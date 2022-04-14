Mark Bennett: Rejuvenated Midwest towns refocus on assets that lure new residents, like schools

Midwestern towns that have seen their 20th-century blue-collar industrial reputations wane, like Terre Haute, could be primed for a resurgence.
A study by researchers from the public policy nonprofit Brookings Institution — a team that included Michael Hicks, a Ball State University economist and former Terre Haute resident — explored the strategies of Midwestern metros and college towns that have "found new economic dynamism and relative prosperity."
Its core conclusion, though, requires public officials and residents to rethink economic development tactics.
Heartland towns and cities that have rebuilt their economies after decades of losing anchor employers and factories have gone beyond the traditional methods of incentives for a "business-friendly" environment aimed at lowering employers' taxes and labor expenses, the researchers concluded. Their approach is particularly relevant now, after pandemic-strapped employers have increasingly shifted their employees to working remotely.
"In the economy today, businesses can go wherever they will. And, business follows people, rather than the way it was — people following business," Hicks said in a phone interview last week. "Whatever people value, business will be close behind trying to locate there."
Revived towns have rerouted resources to build a better quality of life for residents. Hicks and the Brookings researchers cite success stories in places like Whitewater, Wisconsin; Celina, Ohio; Brainerd, Minnesota; Traverse City, Michigan, and Dixon, Illinois.
"Our research on smaller communities has found that community amenities such as recreation opportunities, cultural activities and excellent services (e.g. good schools, transportation options) are likely bigger contributors to healthy local economies than traditional 'business-friendly' measures," according to the Brookings study, published in January. That approach more strongly results in population and employment growth, and lower poverty rates, the report said.
An investment in schools is a prime component of that revised approach, Hicks said in a phone interview last week.
"If a community's not willing to spend money in schools, that makes a statement to employers," he said.
Vigo Countians face such a decision. A referendum on the May 3 Indiana primary election ballot lets voters decide whether to fund a $261-million rebuilding and renovation of Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools and West Vigo Middle School. Those structures opened 51 and 61 years ago.
Effective, well-equipped schools matter to most of the general population, the Brookings study emphasizes, but especially to women and working parents. Midwest communities with declining populations, like Vigo, may find their best avenue to attracting new residents — and then new employers — is to strengthen assets that women prioritize.
"Our analysis found that one of the strongest factors associated with higher quality of life in small towns is spending on public schools, with public school quality and the availability of early childhood education being two of the most important factors for working parents," the researchers explain. They add, "Recent research suggests women may be the household member that small Midwest towns have the best shot at attracting; women already show stronger preferences for the Midwest, and are more negatively affected by the congestion affects associated with large cities (for example, higher crime rates and worse air quality)."
That prioritization of school quality by home-hunting young parents impacts other residents. Thirty-percent of home values relate to the perceived quality of the local schools, Hicks said.
Median home values in Vigo County and Terre Haute fall well below Indiana overall. The median home value in Indiana was $148,900 during the five-year period from 2016-2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's updated American Community Survey released last month. By contrast, the median home value was $105,200 for Vigo County and $83,800 for Terre Haute in that same span.
The overall property tax rate for those Vigo Countians is "relatively high," ranking eighth highest out of the state's 92 counties, according to Purdue University agriculture economist and tax policy expert Larry DeBoer, who crunched Indiana Department of Local Government Finance data. But Vigo's "current rates are not high because of the school rate," DeBoer added. The portion paid toward the Vigo County School Corporation's unit rate ($0.9880 per $100 of assessed value) currently ranks in the bottom half of Indiana's public school districts at 169th highest out of 290.
If voters approve the school construction referendum, the tax rate for Vigo's school district would rise to $1.4062 per $100 of assessed value — 41st highest out of 290, initially, DeBoer explained. The VCSC intends to end an operational referendum in 2025, instead of 2027, and use federal COVID-19 relief funds and cost reductions to cover the 16.2-cent difference. If so, the VCSC rate would be $1.2440, making Vigo's the 74th highest in Indiana, DeBoer calculated.
The VCSC is based in an education-bolstered local economy. The school district employs 2,352 people (second-most in Terre Haute), while the four local colleges employ another 2,589 people, according to Terre Haute Economic Development Corp. figures. Those higher-education institutions educate more than 15,000 students a year. That gathering of talent is unique, said Hicks, who lived on South Seventh Street during his college years at ISU following his military service overseas. Hicks now lives and teaches in Muncie, another Midwestern college town with a blue-collar industrial history.
"Most communities in the country would die to have what Terre Haute and Muncie have," Hicks said. "You don't need to advertise because you have 4,000 to 5,000 new kids coming in each fall to see [the town]."
Ideally, those young people will experience a community where they'd like to live and raise a family. They represent that key demographic group that rejuvenated Midwestern towns are attracting. The more college grads and young parents that choose Terre Haute as a home, the more businesses that will follow.
The community's commitment to improving its local schools is, and will be, a deciding factor for them.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
