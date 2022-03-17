MARK BENNETT: Preparing for an 'awesome' three minutes

If planning two years in advance for a three-minute event seems obsessive, consider two descriptions of such a phenomenon.
“A lot of people say it changed their life,” said Angela Speck, chairperson of the University of Texas-San Antonio physics and astronomy department.
“I’ve been told it would be like [Indiana State University], Rose-Hulman and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods [College] all having homecoming at the same time. All the hotel rooms full. You’ll know something is happening,” said Susan Turner, executive director of the Terre Haute Children’s Museum.
No, the Kentucky Derby isn’t moving to Terre Haute. Besides, it’s usually over in two minutes-plus.
Terre Haute will experience a total solar eclipse Monday, April 8, 2024. The moon will block out the sun from 3:04 to 3:07 p.m. The city hasn’t been in the “path of totality” for a solar eclipse since Aug. 7, 1869. After 2024, Terre Haute won’t see another total solar eclipse until Oct. 17, 2153.
Thousands of visitors — from eclipse chasers (yes, that’s a thing) to backyard astronomers and spur-of-the-moment curiosity seekers — could flow into Terre Haute to watch it happen.
Traffic, hotels, schools and outdoor venues could be affected. Hopkinsville, Kentucky — population 31,056 — was in the path of totality for a solar eclipse in 2017 and expected 90,000 tourists. Nearly 100,000 showed up.
So, a committee of 40 people in Terre Haute has begun planning for the 2024 eclipse. The committee conducted its third meeting, virtually, on Thursday.
Turner began assembling the group a few months ago after Children’s Museum director of education Renee Henry told her, “We have to get ready.”
“This is going to be a pretty massive undertaking,” Turner said.
“There’s a lot of logistical things to consider,” she added.
Take the eclipse’s timing, for example. Elementary school kids — often avidly interested in space and astronomy — will be riding on school buses or walking home when the moon covers the sun. Should schools dismiss early that day? Or the day off? Or extend the school day, to allow parents to join them and teachers to safely guide them through the spectacle?
Special-made, protective eclipse-viewing glasses are necessary and relatively inexpensive (75 cents to a $1.25 apiece), for now. Should community donors or schools begin purchasing them in bulk ahead of time for Vigo County school students and staff? College students? Visitors?
Should temporary overflow parking be arranged at outdoor sites — typically popular for eclipse chasers — such as Dewey Point, The Mill, Memorial Stadium, the city golf courses and parks, county parks? Will downtown parking garage and business rooftops be open? How about the much-discussed rooftop lounge at the soon-to-be-built Churchill Downs Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort? Should block parties be planned, given that the eclipse occurs on a Monday and tourists may spend the preceding weekend in town?
Interstate 70 and U.S. 41 intersect in Terre Haute, and that accessibility makes the city a potentially easy and popular choice for eclipse tourists. Some might not even pull off at the exits. “Are people on I-70 going to stop and watch it?” Turner wondered, rhetorically.
Yes.
“They’ll just pull over and get out of their car,” said Speck, the University of Texas-San Antonio physicist.
She understands human reactions to eclipses. Speck serves as co-chairperson of the American Astronomical Society’s Solar Eclipse Task Force. The group provides reliable information about eclipses, a service that helps equip communities to educate residents, plan and prepare to safely experience the celestial wonder. In fact, task force will offer a virtual Solar Eclipse Planning Workshop on April 8 and 9 (go online to eclipse.aas.org/workshops/2022). Eclipse chasers are already making plans for 2024, so their potential destinations should, too.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if [Terre Haute’s] hotels start booking up real soon,” Speck said.
Speck watched the Aug. 21, 2017 total eclipse from a rooftop bar in Columbia, Missouri, while helping a television crew capture the event. Tens of thousands of visitors joined Speck, then a professor at the University of Missouri.
Weather shifts crowds
Sean Bartz drove from Minnesota to a small town north of Columbia, Missouri, to see that 2017 eclipse. Bartz taught at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, then, but now serves as an assistant professor of physics at ISU in Terre Haute. He’s also a member of Terre Haute’s 2024 eclipse planning committee.
He’d planned to watch the 2017 eclipse from a spot north of Kansas City, but storm clouds rolled that morning, so he drove on to clearer skies near Columbia. Bartz and 50 other people watched from a small park near a school.
Bartz got “beautiful” view of those few minutes of eclipse totality, when the moon completely obscures the sun, creating a fiery halo called a corona.
“It’s the first thing I’ve experienced that I can say, words and pictures can’t adequately describe it,” Bartz said.
For Terre Haute, the 2017 solar eclipse was partial. The moon obscured 94.2% of the sun here, meaning a corona would not be visible. Hauteans were anxious to watch it nonetheless, gathering in front yards and street corners. Clouds disrupted their view. The entire process of the moon’s path crossing in front of the sun lasted almost three hours that year, but Terre Haute saw just the first hour.
Clouds could scuttle eclipse watching in Terre Haute on April 8, 2024, too. “April is not a month that is known for clear, dry skies,” said Holly Hudson, the Terre Haute Children’s Museum’s school-age programs instructor who’s already teaching youngsters about shadows in preparing for 2024.
Of course, the weather could benefit Terre Haute, too. If crowds gather in Bloomington — which will be even more directly in the path of totality, making the length of the blackout almost a minute longer — and clouds roll in there, eclipse chasers might pack up and head for the closest clear skies, perhaps in Terre Haute. (Bloomington has been preparing for months. Its tourism agency Visit Bloomington started getting calls from potential eclipse 2024 tourists last summer and crafted its own website (visitbloomington.com/2024-solar-eclipse), said Erin Smith, Visit Bloomington’s director of leisure marketing and tourism. “We’re really leaning into it,” Smith said.)
Eclipse chasers need a Plan B destination.
“Do your research and get to the right place, and then be ready to move,” said Dan McGlaun, who operates the eclipse2024.org website from his home in Clayton, Indiana. The site contains maps, an eclipse simulator, calculations for the eclipse in each place, protective eye wear, community events pages and more.
McGlaun, a Purdue trained mathematician and retired technical project manager, has traveled the globe to see 14 eclipses. He’ll watch this one from his own backyard, though. He encourages other Hoosiers, and anyone else in the Maine-to-Mexico path of the eclipse to do the same.
“My goal is to evangelize the eclipse,” McGlaun said Wednesday. “Totality is just an awesome sight.”
Nature responds to oddity
McGlaun, Bartz, Speck and Hudson tried to paint an image of the 2-hour and 55-minute eclipse process, especially those precious three minutes of totality.
The gradually darkening of the sky at midday causes birds to roost, thinking dusk is at hand. Bees stop buzzing. Cicadas and crickets chirp. The sky gets streaks of orange, like at sunset. Once the moon covers the sun, the wispy, white corona appears around the blackened sun.
The moon’s distance and size make it a perfect fit to create the rarity.
For his part on the eclipse committee, Bartz wants to make sure Hauteans don’t stay inside and skip the 2024 eclipse. It’s worth stepping outside with neighbors and strangers, together. He remembers hearing the “oohs and ahhs” of people around in as the 2017 eclipse unfolded.
“After the past couple years of the pandemic, that sort of communal experience is something we haven’t had — a good communal experience,” he said.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
