MARK BENNETT: Paris, Illinois, woman, colleagues offer inspiration in Walmart 'Lean on Me' ad

People are watching long hours of TV in the isolation of this unsettling pandemic.

Thus, millions in that captive audience have seen Erin Sellers belt out a classic song's most hopeful line. She delivers it in a poignant commercial.

A group of Walmart employees — handpicked in a national competition for their vocal talents — sing the late Bill Withers' 1972 anthem to human brotherhood, "Lean on Me," in a television ad broadcast coast to coast throughout the past month. Each member of the group, known as Sparkapella, handles a snippet of the song. After a fellow employee from Oxford, Pa., sings the opening line about the inevitability of pain and sorrow, Sellers takes her turn.

"But, if we are wise, we know that there's always tomorrow," Sellers sings.

Her colleagues continue the song in a capella, meaning just voices and no instrumentation. The ad features the Walmart employees singing in cellphone videos, sprinkled with scenes of food drives, nursing home residents peering through windows at visitors, essential workers on duty, meal deliveries to shut-ins and encouraging messages on business marquees, houses, playgrounds and sidewalks.

It's a slice of America, responding to a public health crisis.

The one-minute commercial has inspired many viewers, especially after having watched grim news updates.

Since the ad's debut nationwide April 5, Sellers has heard many thank-yous. They've come from neighbors, friends and customers of the Paris, Ill., Walmart, where she works as the lead pharmacy technician.

"People stop me all the time and say, 'Oh, my gosh, you don't know what that's meant to me,'" Sellers said last week.

The attention includes Sellers' household. She and her husband, Matthew, have two sons, ages 4 and 6. The boys have not only seen the "Lean on Me" commercial, but a handful of other Walmart TV ads featuring their mom and the other Sparkapella singers.

"They have seen all of those, and they think that I'm super famous," Sellers said, with a laugh.

Singing to an audience is nothing new for her. While growing up in Mount Carmel, Ill., Sellers sang in show choir and ensembles at school and with a church youth choir at nearby Princeton, Ind. She's lived for the past eight years in Paris, her husband's hometown. Now 31, opportunities to sing in public had been fewer since her school days, aside from advancing to the Illinois State Fair karaoke competition.

Then Walmart launched a corporation wide "A Capella Challenge" in March of last year. Employees posted videos on social media of themselves, singing. Twelve were chosen from a diverse field of entrants, stretching from Hawaii to Nebraska, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and, yes, Illinois.

Walmart flew the dozen to its home base in Bentonville, Ark., where they filmed videos and recorded jingles in a professional music studio. Renowned a capella singer Deke Sharon, musical director of the film "Pitch Perfect," directed their performances. In those sessions and follow-up sessions, the Sparkapella members recorded "The Walmart Shuffle," "America the Beautiful," "The Nutcracker Suite" and assorted jingles for Walmart commercials. A quartet of Sparkapella singers, including Sellers, performed on Black Friday Eve on "Good Morning America."

A summary of Sparkapella on the Walmart website likens the members' harmonizing to the teamwork needed on their jobs. The result brings "their unique talents together to create something bigger than themselves."

Ensemble members indeed developed a bond. They regularly stay in contact with each other.

"We've kind of become close, a family," Sellers said.

That connection has remained strong since the COVID-19 pandemic upended daily life in America and beyond this winter and spring. States began shutting down non-essential businesses and services, and schools. Goods retailers such as Walmart were deemed essential and remain open.

Sellers and the other Sparkapella members wondered how their group could encourage their coworkers across the country — like them, still on the job. "We're real people, living what everybody else is going through," Sellers said.

They decided to record themselves singing an inspirational song. An iconic Bill Withers song popped into the mind of another Sparkapella member. "He was like, 'What do you guys think of 'Lean on Me'? And we were like, 'Oh, yes, that's the song,'" Sellers recalled.

All recorded videos, each singing Withers' classic in various Walmart settings. "Corporate got a hold of it and said, 'Hey, we like this,'" Sellers said. Their individual takes got strung together, along with clips of community activities around the country, into the 60-second "Lean on Me" commercial.

The public's response exceeded that of all Sparkapella's other offerings. "We've been making music [for a year], but this is the first time it's become this big," Sellers said. "Millions of people have seen the ad."

The singers intended it as "a morale booster," as Sellers put it, for fellow Walmart workers. It wound up boosting the morale of many others, too.

Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.