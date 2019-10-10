MARK BENNETT: Overhead message boards, cameras will help alert I-70 drivers to problems ahead

Terre Haute area residents could use some promising news about the safety of the local stretch of Interstate 70.
A plan by the Indiana Department of Transportation might lead to fewer accidents on I-70. It’s not the ultimate change needed — a widening of the 50-year-old roadway, with dedicated truck lanes added. Still, the plan could make driving the interstate safer. For a community that’s dealt with years of tragic fatal accidents on I-70, often involving semi-tractor trailers crashing into backed up traffic, any progress is welcome.
Technology is at the heart of this plan, which should be completed in 2021.
INDOT will install a series of closed-circuit cameras to relay real-time traffic information onto overhead message boards for motorists on the segment of I-70 near Terre Haute. INDOT staffers will use data from speed and traffic-volume sensors, along with the live camera feed, to warn drivers of slowdowns, accidents, vehicles in distress, or construction zones miles ahead. Those alerts, posted on the message boards, will advise motorists to take a detour, or prepare to slow down.
INDOT already uses the technology on interstates around Indianapolis and northwest Indiana, said Scott Manning, INDOT’s strategic communications director.
Nine closed-circuit traffic cameras will be mounted on tower masts along the first 16 miles of I-70 east of the Illinois-Indiana border. Staff at INDOT’s traffic management center view a bank of video monitors showing conditions from various locations around the clock, Manning explained.
Using fiber optic technology, INDOT can quickly issue customized alerts onto overhead message boards for motorists.
“It’s essentially a dispatch center,” Manning said. “It gives us the ability to have eyes across the entire network.”
Three of overhead message boards will be placed along I-70 near the state line (eastbound), at the 9.7-mile marker (eastbound) and at the 16.3-mile marker (westbound). The boards will be mounted on gantries arching over the roadway.
So, people driving through Illinois toward Terre Haute could see a message reading, “Accident 10 miles ahead,” along with recommendations to detour or decrease speed.
The same technology is being installed now along 60 miles of Interstates 69 and 469 near Fort Wayne, with completion expected in the middle of next year. The system will be expanded in that region by 2024, the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette reports.
The concept has other advantages. It could help locate missing persons, or warn drivers of worsening weather conditions.
“That’s where the message boards are particularly helpful,” Manning said.
“We’re looking forward to being able to utilize those in more locations,” he added.
Of course, with any public camera system, concerns arise about possible overreach beyond the system’s intended purpose. The video is live only, and won’t be recorded or archived for any purpose, Manning said. It isn’t intended to capture evidence of illegalities.
Motorists will be able to access the closed-circuit camera system’s information even before they climb into the driver’s seat. Images from the cameras appear on INDOT’s website, TrafficWise.org, and are updated every 30 seconds. So, a driver could check the traffic situation on their route, as well as weather conditions, in advance.
Construction on the camera towers and message board gantries could begin as early as July of next year, Manning said, with installation of the technological devices completed in 2021.
Interstate 70 between Terre Haute and Indianapolis needs all the safety implements it can get. Spates of deadly accidents have been continual through the past decade. After three more fatalities in July on I-70 west of Indianapolis, the Vigo County School Corp. decided its buses won’t travel that interstate. The school district also didn’t want its drivers to use I-70 to shuttle buses between schools, even when students aren’t aboard. Bus drivers were told to use alternate routes, such as U.S. 40.
The VCSC took a similar step in 2011.
A majority of the recent accidents are the result of distracted driving, according to INDOT, which asserts that the freeway is structurally safe. Adding dedicated truck lanes, segregated from cars and pickups, would increase safety, according to a federal study conducted 12 years ago. A plan by the Indiana Legislature to expand I-70, funded through unpopular tolls, was turned down last year by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Thus, it will take a federal infrastructure makeover to broaden I-70 someday.
In the meantime, the real-time alerts for motorists will add some safety, and perhaps a bit of confidence, to their journey.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
