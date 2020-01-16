Mark Bennett: Overcoming Prohibition wasn't simple for Terre Haute

It’s a miracle that Terre Haute didn’t become a ghost town after Prohibition hit a century ago today.
Ingenuity, resilience and, frankly, a culture of unabashed illegalities gradually filled the economic void created when the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution took effect seconds after midnight on Jan. 17, 1920. The law changed Terre Haute for decades.
A 21st-century analogy isn’t easy. After all, some of the nation’s most prolific breweries and distilleries operated in this town during the early 1900s, employing hundreds of people. The immense Terre Haute Brewing Company, for example, was America’s seventh largest brewery at the turn of the century. And, hundreds of other Hauteans worked in supporting industries, such as bottle and barrel factories.
So, what would such an economic hit look like today? Imagine Indiana State University closing up shop, followed by dozens of businesses that service the college or rely on its faculty, staff and students as customers. That would come close to the situation in 1920.
“The community was faced with tragic economic loss,” says an informational sign inside the historic M. Moggers Restaurant & Pub at Ninth and Poplar streets.
Prohibition “devastated” Terre Haute Brewing Company, the sign adds, forcing the plant to lay off 70% of its workforce and switch to non-alcoholic products and “near beer,” which contained only a trace of alcohol. People’s Brewing Company did so, too, according to an account by Vigo County historian Mike McCormick. Other breweries shut down.
Bottle makers also closed, except for Root Glass, thanks to its lucrative contract with Coca-Cola. Majestic Distillery and Commercial Distillery on South First Street and Prairieton Road actually closed in 1917 under the first stage of the federal Volstead Act — the official name of the Prohibition law — also leaving hundreds jobless.
By the end of the 1920s, the Great Depression further choked Terre Haute’s prosperity. Congress finally repealed Prohibition in December 1933. Three months later, on St. Patrick’s Day 1934, the Terre Haute Brewing Company reopened. A crowd of 30,000 Hauteans turned out for a parade downtown, complete with marching bands playing a specially written anthem, “The Champagne Velvet March,” in honor of THBC’s trademark beer, McCormick’s recount said.
The “devastation” from the nearly 14 years of Prohibition in between 1920 and 1934 probably should come with an asterisk, though.
“I think it was [devastating], but it also wasn’t,” McCormick said Thursday. “That’s the amazing thing about it. We wound up salvaging businesses from the closing, and so the impact is harder to gauge.”
The old Commercial Solvents chemical company is one example. After Prohibition forced distilleries to close in 1917, the U.S. government bought Majestic Distillery and the British War Mission purchased Commercial Distillery here to produce a synthetic explosive for use by the World War I allies, McCormick reported. Once the war ended, a newly formed Commercial Solvents Corp. bought both defunct distilleries and became a steady Terre Haute employer for the next half-century, McCormick’s “Historical Perspective” column explained.
Then there’s the seedier economic byproduct of Prohibition. At least 200 roadhouses, speakeasies and dance halls — all illegal booze joints — opened throughout Vigo County. Some served teenagers. Payments of $100 weekly to Terre Haute city officials would, allegedly, provide the roadhouses insurance against raids by law enforcement. Competition between illegal liquor suppliers could be deadly.
And, of course, none of the producers, sellers or buyers of the paid taxes on the trafficked alcohol.
Bootlegging, underground bars, gambling, prostitution and complicit behavior by city government gave Terre Haute its “Sin City” reputation.
A Vigo County Historical Society and Museum presentation offered a presentation Thursday afternoon on 100th anniversary of Prohibition’s onset. An unusual coalition of groups pushed Congress to enact Prohibition for different reasons, including suffragettes fighting abuse of wives and children, religious organizations, industry barons like Andrew Carnegie and Henry Ford, and even the Ku Klux Klan.
Anti-immigrant and war fervor also fueled Prohibition. Most of America’s 19th-century and early-20th-century brewers brought their craft here from Germany, an enemy nation during World War I. That includes Matthias Mogger, who founded the brewery now occupied by the pub bearing his name; Anton Mayer, who later bought Mogger’s brewery; and Walter Braun, who created the Champagne Velvet recipe.
“Now, the brewers were evil” in the eyes of temperance groups, explained Susan Tingley, the museum’s executive director. “Everybody became evil — the people who brew it, the people who sell it, the people who drink it.”
Instead of curing ills, the law created even more vice around the market for banned alcohol.
Once Prohibition was repealed, Rose Poly grad Oscar Baur returned to his college town, renovated the idled Terre Haute Brewing Company factory and reopened it. The plant would employ more than 900 people at its peak, before closing in 1958. The city’s economic base had broadened after World War II, shifting toward heavy manufacturing. Brothels and gambling largely faded by the 1960s.
It took that long for the after effects of Prohibition to subside in Terre Haute. The effort and process it took for the community to rebuild a different future is part of this town’s current culture.
