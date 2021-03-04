Mark Bennett: Peace and quiet on paths through the Hoosier countryside

Thousands of Hoosiers have rediscovered the benefits of a quiet hike through the countryside.
Sure, the isolation required by the COVID-19 pandemic may have forced many folks into the woods and back roads. Once there, they noticed the feel of fresh air filling their lungs and the sight of trees, birds, creeks and critters. And it was good, like it’s always been.
That reacquaintance adds energy to Thursday’s announced allocation of $29.6 million for trail development projects by 18 Indiana communities and nonprofit organizations. The grants include $554,241 for a 14.5-mile trail through Vigo County’s Griffin Bike Park, connecting to Fowler Park’s campground, plus a 4.5-mile mountain bike trail designed to accommodate people with disabilities.
The largest grant totaled $5 million for the Parke Community Rail Trail — 9.87-mile path from the Rockville Depot to the Vigo County line south of Rosedale. In announcing that grant during an online news conference Thursday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb noted Parke County’s reputation as a popular destination for tourists wandering through its 31 covered bridges, attending the Covered Bridge Festival each October, and exploring Turkey Run and Shades state parks.
Holcomb also emphasized that an extra 2 million people visited Indiana state parks during 2020, with the pandemic raging, “just proving that people are excited to get out and experience the great outdoors and take it in and take a deep breath of fresh air,” he said.
The 18 projects boost Indiana’s existing 4,200 total trail miles. Thursday’s batch of projects constitute Round 2 of the governor’s $90-million Next Level Trails program, which has funded development of an additional 112 miles of trails since the program launched in May 2019.
Parke County’s portion should result in a wildly popular trail, which could eventually connect with the Heritage Trail that currently winds through Vigo County.
“Parke and Vigo counties both have some wonderful and beautiful natural and cultural resources,” said Indiana Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Bortner. “And the idea is to get people walking in between these things and getting them out to enjoy what is in essence their birthright as Hoosiers.”
The Parke Community Rail Trail project will connect the new nearly 10-mile stretch with the existing 0.6-mile Covered Bridge Gateway Trail in Rosedale. Also, a new bridge will be built to span Bridgeton Road in Rockville. The Whipple truss bridge will be relocated to cross Little Raccoon creek near Jessup. Two timber bridges will be refurbished. Trailhead facilities will be built in Catlin, Jessup and Rosedale. And, part of the trail near Jessup will include an equestrian-use side path.
Mark Davis, the Parke Trails Alliance president, said such the nonprofit group and the county — with a mostly farm-based economy — couldn’t fund such a project without the Next Level Trails grant.
“Being able to move forward on our project, and making this kind of investment in Parke County will not only benefit our residents, but the thousands of Hoosiers and others from throughout the Midwest who visit out beautiful county each year and bring much needed support to our economy,” Davis said.
Davis also credited the Parke County commissioners for supporting trails development.
Commissioner Jim Meece acknowledged that trails projects through rural areas often draw opposition from landowners, hesitant about hikers venturing through the countryside. Meece understands those concerns. “But I think we can work around those people without impacting them,” he said Thursday.
Trails can help strengthen the county’s economy and make it more attractive as a place to live, he believes.
“One of the really important calling cards for Parke County is quality of place,” Meece said, referring to a term connected to the enhancement of outdoors and cultural assets. “This will be one more reason for people to come, and hopefully to live and stay.”
That includes young Parke County natives. Davis said “brain drain” is a concern.
“Not too many want to stay around,” Davis said. “They grow up here — it’s a great place to raise a family — but then they go off to get a job or an education, and they don’t come back. Providing something like this, where we can have something and hopefully draw some of the young people back here is very important.”
The partners in the project — which includes the county’s Community Foundation, commissioners, Parke County REMC, Duke Energy and the Thirty-Six Saloon — have three and a half years to complete the trail, Meece said.
Davis and the Parke Trails Alliance are anxious. “We’re ready to make this happen and hope to see [visitors] on one of our trails soon,” he said.
Trails advocates in neighboring Vigo County, where the Parke Community Rail Trail will lead to, are excited about the potential to eventually connect Vigo, Parke and Vermillion counties by a trail network. “It’s exactly what the state of Indiana is thinking with regionalism,” said Michael Shaw, president of Wabash Valley Riverscape, a driver of the National Road Heritage Trail.
Linking to the Parke County trail will likely require extending the Heritage Trail to Mill Dam in northern Vigo County, and then to the Parke trail south of Rosedale, said Dan Bradley, who heads Riverscape’s trails committee. Some obstacles exist, in terms of the state gaining right-of-ways, Bradley said. A short-term solution may involve a bike lane added to existing roadways.
“There will be challenges to work through,” Shaw said, “but they can be overcome.”
In the meantime, the new Parke Community Rail Trail — with its three trailhead stops — will become a destination for hikers, bicyclists and runners. Fresh air. Inspiring scenery. Peace and quiet. Those are prime commodities, now and always.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
