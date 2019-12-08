I’m writing this from my nearly empty newsroom office. It’s a strange feeling, for me.
It’s not that I haven’t written newspaper pieces in less-than-perfect settings. As a sportswriter and sports editor through my first 27 years as a journalist, I filed game stories and columns sitting on bleachers in deserted gymnasiums, sharing an electrical wall socket for my laptop with a janitor’s shop vac; or from the seat of a payphone in the only place still open after a ballgame in a small town — the corner bar; or from a small-college football press box, plunged into darkness after the maintenance crew cut the lights, figuring nobody was still up there.
And, admitting that I started my career in the pre-laptop-era, I’ve dictated stories by telephone to colleagues back in the newsroom from gas stations, high school principal’s offices and phone booths under streetlights.
Still, for the past 22 years, I’ve most often written from the confines of my office in the Tribune-Star newsroom on South Seventh Street. The walls and desktops featured photographs of my wife and kids, their drawings and artwork, mementos of Wabash Valley events, books by local authors, concert ticket stubs, funeral programs, bumper stickers, mailings from readers, Cincinnati Reds and Beatles memorabilia, posters of significant Terre Haute events and other random stuff. The assortment grew as grandchildren arrived and news kept happening.
Maybe, like writing while a custodian sweeps popcorn and paper cups from the bleachers with a leaf blower, the busy walls and shelves feel natural for me.
Last week, my coworkers and I began packing up items and clearing out our work spaces for the Tribune-Star’s impending move across town to The Meadows. Blank walls and boxes full of notebooks and coffee mugs are the norm, in the meantime.
Moving always leads to memory-jogging finds. Sometimes they’re buried under ancient fast-food salt packets, plastic forks and employee handbooks.
I sorted through reader cards and letters, and found one from decades ago from an Illinois woman. She took me to task about our coverage of her hometown high school football team, insisting the squad only got big space and headlines when it lost. Apparently, I sent her copies of our reports highlighting their victories. Tucked inside the envelope of her initial letter was a followup letter she wrote, apologizing and offering some kind words for the sports staff’s work. That was refreshing.
A reader created a crossword puzzle, based on trivia surrounding the 40th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival in 1969, and mailed it to me. The puzzle, pasted onto a cool construction-paper backing, featured cutout photos of the musicians that played there. I was as impressed by rediscovering the artwork as I was when got it a decade ago.
A friend mailed me a Terre Haute Tribune photograph from 1965, showing the ‘60s rock band Paul Revere and the Raiders performing inside the local Columbia Records plant for an audience of employees. The musicians, wearing their trademark Revolutionary War-era outfits, were cavorting for the workers at the impromptu gig, arranged so the band could see their 45s and LPs being made.
The “500 Miles of Wabash” series, detailing life on Indiana’s state river, inspired an 82-year-old fellow to write me. He shared memories of fishing along the Wabash with his dad and brothers at night, even amid the odd odors from the riverside factories. It all reminded him of home. He included a fishing joke from his dad and brothers. The best way to cook a carp? “Their recipe called for baking the carp on a cedar shingle, then throwing the fish away to eat the shingle. The guy added his pure-Hautean poem, “Hometown River.”
It began, “Hometown river, where we used to play; there on the banks the folks fillet, the catfish and crappie, and occasionally a carp, Uncle Joe on the guitar, Cousin Billy on his harp, serenaded the women-folks as they kindled up a fire; soon the fixin’s would be ready, to eat our heart’s desire.”
I also came across a yellowed document, passed on to me several years ago by a colleague. The notarized paper is dated “the fifth day of April, 1895.” It bears the black and red ink of fountain pens, used for the signatures of four men filing “Articles of Incorporation of The Tribune Company” with the Vigo County Recorder’s Office, 124 years ago, led by its founding publisher, George Lockwood.
The newspaper opened its headquarters a block south of Wabash Avenue on Fifth Street along “Newspaper Row.” It was a fitting nickname. More than five dozen newspapers have operated in Terre Haute, dating back to debut of the Western Register and Terre Haute Advertiser on July 21, 1823. In 1912, new owner Crawford Fairbanks built a new Tribune Building on Wabash Avenue, between Seventh and Eight streets. Eventually, both the afternoon Tribune and morning Terre Haute Star published from that spot until June 23, 1997, when the Tribune-Star (created in a 1983 merger of the two newspapers) opened a new building at 222 S. Seventh St.
My colleagues and I will soon start writing, reporting and photographing from the city’s east side. My desk may fill up more slowly, given that most readers send me messages by email or phone these days. Pictures of my family, and each new twist with our grandkids, will accumulate fast, though. I’ll keep those images within eyesight. That’s my history.
