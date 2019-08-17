MARK BENNETT: Remembering the Jimi Hendrix wake-up call, peaceful setting at Woodstock

Somehow, Michael Tingley and his girlfriend had fallen asleep on a blanket in the final, predawn hours of Woodstock.
The 1950s act Sha Na Na played oldies like “Teen Angel” and “Duke of Earl” until 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 1969. Tingley snoozed from their spot, just 200 feet from the stage. They’d gradually moved closer to the music as most of the 400,000-plus fans tired out and left the Woodstock Music and Art Festival at a dairy farm near Bethel, N.Y., which had stretched from “three days of peace and love” into a fourth day, because of rain interruptions. Less than 40,000 attendees remained at sunrise that Monday, despite an overnight rock-and-roll marathon.
Those who stayed and slept through Sha Na Na soon ended their naps.
“When morning came, the alarm clock for me, literally, was Jimi Hendrix,” recalled Tingley, now 67 and a Terre Haute resident. “That moment, being woken up by Jimi Hendrix, after coming out of a long night of sleep, was amazing.”
Tingley’s drowsiness was understandable. He and his girlfriend, high school sweethearts, drove from Westport, Conn., to the festival venue — dairyman Max Yasgur’s farm — on the previous Thursday. They arrived so early, gate attendants were still taking tickets and handing out programs. (Later, organizers stopped taking tickets as a crush of fans poured in, and programs ran out.) The duo pitched a tent Tingley borrowed from a Korean War vet, and waited for the music to begin the following day.
They endured the rain and mud, day after day. Delays forced Sunday’s lineup of bands to continue through the night. “Sunday night just went on forever. There was no stop,” Tingley said. “And we just stayed there and fell asleep.”
The homestretch after midnight included bluesman Johnny Winter; Blood, Sweat & Tears; Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young; Paul Butterfield Blues Band; and Sha Na Na. Hendrix, the festival headliner, then came on for the only morning performance at a major event in his brief, legendary career.
Hendrix’s 15-song set included hits “Foxy Lady,” “Fire,” “Voodoo Child” and “Purple Haze.” But the pinnacle of the festival, later captured in a documentary, was the virtuoso guitarist’s rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
Tingley, just 17 at the time and fresh out of high school, watched in awe.
“I clearly remember seeing Hendrix right there,” he said. “It was really cool. I was lucky.”
Teenagers in the town where Tingley lived might say the same. In the two years prior to Woodstock, their Staples High School somehow lured numerous future Rock and Roll Hall of Famers to perform there. Those bands included The Doors, Sly and the Family Stone, two acts that later played at Woodstock. Thus, the decision to drive 120 miles from Westport to Bethel for the festival in 1969 was “just logical,” Tingley said.
Several of his Staples High classmates also attended Woodstock. His class president is shown in the movie about the iconic event, which occurred 50 years ago this weekend. Tingley and his girlfriend, Cindy, bought the $18 tickets after hearing details on WABC radio. She borrowed her parents’ station wagon, loaded it with two coolers of food and Tingley’s neighbor’s tent, and drove to Bethel.
Their early arrival Thursday meant the pair avoided the now infamous traffic backup on the New York Thruway. At Yasgur’s farm, only six other tents had been set up when they got there. Even the concession stands were still stocked. “They were soon to run out,” Tingley said, affirming another Woodstock infamy. Despite the sloppy grounds and sketchy facilities, Tingley’s memories remain fond.
Tingley and Cindy wound up marrying, and later divorcing. She kept the ticket stubs, and he got the souvenir headband and program handed out at the gate. Tingley moved back to Terre Haute — his dad’s hometown — in the 1990s, married his wife and fellow artist Susan, and now serves as gallery director at Arts Illiana.
Remembering the festival’s legacy of peace and a hope for it to continue, especially on its anniversary, leave Tingley wistful. “Now, knowing how brief that moment was brings a sense of sadness, along with fond memories,” he said.
