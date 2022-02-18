Mark Bennett: Preparation will help residents with vote on school facilities plan

The most important decision Vigo Countians will make inside the voting booth in the May 3 primary election has nothing to do with political party nominations.
It involves their local schools.
They’ll be asked whether to accept an increase in their property taxes to rebuild the academic facilities and renovate non-classroom facilities at Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools — a $261-million project. That choice will also affect the ability to maintain and improve Vigo County’s elementary and middle schools.
Today’s kindergartners would experience the improvements through most of the K-through-12 education. So would their kids. And their grandchildren.
That decision comes in the form of a 163-word ballot question, constructed to fit requirements changed and reset last year by the Indiana General Assembly in Indianapolis. The state-mandated wording relies on a vague average increase, rather than the previous, more precise, long-standing language that provided voters the property-tax rate increase per $100 of assessed valuation on their property.
A resident whose only source of information about the referendum and its purpose is the ballot question itself may be stunned when they see it in the voting booth.
Instead, like a trip back to our school days, a little homework will help.
The referendum’s first two sentences — again, composed according to state mandates — will jar those encountering the ballot question. Take a deep breath, the full referendum wording follows.
“Shall Vigo County School Corp. increase property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and businesses? If this public question is approved by voters, the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence would increase by 55.55% and the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property would increase by 50.64%.
“The political subdivision may issue bonds or enter into a lease to 2022 High School Safety, Security, Infrastructure, Replacement and Restoration Project, which includes the construction of academic spaces and renovation of and improvements to North Vigo High School, South Vigo High School and West Vigo Middle/High School, site improvements and the purchase of equipment and technology, which is estimated to cost $261,790,000 over 22 years.
“The most recent property tax referendum within the boundaries of the political subdivision for which this public question is being considered was proposed by the Vigo County School Corporation in 2019 and passed.”
Homeowners might assume their total property taxes will jump 55% if the referendum passes. Business owners could assume their total property taxes will increase by 50%.
Actually, those averages apply only to the school corporation tax rate, a portion of a Vigo County taxpayer’s total property taxes.
“It’s important to remember that schools are just one part of the total tax bill,” Larry DeBoer, a Purdue University agriculture economist and Indiana tax policy expert, said earlier this month. “School tax rates can go up 20%, but that might increase total tax bills by only 5% to 15%, depending the share that schools have in the total property tax.”
The Vigo County School Corp. tax rate for 2022 is 98 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation.
The referendum question doesn’t include those specifics.
“It’s very misleading to taxpayers,” Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association, said Friday. “Many will pay less than that estimated average, and some will pay more.”
That organization is advocating for legislators in the General Assembly to revert to the previous language providing the proposed property-tax rate increase per $100 of assessed valuation.
Taxpayers can get a more accurate estimate of the school facilities referendum’s effect on their property taxes by using the tax impact calculator on the VCSC’s website at web.vigoschools.org/referendum_calculator. It provides information the referendum’s state-mandated language omits. The calculator also includes footnotes explaining the context of the figures shown, homestead and mortgage deduction variables and market effects.
“If they have a tax calculator, that’s excellent information,” Spradlin said. “People need to be educated going into the polling site before a vote.”
The May 3 public question’s wording doesn’t mention that the VCSC’s operational referendum — approved solidly by Vigo Countians in 2019 — would end early, in 2024. That 55.55% figure quoted in the proposed 2022 facilities referendum is based on that 2019 operational referendum — which amounts to 16.2 cents per $100 assessed value — still being in the tax calculation. So, the facilities referendum estimates reflect a 41-cent increase per $100 assessed value, instead of 25 cents.
Using the calculator’s estimation, an owner of a home with a gross-assessed value of $100,000 would pay an additional $83.84 a year; the owner of a $200,000 home would pay an extra $250.24. The VCSC calculator also includes a link — lowtaxinfo.com/vigocounty — to help find their property’s gross assessed value through the Vigo County Assessor’s Office. The Indiana Gateway database, maintained by the state and the Indiana Business Research Center at the Indiana University Kelley School of Business, features an online tax estimator by township.
Rob Haworth, the VCSC superintendent, has fielded questions about the necessity of the referendum, suggesting the aging buildings — constructed in the 1960s and early ‘70s while Generalissimo Francisco Franco was still alive — should just have their infrastructure repaired. Even that level of a project would be extensive, Haworth explained at a news conference a few weeks ago.
“I think you’d still be looking at a referendum just to fix the pipes and fix the roofs,” Haworth said. “And, you would not address the conditions the teachers are working in, in the classrooms.”
Lori Danielson, a Vigo County businesswoman and referendum advocate, urged residents to use the tax calculator in preparation for the May 3 decision.
“The stakes are enormously high,” Danielson said during that same news conference. “We need to support out teachers, support local kids and allow that to be one of the healthiest parts of our community, because of the connection and ripple effect the support offers to all of our businesses and residents.”
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
