Kindness toward strangers — even those who can never repay or even thank the giver — still exists.
Even in cynical, us-first, us-versus-them 2021, openhearted generosity happens.
Those virtues resulted in the headstone sitting atop the grave of Johnny Wright in Highland Lawn Cemetery. The blues musician and 1950s recording artist died in Terre Haute in 1988 with little money. Wright’s final resting place remained unmarked for more than 30 years.
His situation mirrors dozens and dozens of other Black blues pioneers, whose innovative sounds built the framework for rock and roll and other contemporary musical genres, yet they rest in unmarked graves.
This summer Steve Rusin enlisted the help of fellow musician Dave Kyle and others to give the late singer-songwriter a permanent marker. Rusin and Kyle assembled a team of musicians in the 1970s and ‘80s to perform and record a handful of new compositions by Wright. Wright and his gymnastic voice hit the charts three decades earlier with songs like “I Was In St. Louis,” “I Stayed Down” and “The World Is Yours” for record labels in Detroit, St. Louis and Cincinnati. Wright was sometimes backed on records by future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer guitarist Ike Turner and his orchestra. Wright took over house bandleader duties at the Cosmopolitan Club in East St. Louis from Chuck Berry, who had just scored his first hit with “Maybellene.”
After his heyday, Wright moved to Terre Haute in 1968, where family and a job awaited. He toiled in a foundry by day and then sang and played guitar at local nightspots like the old King of Diamonds and American Legion posts.
Those 1970s and ‘80s revival recordings with Rusin and Kyle, and Wright’s long-out-of-print 1950s and ‘60s vinyl singles, remain sought-after by blues aficionados. Beyond that niche group, though, Wright remains obscure.
Yet, when Rusin and Kyle launched a campaign last June to raise $3,000 for a headstone, nearly 40 contributors responded.
“It came from some people I didn’t even know,” Rusin said Monday. “I just want to show appreciation to the people who donated.”
<\z186667>Rusin and Kyle issued a callout for contributions, uncertain of who or how many might answer.
<\z186667>Some delivered donations to Rusin’s house. Dozens of others donated through an online GoFundMe drive, prepared by Kyle, a former Nashville guitarist and Clinton native who now lives in southern California. Soon, the donations reached the $3,000 plateau, and the Farnsworth Terre Haute Monument company began crafting a unique headstone for Wright. Last week, it was placed on Wright’s grave.
<\z186667>”Once it got started, I contacted everyone I knew in the music business about it,” Kyle explained Monday. “Of course, people are often skeptical about online donations, but fortunately most of the musicians I know have an affinity for other musicians, especially those who have fallen on hard times.”
<\z186667>Most knew little or nothing about Wright or his songs.
<\z186667>”Although Johnny wasn’t that well-known locally, he really had made quite a mark globally earlier in his life,” Kyle continued. “Blues musicians and lovers of the genre love to search the career history of the ones who went before, and they didn’t disappoint.”
<\z186667>Perhaps some of the donors dug deep enough to listen to Wright’s recordings online, like “The World Is Yours.” Wright recorded that song and two others with Turner and his band in 1955 for the RPM-Modern Records, once also B.B. King’s label. Turner adds feisty guitar licks to complement Wright’s emotive vocals. On the song’s signature line, Wright sings, “The world is yours, darlin’ — I’m just here on borrowed time.”
<\z186667>Rusin, his son Steven, Kyle and others involved in the fundraising drive chose that lyric for the headstone designer to put on the backside of Wright’s marker. “We thought, ‘The world is yours, I’m just here on borrowed time’ fit,” Rusin said.
<\z186667>The marker’s front includes Wright’s name; a picture of him playing his acoustic guitar; his “Rolling Stone” nickname; his claim to fame, “blues recording artist” and his lifespan, “February 20, 1930 — June 2, 1988. Wright died at just 58 years old.
<\z186667>Rusin was in his 20s when he met the bluesman after a friend told him about Wright’s musical background. Rusin and Wright became friends. Rusin, a blues harp virtuoso, sometimes played 1950s blues songs at his kitchen table with Wright. Now 71, Rusin still adds his harmonica sounds to recordings by fellow Wabash Valley musicians.
<\z186667>”I followed the footsteps to a lot of people,” Rusin said. “The blues is the basis of what rock and roll is. It’s just always been my music.”
<\z186667>That passion drove him to rally support for a marker to show that Johnny Wright had spent some of his “borrowed time” making blues music, some of it here in Terre Haute.
<\z186667>”It was just the right thing to do,” Rusin said.
Mark Bennett can be reached at 812-231-4377 or mark.bennett@tribstar.com.
