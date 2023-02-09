Mandy Chick peers through her helmet shield at the dirt track ahead, steering her quarter midget car around a turn, bearing down on the racer in front of her.
That scene is captured by a photo from April 2008 in her dad’s collection. It shows 8-year-old Mandy racing at historic Hulman Mini Speedway in Terre Haute.
She came to town as a touring quarter midget racer from De Soto, Kansas, joined by her family team that included her parents Steve and Jennifer Chick and Mandy’s grandfather Steve Chick Sr. Back then, Mandy had no idea Terre Haute was also home to an elite engineering college, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Yet, her path toward studying at that school — and racing on even grander stages — already was underway. Destiny is funny that way.
Next week, Mandy, now 21 and a mechanical engineering major at Rose-Hulman, will drive in the Automobile Racing Club of America Menards Series 200-mile race on Saturday, Feb. 18 at famed Daytona International Speedway in Florida. The ARCA is one NASCAR’s top four series, and next Saturday’s race is a lead-in event for the headliner — the Daytona 500 on Feb. 19.
Mandy and her fellow ARCA drivers will compete in front of a national television audience on Fox Sports, beginning at 1:30 p.m. They’ll run 80 laps on the 2.5-mile Daytona track at 180 mph. Mandy will drive her family’s car No. 74, sponsored by Rose-Hulman. To prepare, Mandy and the others will also go through rookie orientation and practice laps Thursday, followed by qualifying on Friday.
She’s two weeks ahead on her demanding Rose-Hulman homework, too. Just in case anybody wonders.
She competed in her two NASCAR ARCA Series races last year, but Daytona will be her first on a superspeedway, where drafting is crucial. That aerodynamic technique allows drivers to get an extra boost of speed by aligning with cars directly ahead.
“My goal is a top 10 finish, with the car in one piece to go on to Talladega,” Mandy said Monday inside Hatfield Hall, between classes on the Rose-Hulman campus. “I have a big learning curve for the race, but I’m looking forward to it. It’ll be fun.”
It’s a big moment for her family and their racing team, as well. Her grandfather built cars and raced in the 1960s, while her father and grandfather teamed up to field a part-time NASCAR Truck Series team from 2002 to 2004. Since then, they’ve built the team around Mandy’s driving, climbing from quarter midgets to dirt modifieds, pro late models, the jump to ARCA last year and now the Feb. 18 race at Daytona and, hopefully, another in April at Talladega, Alabama.
Mandy’s race next week marks the first time a Chicks family car has run at Daytona.
“So, that’s a huge accomplishment for us,” Steve Jr. said Wednesday by phone from De Soto, where he works as a fire department chief. “If you’re running a stock car race, Daytona is a very special place.”
Indeed, the speedway was conjured by NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. 70 years ago as the sport outgrew beach racing, according to NASCAR. The speedway opened in 1959, and the Daytona 500 debuted that February.
Mandy’s been to Daytona before. She and other ARCA drivers ran test laps in January “in excess of 180 mph in a five-car pack.” Years before, she and her family visited Daytona on a vacation. Mandy was inside the speedway one other time. Her mother, pregnant with Mandy, attended the 2001 Daytona 500, when legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a last-lap collision.
Her chance to run test laps in January exposed her to drafting, a tactic not as prevalent at smaller stock car tracks. “Drafting’s the whole strategy” at Daytona, Mandy said.
“It was a blast. It is such a historic place and has such character,” she added. “It was so surreal.”
This race joins a long list of tracks and cities Mandy and her family have ventured to through her racing career. She competed “coast to coast” from her childhood days in quarter midgets up to her current role as a part-time driver in ARCA. As she does now, Mandy never got behind on her school studies.
“I would leave on weekends,” she recalled. “I had several absences but, of course, I was a straight-A student.”
Along the way, she learned to service her cars. Her dad made sure she could handle a wrench while growing up in De Soto, 20 minutes from Kansas Speedway. Experiencing the role of mechanic added to Mandy’s skill set. She reached the ARCA level old-school style — climbing racing’s ladder.
“Mandy had to come up the way, and I made her work on her own cars — and that wasn’t because she didn’t like to; she likes it,” Steve Jr. said. As a toddler, Mandy “was running around the shop with all the guys on the team.”
She’ll be one of a handful of female drivers in the Feb. 18 race. That’s been the case for her since childhood.
“I’ve been in male-dominated fields my whole life, whether it’s racing or engineering,” she said.
Mandy did a speaking tour of schools, using her dual role as an aspiring mechanical engineer and race car driver as her platform. She emphasizes “having perseverance, because anything you do, you’re going to have to have that.” Then, she tells them to set goals, and pursue those goals.
One of hers is to race in a NASCAR series, and that’s happening. It’s important for young women to see women achieve such things.
“If they don’t see a female at the top level all the time winning races, they think it’s not possible,” Mandy said, “but there’s some of us here working to do that.”
She draws inspiration from her parents, who “worked hard for whatever their career goals were.” Mandy also credits the Rose-Hulman community for supporting her academics — which include seeking minors in economics and entrepreneurial studies, and a master’s degree in engineering management — and the institution for sponsoring her car. That partnership makes Mandy the only known active NASCAR driver who’s also a full-time student with a car sponsored by their college, according to Rose.
Mandy’s already done an internship for Toyota last year, and will do another with GM this year. She’s not sure where her career will lead, yet.
“I think I will always have some involvement in racing, because that’s where my passion is,” Mandy said.
For the moment, she’s focused on racing at a fabled speedway next week and continuing life as a college student.
“I love what I do,” she said.
