Mark Bennett: Recalling the impact of the first Earth Day

The task was immense. Yet, the first Earth Day 50 years ago seemed less complicated than today’s environmental observances.

Even the word “environmental” feels thornier a half-century later, as Earth Day 2020 arrives this Wednesday. Party politics stall remedies to ecological problems by denying the issues even exist.

In 1970, Indiana’s Republican governor not only endorsed the state’s observance of the inaugural Earth Day on April 22 that year, he also urged Hoosiers “to act responsibly to alleviate the pollution menace to the environment,” according to the Indiana Historical Bureau’s account.

Indiana Gov. Edgar Whitcomb expressed faith that the state’s colleges “have the expertise and capability both to inform us of present dangers resulting from the ways we use our natural resources, and to define and develop new technologies and systems needed to abate the pollution problem.”

Schools and college campuses served as the hub of the first Earth Day across the nation 50 years ago. It involved communities, too, though. Twenty-two million Americans participated in activities surrounding the event, conceived by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, a Wisconsin Democrat. Students and adults cleared trash from river banks and roadsides, listened to scientists and public officials speak at university forums, crafted artwork from rubbish and marched, according to newspaper and historical accounts.

Indiana and Terre Haute got involved, too.

Nelson spoke at Indiana University in Bloomington that day, the Terre Haute Tribune reported. Students at Ball State in Muncie built a “Tower of Babel” from discarded pop cans.

DePauw students led a tour of Putnam County’s cleanest and dirtiest locations. Gary Mayor Richard Hatcher, the first African-American mayor of a major city, joined a “teach-in” hosted in Terre Haute by Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman. WTHI-TV even aired a 90-minute local special on Earth Day, beginning at 4:30 that afternoon. That night, Congressman John T. Myers and Rose President John Logan, also a member of the World Health Organization, and science and ecology professors spoke in the ISU Arena, according to archives of Rose’s student newspaper, Institute Inklings.

Discussions ranged from overpopulation, industrial chemicals in water and air, nuclear waste, disappearing wildlife, landfills and litter.

It all probably sounded idealistic to some, then. Still, Earth Day No. 1 changed much.

Elizabeth Youngs helped organize Terre Haute’s initial Earth Day activities as a Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College sophomore. Youngs joined a team of student organizers from ISU, Rose and SMWC. They made posters, spoke to Vigo County elementary school kids and gave interviews with news reporters.

One particular comment by Youngs captured the motivation of young people who “rallied around Earth Day,” according to the Indianapolis Star.

“If kids our age don’t do something, we won’t live to be the age of our professors,” Youngs told the Star that day.

Today, she is Sister Elizabeth Youngs and the director of the doctoral program at the University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, Kan. She’s spent most of the past five decades as an educator at Catholic schools in Colorado, through her role as a Sister of Charity of Leavenworth, and as a school superintendent in Missouri.

The message of Earth Day 1970 didn’t fade for her. “As a school administrator, I made sure environmental awareness was a part of science education,” Youngs recalled last week.

She came to The Woods for college after growing up in Denver. It’s one of many cities reliant on the Colorado River, which supplies drinking water to 1 in 10 Americans and irrigates 90% of the nation’s winter vegetable crops.

“So, even as a little kid, I was aware of water conservation, that it was a limited resource, and states and communities in the Continental Divide watershed were making significant treaties about who had a right to use that limited water,” Youngs said.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

As a Girl Scout, she’d learned to leave campsites as they were found, with no litter left behind. The proliferation of automobiles in the 1950s and ‘60s raised Youngs’ youthful awareness of air pollution. And, she’d read Rachel Carson’s 1962 book “Silent Spring” on the effects of pesticides on human and environmental health.

Youngs had an understanding of the environmental problems while helping to organize the local Earth Day in 1970. “I saw an increase in awareness as critical, if needed changes were to be made,” she said, “and I hoped having an event would raise that awareness.

“My expectations were really quite small, as was my world at the time,” Youngs continued. “I was focused on what individuals could do and how we could change the behavior of individuals. As my own awareness broadened, I realized that the problem was much larger than individual action could address. I began to support legislation that would change industry and consumption, so that change could happen on a larger scale.”

Indeed, the groundswell of action focused on the environment for that first Earth Day led to landmark legislation. The Environmental Protection Agency launched the following December.

Key amendments to the Clean Air Act were made that year. The Clean Water Act came in 1972, followed by the Endangered Species Act in 1973. Republican President Richard Nixon signed them into law. Each led to positive changes to the health of the planet and its population, but those laws — in whole, or in part — face opposition from various groups and political circles.

Earth Day observances help focus people on the environment, Youngs said, though the public’s response to those issues is often uneven.

“Some great strides have been made in protecting our water, our air, the earth that grows our food, and other living things,” she said, “but then we backtrack. Wealthy countries seem to underestimate, or care little about, the problems caused in other areas of the world by our consumerism. Sometimes we have the political will to discipline ourselves with an eye to the health of the planet’s finite resources, and other times the interests of the ‘owners’ take over.”

As Youngs put it, “This isn’t a ‘don’t-be-a-litterbug’ problem any more.”

Typically, Earth Day observances in Terre Haute involve students from the local colleges volunteering throughout the community for cleanups and assistance to nonprofits and charities.

Most of those public activities, this year, are postponed because of the shutdown orders to prevent coronavirus spread. In the long term, the current college students’ generation has the potential to drive positive change, just as Youngs’ generation did 50 years ago, she believes.

“Young adults today can be passionate about important things and have a much more powerful platform for that passion than we had 50 years ago,” she said. “[Teen climate change activist] Greta Thunberg made a huge splash and gathered a large following for environmental awareness, but it has subsided a bit.”

As with 50 years ago, progress requires participation from elder generations. That was a tall task in 1970. It’s even taller in 2020.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.