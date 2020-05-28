The most politically unique county in America completes its first step toward strengthening, or weakening, that status Tuesday.

Chances are, though, the results of Tuesday’s Indiana primary won’t reveal whether Vigo County will live up to its billing as the nation’s presidential bellwether. A glance back at 2016’s primary shows the outcome of the parties’ nominating process in May didn’t clearly foretell Donald Trump’s destiny the following November.

Suspense is part of being the bellwether. Just when the world thinks it knows how Vigo Countians will vote, they deliver a surprise ending.

It’s happened over and over since 1888. Voters here have favored the winning presidential candidate in 31 of the last 33 elections. Vigo missed in 1908, picking William Jennings Bryan over William Howard Taft, and in 1952, choosing Adlai Stevenson over Dwight Eisenhower.

“Overall, it’s been a remarkable record,” said Dave Leip, operator of the U.S. Atlas of Presidential Elections and the guy who crunches those numbers. “There’s not another county in the country that has got the same level of record, or anywhere close to it.”

Of course, it’s the November general elections in which Vigo County has built its reputation, not through the primaries. So, when the primary results get tabulated Tuesday, those statistics can only produce conjecture about what lies ahead in the Nov. 3 general election. Voting in 2016 is a good example.

In that year’s Indiana primary, Trump handily outpolled eight other Republican candidates, taking 8,541 of the total 13,438 votes on the GOP ballot. But more Vigo residents — 13,479 — voted for one of the two Democratic candidates, Bernie Sanders with 7,434 or Hillary Clinton with 6,045.

Statewide, Trump clinched his party’s nomination by winning the Indiana primary in 2016, setting up the nasty general election battle with Clinton, the Democratic Party nominee.

As the world knows, Trump lost the popular vote in November but won the presidency through the Electoral College outcome. And, Vigo County, once again chose the victorious candidate, overwhelmingly backing Trump with 21,937 votes (or 54.7% of the local vote), compared to 15,931 votes (39.7%) for Clinton and 2,259 votes (5.6%) for third-party candidates.

The 2016 primary results packed only a subtle harbinger that Vigo, and thus the nation, were about to elect Trump.

It came in the fact that local Democratic voters heavily favored Sanders over Clinton, 55% to 45%. It should’ve been obvious that Vigo voters would also overwhelmingly reject Clinton that fall, right?

Not so fast.

In 2008, Vigo Countians turned out in groves to support Clinton in her Indiana primary race against fellow Sen. Barack Obama. Clinton racked up 16,506 votes in the primary here, well ahead of Obama’s 11,338. She took Indiana, too, but Obama won the Democratic nomination and the presidency that November. And, Vigo accurately reflected the nation, favoring Obama by a whopping 15.8% over Republican John McCain in the fall balloting.

Vigo backed Obama again in the May primary and general election of 2012, but he won Vigo by a far narrower margin of less than a percentage point over Republican Mitt Romney.

Four years later, the county did a 180 and became enamored with Trump.

This spring, both the sitting president and his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, are their parties’ presumptive nominees as the Indiana primary unfolds. The sheer number of Vigo Countians that choose Democratic or Republican ballots may present a teasing tea leaf about November, but nothing more. Fewer people vote in partisan primaries, preferring not to be forced to publicly choose a ballot from a particular party. Or, they may only be interested in the November main event.

Some twists exist. Hoosiers’ impressive embrace of the vote-by-mail process -- opened up by the state for the primary to allow residents to avoid lines of voters at in-person polling sites amid the coronavirus pandemic -- could inspire more people to vote, because it’s simpler. The primary date was moved from May to June because of pandemic concerns, and that could boost or reduce overall voting. Also, the Republican and Democratic parties have generated more candidates in congressional, state and county races, which also could fuel higher turnout for the primary.

Maybe. Any variable could determine whether Vigo County mirrors the nation in the November presidential election.

It’s not so mysterious elsewhere. Leip’s U.S. Atlas of Presidential Elections shows how most counties and regions lean left or right for various stretches of time. Few waver election to election. And none do so like Vigo.

Take the South, for example. Voters in that region voted heavily Democratic prior to the 1960s civil rights era. Since then, Southern states are routinely Republican.

“They vote for the same party every year, regardless who’s running, and on the margins they shift a little bit left or right, but the color on the map is always the same,” Leip said.

“Whereas, Vigo for all these years has been going back and forth with the national trend. Then the question I think is, ‘Is that going to continue?’ ... With the realignment of the current political situation between the Republicans and the Democrats, is that realignment going to take Vigo and permanently move them into the Republican column? I don’t know the answer to that one.”

We’ll find out the answer in November, not this Tuesday.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.