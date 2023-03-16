The ears and minds of a group of folks gathered near Cleveland, Ohio, will experience a uniquely Irish moment on Friday — St. Patrick’s Day.
Songs will emanate from Siobhan McCarthy’s Celtic harp. Seventeenth-century, blind Celtic harpist Turlough O’Carolan — a legend in Ireland — wrote several of the tunes McCarthy will perform. Her listeners will likely notice her long red hair and talent.
What the audience probably won’t realize, is that McCarthy’s path to a career as a classically trained performer and teacher specializing in Irish music began in Terre Haute.
A spark lit when McCarthy, then a second-grader at Ouabache Elementary School, delivered an oral report on her family’s history to her classmates. It included the background of her father Daniel’s McCarthy family line, stretching to its roots in the city of Cork, Ireland.
The moment also coincided with Siobhan and her family developing a deeper connection to each other. She, her two siblings and parents moved from Kent, Ohio, to Terre Haute in 1990 when her father took a music faculty position at Indiana State University. They didn’t know anyone here. Their relatives lived in Ohio or elsewhere.
“It was a time of learning about our family and who we are and learning about Terre Haute, and really appreciating a small Midwestern town,” McCarthy said.
Her second-grade class report on her ancestry helped the young girl feel rooted, even as a Hoosier newcomer.
“When I did that project in school, it took me down a path to who I was, where I came from and why I had red hair,” McCarthy recalled Wednesday morning by phone from Akron.
She was already aware that her dad descended from Ireland. That fascinated McCarthy, whose “very Irish” first name is the Gaelic version of Joan.
“In Terre Haute, growing up, I was the only redhead in school, and I had this romantic ideal in my head about me being Irish,” she remembered.
McCarthy’s mom, Marcia, gave herself an assignment at that point. “My mother, after that project, tried to introduce Irish food and Irish music to our family,” McCarthy said.
Her mother bought her an Irish Barbie doll. “She had long red hair and a beautiful green dress,” McCarthy said. Her mother also began cooking Irish dishes, including colcannon, a comfort-food favorite of Ireland that features cabbage, potatoes, onions and bacon. Initially, the taste of cabbage “threw off” her 8-year-old taste buds.
Now 34 years old, McCarthy considers colcannon as one of her must-have dishes on St. Patrick’s Day, along with corned beef.
Her mom’s efforts “really fed into that idealization in my mind of Ireland as a magical place with the food and the music,” McCarthy said.
In Siobhan’s second-grade year at Ouabache, McCarthy’s mother took another step in Irish exploration that changed her daughter’s life. She took young Siobhan to hear a harp ensemble at Indiana University. “I was really sparked by it,” McCarthy said.
Though McCarthy didn’t have a Celtic harp — a somewhat rare and difficult to learn instrument — in their Terre Haute home, she developed her skills on the instrument during summer music camps at Interlochen Center for the Arts in Michigan. She continued those summer camps through her elementary years at Ouabache and then as a middle schooler at Chauncey Rose, before her family moved back to Ohio in 2000.
McCarthy attended boarding school at Interlochen, studied opera and musical theater in earning a music degree at the University of Akron, and then began teaching piano and voice to kids, teenagers and adults, as well as performing on her two Celtic harps.
She paused those performances during the pandemic, and after the birth of her daughter, Daniella. She’s been a stay-at-home mom, doing some teaching, while her husband Fernando works as a dentist. Now, McCarthy is just beginning to resume some performances. Friday’s St. Patrick’s Day gig offers her a step into that routine in a smaller, more intimate setting than some of her others. She’s performed with the Cleveland Chorus, and in productions of “Dracula” and “Spamalot” at Weathervane Playhouse in Akron.
She’ll continue a history of Celtic harp music that extends back at least 1,000 years and developed by Gaelic society in Ireland, according to the Irish Emigration Museum of Dublin’s official website. Or in Scotland. (Its origin is disputed, McCarthy explained.)
Its style is unique, too, differing from larger orchestral harps. Celtic harps are also known as “lever harps.” They create a clear, ringing sound. Small levers attached atop each string allow the harpist to change the pitch, rather than doing so with pedals like an orchestral harp. Celtic harps’ smaller size fit the needs of traveling harpists deployed by royal courts to carry and perform on the instruments to inspire troops in wars, soothe ill people and entertain the royals, McCarthy said.
Perhaps the most famous Celtic harpist was O’Carolan, whose songlist McCarthy uses in her performances. O’Carolan lost his eyesight from a small-pox attack at age 15, according to the Library Ireland. At 22, he became a traveling harpist, assisted by a benefactress who supplied him with horses and an attendant to carry his harp, the library historical account says.
“He made a living traveling house to house, composing songs for his patrons and telling stories of Ireland and its history,” McCarthy explained.
Her favorite O’Carolan composition is “Eleanor Plunkett.” O’Carolan wrote it for a woman by that name, and McCarthy’s great-aunt’s name was Eleanor. “It’s a very beautiful melody, and each time I play the music, it’s more elaborate,” McCarthy said.
It’s an artistic progression that began a quarter-century ago in Terre Haute, when an 8-year-old girl fell in love with her Irish roots.
