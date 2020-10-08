Mark Bennett: Parke County's covered bridges await

Tangier
Cool, clear October air triggers an urge to breathe so deep that your shirt buttons nearly pop.
That’s how it feels to stand beside Mill Creek Bridge on a cloudless 60-degree autumn morning. On Monday, I spent nearly an hour at that refreshing spot, 21/2 miles southwest of the rural village of Tangier. There was a lot to see and nothing going on that day. The look, sound and smell of the site appears almost unchanged from the day bridge builder D.M. Brown and his crew placed the last of the poplar timbers back in 1907.
One-hundred and 13 years later, its simplicity feels like an oasis amid 2020’s sickness, injustices and political chaos.
Layers of bright wildflowers, reedy weeds and tree saplings filled the landscape around the red-and-white covered bridge. Leaves of the tallest trees sparkled in a whispery breeze. The shallow creek barely flowed, creeping past rocky sandbars that obviously grew during a dry September.
Above it all loomed an Indiana sky blue enough to chase that color from souls burdened by the weight of 2020. For a few minutes, at least.
There’s no Parke County Covered Bridge Festival this year. It was scheduled to begin today. But county officials rightly decided not to stage the annual event, concerned that an estimated two million visitors flowing into the county’s small towns would pose a risk of spreading the highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic to thousands of tourists, hundreds of the 17,000 residents and dozens of first-responders and volunteers.
The festivities, food stands and shopping tents may be absent this fall. Still, “all of the normal business activity will be happening in the county, even though the festival itself has been canceled,” said Jim Meece, a Parke County commissioner. “Stores, restaurants, museum and tourist information will be open and eager to welcome visitors.”
And, the venerable structures that are the festival’s namesake — the 31 covered bridges — stand silently on duty, just as most have for a century or more.
These days, five of the bridges handle only pedestrian or horse-and-carts, a staple of Amish folks in the county. The other bridges continue to shoulder pickup trucks, some farm implements and cars. Mill Creek Bridge is limited to vehicles lighter than three tons. On Monday morning, the sparse traffic there included a pair of pickup trucks, one running quietly and the other rumbling loudly with hefty tires and extra elevation. The bridge creaked as they passed. Both sets of drivers and passengers waved politely.
The trucks’ noises were brief and rare. Once they motored into the distance on the rugged road, it was me, my notebook and my camera. I walked inside the bridge, where the temperature felt 10 degrees cooler. Its interior features a skeleton of arches, trusses and floorboards, creating a dimly lit tunnel with brilliant sunlight, wildlife and pavement at both ends.
A small trail around the bridge’s base leads to the bank of the creek it traverses. Twigs crunched under my feet as I walked that path, scaring a tiny deer. It darted into the woods. I trekked back to my own pickup truck, parked at the road’s edge.
A couple pulled up in a black convertible. Jeff and Deb Sizemore took a day trip from Rensselaer to check out Parke County, billed as the “Covered Bridge Capital of the World.” The handy map (available online at coveredbridges.com) led them to Tangier — a place with about 100 residents, a single-story community center and memories of its bygone high school, flour mill, canning factory, hotel, hardware shop and grocery store.
During the 10 days of the Covered Bridge Festival, Tangier bustles as a tourist bus stop, popular for its succulent buried beef.
Otherwise, it’s tranquil. That’s what the Sizemores found Monday morning. A Facebook post about Parke County lured them.
“I said, ‘Well, that’s something we could do,’ and we jumped in the little car and came down,” Deb said.
“And when you’ve got a beautiful day like this,” Jeff said, you can’t pass it up.
He took the day off from his Postal Service job. Deb is retired from Saint Joseph’s College. Like much of the world, they’ve not gone far from home this year.
“We haven’t done a lot because of COVID,” she said, “but today was so nice, and we knew we wouldn’t be around too many people.”
They arrived at Mill Creek Bridge, a bit of a rarity among the other bridges. J.J. Daniels, Joseph A. Britton and William Hendricks built most of Parke County’s bridges. Mill Creek was contractor D.M. Brown’s only contribution. Brown “had so much trouble starting the bridge” that he eventually hired Hendricks to lead its completion, according to the county’s history.
Brown got the job apparently by beating Daniels’ bid of $2,520.
Today, Parke County annually receives $1,500 per covered bridge from the state of Indiana for maintenance, painting and repairs, Meece explained. “That $30,000 is a huge help,” he said. The county’s Convention and Tourism Commission also spends about $10,000 a year on upkeep of the bridges, Meece added.
Festival tourists spend millions with the private businesses and nearly 1,200 vendors each October. As for the county government, the approximately $100,000 generated by transient merchant license fees — its only revenue from the event — covers the festival expenses for law enforcement, emergency services, and trash and sanitation services, Meece said.
The throngs of people toting purchases like handmade blankets and antique signs, or slurping on pumpkin ice cream, won’t assemble this year. The bridges and the scenery remain, though.
The Sizemores wandered inside Mill Creek Bridge on Monday. Light from the far end of the bridge cast shadows on their profiles.
“It’s so quiet,” Jeff said.
