.
“Compared to what it was, it’s great,” Benny said of business a year after the shutdown. “We see people coming in. People are less afraid to go out. Business is much better. We got our PPE loan. We’re getting paychecks on time. We’re paying bills on time. Everything’s going good.”
He sees hints of life before the pandemic returning.
“Things will get better, with hard work and determination,” Benny said. “I always think, after this, better days are coming.”
The art of a meaningful life
Few people can legitimately utter the words, “I literally died.”
Dan Pigg is one of them.
As COVID-19 crept into the community, the southern Vigo County farmer, artist and retired Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology computer programmer never suspected the virus would hit him. After all, Pigg had mostly stayed home, just as health officials recommended, aside from a couple quick trips to buy farm supplies. Plus, he’d lived a healthy lifestyle at age 67.
“It’s always the other guy, and not you,” Pigg said Tuesday.
The coronavirus found Pigg anyway. He was working on an antique tractor on the afternoon of April 2, when virus symptoms overwhelmed him. His wife, Tammy, found him sitting dazed in their yard. She rushed him to Sullivan County Community Hospital’s emergency room.
“My heart stopped for 30 seconds,” Pigg explained. “They had to do CPR to get me back.”
He was transferred to Terre Haute Regional Hospital’s intensive care unit, beginning a 37-day hospitalization saga. He spent the first 12 days on a ventilator in an induced coma. At that time, his odds for survival weren’t good — a 3-in-100 chance, he said. Pigg’s wife, their sons, and his siblings couldn’t visit, because of COVID restrictions. They had to prepare for the worst.
“My wife had already planned for my funeral,” Pigg said. “That’s how bad it was. And she was going to have to watch me die on Zoom.”
Friends, family and members of a cluster of churches held prayer vigils for Pigg in a parking lot adjacent to Regional Hospital.
Finally, doctors decided to slowly awaken him. He responded well, but couldn’t move. The first words Pigg remembers hearing came from an infectious disease specialist.
“He said, ‘Well, Dan, the worst is over, and you’re going to make it,’” Pigg said. “I had no idea what he was talking about. ... I did not find out how bad I was until it was all over.”
Regional Hospital released him on May 8. He got an emotional wheelchair ride to his awaiting wife, cheered by hospital staffers.
Ten months later, Pigg, now 68, said he feels “great, fantastic.”
He’s doing everything he’d done before his coronavirus bout, but emphasized, “I may not be able to do it quite as well.” Pigg copes with short-term memory loss, a common aftereffect of COVID-19. “But I’ve been doing mental gymnastics,” he said, to remedy the situation.
Pigg resumed farming a month after leaving the hospital, helped by his son, Joey. “I was just able to lift those feed bags,” he said. “They were 60 pounds a piece, but I wanted to do it so bad. You kind of will yourself to do things.”
Physical activity helped Pigg survive, he believes. Besides farming, he’s a regular jogger, works out at a fitness center in Sullivan and volunteers at the hospital there. A chain of prayers from that parking lot to Europe made a difference, too. Mostly, Pigg said, he came through COVID because of his belief in God. “Inside your subconscious, you have what’s called ‘hope.’”
He’s resumed his artwork, too. Pigg is giving his sketches of farm scenes, small towns, barns, creeks and pets — compiled in a booklet, “The Road Less Traveled” — to people who played roles in his recovery.
“I’m trying to give back to those who gave to me,” he said.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
