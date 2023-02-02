A bright blend of guitars, drums and voices on songs like “She Loves You” and “Here Comes the Sun” filled the Sarah Scott Middle School gym on that day in March 2006.
Kids listened intently, smiling and following the beat. Teachers and school staff tapped their feet and mouthed the words to the classic tunes.
You’d have thought The Beatles had divinely reunited in that building on Terre Haute’s South side.
Of course, that couldn’t happen. Yet, something special did.
Then-Sarah Scott Principal Mark Miller had arranged a presentation for his students by Louise Harrison, sister of late Beatles lead guitarist George Harrison. Miller introduced Louise as a member of rock-and-roll’s royal family. “I don’t know if you realize what we’ve got here, but for people my age, this is like having the president’s sister here,” Miller said.
Louise held even better stories than a presidential sibling, though. After all, she lived in the U.S. — Benton, Illinois — long before John, Paul, George and Ringo made their historic American invasion in 1964.
Louise relentlessly tried to persuade skeptical radio stations to play The Beatles’ earliest recordings. Once, the band exploded into international fame, she answered an avalanche of fan mail for them for years. And when the foursome from Liverpool, England, appeared on “The Ed Sullivan Show” 59 years ago this month, Louise was backstage.
Perhaps The Beatles’ biggest advocate in the States, Louise Harrison died Monday in a Florida nursing home at age 91.
The day she visiting Sarah Scott nearly 17 years ago remains vivid for Claire Wilson. She was a 14-year-old eighth-grader then and fascinated by The Beatles’ music from her mother’s generation. Her mom, Lesley, was one of the 73 million Americans watching “The Ed Sullivan Show” in the winter of ‘64.
Wearing a black Beatles T-shirt, Wilson pulled out her violin and played a obscure but gem Beatles song — Lennon and McCartney’s “Rain” — for Louise, with all of her classmates and teachers listening. As a young girl, Wilson learned the melodies of numerous Beatles songs.
“[‘Rain’] was my favorite,” Claire recalled Thursday by phone from her home in Indianapolis. “And it still is today.”
Today, she’s Claire Eaton, a 31-year-old wife and mom who works as a school photographer. She no longer plays the violin, but still enjoys the music made by The Beatles that filled radio airwaves and record shops, influenced culture and became timeless. (In 2020, the only two artists to sell a million album units were the Korean pop sensations BTS and, yes, The Beatles, according to Forbes magazine.)
Louise Harrison lived in the U.S. all those years ago, before and after her “kid brother’s band,” as she called it, earned global stardom. She, George and their two brothers grew up in Liverpool, the children of a bus conductor dad and a shop assistant mum. Louise married a Scottish coal mining engineer and moved to U.S. coal country, Benton, Ill., in 1963.
Later that year, George visited Louise and her family in Benton, making him the first Beatle to come to America, months before their “Ed Sullivan Show” debut. A colorful billboard on Interstate 70 near the Benton exit commemorates George’s trek to Benton, where he bought a guitar, jammed with a local bar band, bought clothes and fished.
Louise also introduced him to a female teenage DJ at the local radio station, who played The Beatles’ “From Me to You” and “She Loves You,” which ironically drew little response from southern Illinois listeners. Still, that young DJ, Marcia Schafer of WFRX, had done something many older, male radio jockeys wouldn’t.
Louise experienced those chauvinistic reactions, too, as she asked the male DJs to play the then-unknown British band’s records.
“They said, ‘You should go home and take care of your husband and stop worrying about your kid brother’s band. Nobody’s ever going to listen to that,’” Louise told the Sarah Scott crowd. The adults laughed.
Though she’d lived in America for 40-plus years, her Liverpool accent and dry humor spiced her talk.
A few days earlier, Miller — the Sarah Scott principal — summoned Claire to the school’s front office over the PA. The eighth-grader didn’t know why, and had no idea her principal had arranged for a presentation by George Harrison’s sister later that week. Claire was told she had a phone call. It was Louise Harrison.
“It was really something else. I never expected that,” Claire remembered Thursday. Miller knew the student was interested in The Beatles.
By eighth grade, Claire had already been a fan, thanks to her mother. “I got it from her,” Claire said. They’d listen to Beatles music in the car and at home. That appeal remains.
“It’s just good,” Claire said Thursday. “It’s always been good. And, it will always be good.”
Claire said George Harrison’s sister — who assembled an Illinois-based Beatles tribute band Liverpool Legends and eventually saw her former Benton home become a themed bed-and-breakfast — was gracious, funny and interested in her, both on the phone and in person in 2006. “She was really nice and outgoing, and a big advocate for The Beatles, which is neat,” Claire said.
Indeed, when I spoke with Louise Harrison at Sarah Scott that day in 2006, she expressed the same joyful hope most of us associate with the music of her “kid brother’s band.”
“That’s the basic human kindness we all have when we’re born, but it’s sort of beaten out of us as we grow older,” Louise told me. “And what The Beatles were saying was, ‘Let’s bottle some of this.’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.