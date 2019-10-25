Stars that most of us never see sparkled in the deep night sky.
I kept staring. Sure, all the familiar celestial lights glowed in the heavens above Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mound Historical Park in northwestern Sullivan County last weekend. But many, many more tiny dots twinkled in the space between those prominent stars. The scene mesmerized me.
An annual, four-day, covered-wagon adventure — organized by my friend and neighbor Larry Sample and his son Jason — made a stop at the park. Our group, along with the horse and mules, visited Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi, which draws its name from the Miami Native American tribe’s phrase describing “the reflective waters of the Wabash River.” Indeed, the park is situated on 10 acres near Fairbanks Landing Fish and Wildlife Area, along the river’s winding eastern banks.
A small collection of volunteers maintains Waapaahsiki Siippiiwi. It sits on land owned by Indiana-Michigan Power Co. It features historic elements and trails surrounding a Native American burial mound, which predates the influx of Europeans. The park’s purpose is to preserve the region’s Native American heritage. Its remote location also happens to preserve the look of the night sky, once witnessed routinely by those original Americans.
That pristine view, untainted by artificial lights, will draw a crowd Saturday night.
Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mound Historical Park plays host to its second annual Stargazing Night on Saturday. It’s open to the public. People should arrive around 6:30 p.m. Volunteers will briefly explain the park’s background. Holly Hudson, the former director of the Allen Memorial Planetarium, will guide the stargazing and give visitors tips on constellations and star locator maps.
“And when it gets good and dark, we’ll look at the firmament,” said Rogier Donker, a resident of nearby Riverview and one of the Waapaahsiki park volunteers.
The night sky above the park appears darker than most places in Indiana. Its brightest light shines off the moon. Malls, gas stations, truck stops, schools, prisons, street lights, advertising signs, neighborhoods, businesses, factories and restaurants — and the glare of their artificial lights — are several miles away. The natural brilliance of the heavens and its celestial bodies isn’t diluted by light pollution.
That’s rare. Ninety-nine percent of Americans and Europeans live under “sky glow” and can’t experience a natural night sky, according to the World Atlas of Artificial Night Sky Brightness, cited by the International Dark-Sky Association.
Hudson realized the extent of light pollution every time she welcomed a group into the Planetarium, where she served as director for 18 years before retiring from her Vigo County teaching career after the 2018-2019 school year. The planetarium re-creates the night sky in a theater-like indoor setting. As Hudson would turn down the room lights, leaving only the re-created stars, constellations and planets glowing on the dome ceiling, the oohs and aahs would begin. They’ve all seen stars, but never so many.
“People would say, ‘Why don’t I see those stars?’ And I would tell them, ‘Well, it’s the light pollution,’” said Hudson, who’s now a part-time instructor at the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
Places on Earth with unpolluted night skies have dwindled in the past century. Those remaining are primarily found in wilderness areas, deserts and the open seas. Rose-Hulman placed a robotic telescope in remote Australia because of its dark skies, said Dominic Ludovici, director of the college’s Oakley Observatory.
Folks who’ve seen the stark difference of a natural night sky are often former military service members or extensive travelers, Hudson said.
“There are people growing up who don’t understand how many stars there are,” she said.
Her own best memory of a dark, dark night sky came just outside of Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border. “It looked like black velvet with diamonds tossed in the sky,” Hudson said. “This is just one of those where you go, ‘Wow.’”
Folks attending Saturday’s Stargazing Night at Waapaahsiki Siipiiwi Mound Historical Park may utter a few “wows.” The position of the fall sky at this spot in the Northern Hemisphere contains some eye-catching sights. Among those visible are the Summer Triangle (an asterism, which is a star pattern); constellations such as Pegasus, Orion, and the Big Dipper and Little Dipper; the Milky Way and possibly Andromeda galaxies; the tail end of the Orionids meteor shower; and planets Jupiter and Saturn near dusk.
Of course, stargazers will need cooperation from the weather, given Saturday night’s rainy forecast. That’s what makes autumn dark-sky stargazing in the Midwest a dice roll, compared to desert locales. Summer nights in Indiana tend to be drier than fall, but sunsets arrive much later, and after most kids’ (and grownups’) bedtimes.
Regardless, Waapaahsiki park remains an option for stargazers and outdoors folks on other days, too. The park is open to visitors throughout the year. As with Saturday’s Stargazing Night, there is no fee for visiting the park, but freewill donations — which help cover the cost of mowing and upkeep — are encouraged, along with respecting Waapaahsiki’s Native American heritage.
Its naturally dark night sky is worth the 20-mile drive south of Terre Haute. “You can continue to explore the night sky on your own,” Hudson said.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
